8 Ways to Elevate Your Après in Aspen

Known for its multi-million dollar estates, celebrity sightings and epic ski slopes, Aspen is a small mountain town that draws in an exclusive crowd who know a thing or two about the après life. Most would agree, that Aspen itself has its own unique vibe where the art of apres is just as important as the art of skiing.

But not every après experience requires a glass of champagne slopside—although that’s a great start. Whether you’re visiting in the summer or simply looking to amp up your ski vacation, here are a few ways to elevate your après in Aspen no matter the season.

“Came for the Apres, stayed for the skiing,” sign at W Aspen hotel.

Rooftop sunsets at the W Aspen

While most might say the rooftop at Smuggler’s Mine might be the best place to catch that alpen glow at sunset, the W Aspen Hotel is the best way to elevate your après in Aspen. With Aspen’s only year-round rooftop bar, the W Aspen is definitely my pick for rooftop sunsets in Aspen.

Sunsets from W Aspen rooftop. Cozy cabanas at W Aspen rooftop deck. Sunsets poolside at W Aspen.

With a commanding view of the surrounding mountains, the rooftop and WET Deck at W Aspen have quickly become the go-to spot for lazy pool days and evening cocktails. The year-round rooftop bar serves up refreshing and colorful cocktails that pair nicely with the brightly colored furniture and flora that make this one of the best places to après in Aspen.

Party on with their rotating roster of DJs and a full bar. Or cozy up with intimate seating, snuggly cabanas and glass-encased fireplaces for those cool summer nights and long winter days. After a long day on the slopes or hitting the trails, relax at the rooftop’s scenic hot tub or take a dip in the year-round heated pool.

Cabanas at W Aspen rooftop. 360-degree mountain views. Rooftop pool open year-round.

The best part? This high-altitude pool scene isn’t just for hotel guests, locals and daytrippers can enjoy it as well. And a $35 food and beverage minimum for non-hotel guests makes it affordable for most.

Stay at the W Aspen hotel

Why stop at just rooftop sunsets? A stay at the W Aspen Hotel is the ultimate way to après in Aspen. From the moment you step inside, the “whenever, wherever” motto at check-in reminds you that you’re in the right place for the best place for an elevated experience.

Artful lobby at W Aspen. 39 Degrees restaurant at W Aspen hotel. Apres at W Aspen.

What feels like a photoshoot for Glamour Magazine, the hotel’s playful approach is one of bright colors, mid-century modern designs and work from local artists that bring Aspen art slopeside.

The hotel creates a real sense of place telling the story of the town’s evolution from a mining hub during the Silver Rush into the booming ski town it is today. Throughout the property, you’ll see the topographical map of Colorado’s landscape lining the floor and a DJ booth that elicits the legendary 2,000-pound silver nugget discovered in Aspen in 1894.

King room at W Aspen Mid-century modern designs at W Aspen.

Inside the rooms, you’ll find chic decor with subtle nods to the hotel’s historic placement as the “red light district” at the turn of the century with decorative pillows stitched with “soiled doves of durant,” and inlay artwork that exposes the interworkings of a mine. Even the larger, most fabulous, WOW Suites pay homage to the Ute Native Americans who originally inhabited the valley.

39 Degrees restaurant at W Aspen.

Après in Aspen by indulging in elevated alpine cuisine and curated cocktails at 39 Degrees, their on-site signature restaurant. Enjoy a crafted cocktail or a glass of bourbon from the largest selection of bourbon in Aspen. Listen to local DJs mixing the latest hits in the silver-nugget DJ booth. Or head down to the lobby and grab a meticulously crafted cocktail at Grotto—Aspen’s premiere late-night speakeasy.

Aspen is now home to the Largest Carbon-Negative Distillery in the World

Aspen Vodka Distillery. Photo provided by Aspen Vodka.

Aspen Vodka announced this year that its distillery has become the first U.S. distillery in the world to be awarded the LEEDv4 BD+C Platinum certification. The LEEDv4 BD+C Platinum certification is the highest standard for building energy efficiency designated by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC). Now that is something to drink to.

