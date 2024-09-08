8 Colorado Fashion Events Happening This September

September in Denver marks the beginning of the fall fashion season for all enthusiasts, with a variety of events showcasing the city’s vibrant style scene. As summer fades, fashion lovers anticipate fall’s latest trends, with local designers, boutiques and creatives putting their best foot forward.

From runway shows to pop-up shops, Denver’s September fashion events highlight both established and emerging talent, blending the city’s unique blend of urban sophistication and laid back streetwear. Whether seeking inspiration for your wardrobe or looking to support local fashion, the city’s fashion calendar offers something for everyone this month.

Lawless: A Fall Fashion Experience

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Friday, September 13, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Where: MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater—2644 W 32nd Ave, Denver, CO 80211

Admission: $6.55-$64.24 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: Kick off a month of September fashion events at the Museum of Contemporary Art. “Lawless: A Fall Fashion Experience is not your standard-issue fashion show. It’s anthropology; the body and what we adorn it in, and how that adornment deepens the discussion about where we’ve been, WHO we’ve been, from whence we’ve come, and how clothing can be a storytelling tool. This show will be an immersive experience featuring the work of four designers: Allegra, Chance of Uniq Jeans, Menez to Society, and Faatma Be One’ with live musical performances and dance throughout. There are more than 10 countries represented in this show in one way or another. Replete with vendors, a full bar, and good eats. This is an experience you won’t want to miss.”

African Creators Festival

Photo courtesy of AXS

When: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Where: Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre—1350 Curtis St, Denver, CO 80202

Admission: $92-$285 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Immerse yourself in a spectacular evening of fashion that celebrates African excellence on the global stage. This runway show will feature stunning collections from leading African designers, highlighting the creativity, innovation, and cultural richness that define African fashion today. Join us for an unforgettable night where style meets heritage in a vibrant display of African sartorial artistry.”

MENAZ FASHION NIGHT

Photo courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Saturday, September 14, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Where: 770 S Federal Blvd, Denver, CO 80219

Admission: $28.52 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “MENAZ FASHION NIGHT. One night of fashion featuring PYRA, D0gha1r and Real Go Getta. Everything in this collection will be fresh, never seen before garments. Menaz believes in innovation, bringing the community to new venues. Here to show everyone there is more to be done in the fashion scene in Colorado! Come out and enjoy some fresh pieces and an unforgettable night!”

Dress for Success: Glamour N’ Gears

Photo courtesy of Dress For Success

When: Friday, September 20, 2024 at 6 p.m.

Where: Forney Museum of Transportation—4303 Brighton Blvd, Denver, CO 80216

Admission: $125 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Dynamic Fashion Show: Witness the latest trends as our models grace the runway, showcasing stylish ensembles. Silent Auction: Bid on exclusive items, knowing that your contribution directly supports DFS Denver’s vital programs. Tasting menu with food samples from multiple Denver based restaurants and bars. Open bar with custom crafted cocktails. Join us for a night of cocktails, silent auction, entertainment and most importantly, supporting women on their journey toward self-sufficiency. Celebrate the beauty and impact of empowering women.”

Lively & iAM MUSIC Fashion Show

Photo courtesy of iAM Music

When: Friday, September 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Where: Lively (A Boutique)—809 Main Ave, Durango, CO 81301

Admission: $60-$70 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Step into a world of glitz and glamor at Lively’s 6th Annual Fashion Show, a dazzling fundraiser for iAM MUSIC. Mark your calendars for September 20, and prepare to be mesmerized by an evening of award-winning fashion and unforgettable entertainment. Join a star-studded crowd and witness the latest trends on the runway, all while supporting a fantastic cause. With only two exclusive show times, tickets are in high demand and sure to sell out fast. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this sensational event—secure your tickets today and be ready to shine!”

Endangered Elegance—The Runway to Raise Awareness for Animal Conservation

Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Where: 9044 Forsstrom Dr, Lone Tree, CO 80124

Admission: $17.85-$49.87 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Prepare to be mesmerized as talented designers from the Colorado area unveil their stunning clothing lines, each masterpiece inspired by the majesty of endangered species. These wearable works of art will not only captivate your senses but also serve as a powerful reminder of the urgent need to safeguard our planet’s biodiversity. In keeping with our commitment to environmental conservation, all clothing showcased at Endangered Elegance will be sustainably sourced, ensuring that our efforts align with our values. All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Katie Adamson Conservation Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting endangered species and their habitats through research, education, and advocacy.”

TULA Fall Fashion Show

Photo Courtesy of MOAFC

When: Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 2 p.m.

Where: Museum of Art Fort Collins—201 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Admission: $50 (Purchase tickets here)

What to Expect: “Dress to impress, sip champagne & shop the runway looks directly after the show. Your ticket will include a special gift from Tula and access to the after party, including an exclusive storewide discount. Donations from the show will directly support the Museum of Art Fort Collins operations, enabling us to boldly explore contemporary society through art. These contributions help us enlighten, educate, and provide regional arts leadership while connecting art, artists, and the community with a focus on social inclusion through MoA for All.”

Swap & Sip: A Fashion Exchange

Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite

When: Saturday, September 28, 2024 at 4 p.m.

Where: Spirit Hound Distillers—3622 Tejon St, Denver, CO 80211

Admission: Free (RSVP here)

What to Expect: End your month of September fashion events with a clothing swap. “Join us for a fun-filled clothing swap event at Spirit Hound Distillers in the heart of the Highlands neighborhood. Bring your gently used clothes and accessories to trade with fellow fashion enthusiasts. Discover new pieces to refresh your wardrobe while enjoying the cozy atmosphere of this unique venue. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to revamp your style sustainably! Bring in a bag of gently used items and get a free drink.”