Stranahan’s Whiskey Lodge

Stranahan’s Whiskey Lodge. Photo provided by Stranahan’s Whiskey Facebook.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey has opened up its newest location in Aspen. Après in Aspen with Denver’s own Stranahan’s Whiskey at the Stranahan’s Whiskey Lodge. The new tasting room offers tastings, classic crafted cocktails, alpine-inspired food and whiskey pairings, complete with mountain views for all things après.

Aspen Art Museum

What some may not know, is that Aspen’s art scene rivals its outdoor scene, and it does so with the star of the show; the Aspen Art Museum. Established in 1979 by a group of artists, the Aspen Art Museum is a work of art on its own.

Part of the museum’s lure is its beautiful architecture, inside and out. Designed by architect Shigeru Ban, the museum’s unique design elements make even a simple walk along the building’s exterior a true treat for the eyes.

Aspen Art Museum ArtCrush at Aspen Art Museum Aspen Art Museum Aspen Art Museum

While the museum is certainly not new, it shows numerous new exhibitions throughout the year, which is no small task. Four new exhibitions, including a groundbreaking John Chamberlain exhibition “The Tighter They’re Wound, the Harder They Unravel,” are planned for the upcoming winter season.

The museum is also home to the Rooftop Cafe, where guests can dine in for brunch and lunch. The open-air terrace affords beautiful mountain views while enjoying happy hour cocktails for another way to elevate your après experience in Aspen.

The Aspen Art Museum is open year-round and free to the public.

Art galleries in Aspen

Nothing says après more than shopping for a beautiful piece of art. Whether you’re in the market for a million-dollar painting or just want to dream, Aspen is home to many galleries that bring window shopping to an entirely new level. With a mix of local and international artists showcasing some of their best work, a visit to one of these galleries feels more like stepping into an exclusive museum.

Guadalupe Laiz Gallery. Meuse Gallery.

Stop in at Meuse Gallery, which debuted in Aspen with vibrant nature-inspired paintings from artist Simon Bull. And if you can squeeze it in, Meuse Gallery is showcasing “Banksy – The Walls and More,” a small collection of Banksy artwork restored by the London-based Fine Art Restoration Company.

See one of the newest galleries in Aspen, the Corwin Galleries. With two locations, one in Hamilton, MT and now Aspen, artist James Corwin opens the Aspen location with exquisite wildlife prints, sculptures, jewelry and custom-made furniture. Or spend time gazing into the world of wildlife photographer Guadalupe Laiz. For the past six years, Laiz has captured the beauty of Icelandic horses, arctic polar bears and other wildlife for a visual masterpiece you have to see to believe.

M.S. Rau gallery

Degas at M.S. Rau M.S. Rau in Aspen Picasso at M.S. Rau M.S. Rau in Aspen

For the ultimate shop-till-you-drop après experience, stop in at the M.S. Rau gallery. The pop-up antique dealer has found itself a temporary home along Mill Street in Aspen. However according to Andrew Fields, the president of M.S. Rau, they are considering opening a permanent location due to the success they saw this summer.

A distinguished collection showcases works from Picasso and Degas, their collection is certainly comparable to world-class museums. Elevate your après and keep your eye out for their upcoming interactive events, exhibits and talks that might just come with a glass of champagne.

Intersect Aspen

Topher Straus showing at Intersect Aspen.

Après with the best of them by making plans to attend the world-renowned Intersect Aspen Art and Design Fair. In its fourth year, this past summer the famed art show introduced the inclusion of design galleries, bringing the intersection of art and design together. This highly coveted event attracts top collectors to the region for one of the art world’s most influential weekends.

While the event isn’t free, it’s well worth the price tag to see the artwork and designs of some of the world’s top designers and artists. Local galleries, such as Slate Gray Gallery in Telluride, showed artwork exclusively from Topher Straus whose popular work of the Aspen landscape is always a hit with Colorado locals.

Be sure to snag tickets for its fifth anniversary in August 2025. It’s THE art event you won’t want to miss.

*all images in the article, unless otherwise specified, were taken by Jessica Hughes.