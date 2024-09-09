$50,000 Social Impact Artist Award Announced in Denver

Artists have the unique ability to use their creative practices as a power to move people, inspire and at their very best, provoke change and reshape community.

Denver’s leading private arts funder, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and Denver Arts & Venues (DAV) are well aware of the artistic impact on a city and are continuing to implement Denver’s cultural plan with the announcement of the Social Impact Artist Award. The award will grant $50,000 to three Denver-based artists or art collectives that exemplify and champion positive impact and social justice through their artistic contributions. All types of art forms are being considered, so long as they demonstrate a connection to the community or historically marginalized parts of the community.

“Denver has a proud legacy of artists whose work is guided by the issues, hopes and dreams of the community,” Mayor Mike Johnson said. “Now more than ever, cities need artists who can imagine new possibilities that reshape and better our country.”

The $50,000 award will be split into $35,000 in cash and $15,000 going towards a socially engaged project to support artistic contributions in the effort to promote positive impact and social justice.

Photo courtesy Bonfils-Stanton Foundation

The goal of this initiative is to support the local artists of our community as they use their creative practices to address social issues. The partnership between the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and DAV builds on their shared commitment to making Denver a more vibrant city by amplifying perspectives in communities across the city, including ones that are historically underrepresented.

“For over a decade now, we’ve made a strategic decision to direct our funding toward the arts,” said Gary Steuer, President and CEO of Bonfils-Stanton Foundation. “Art has the power to transform every aspect of community life, from the economy down to the social fabric of neighborhoods. This new award is a testament to our commitment and the potential we see in our local artists.”

Denver Arts & Venus is the City and County of Denver agency responsible for operating some of the region’s most renowned facilities (think Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Denver Performing Arts Complex, Denver Coliseum, Colorado Convention Center, and so on). They also oversee the Denver Public Art Program and fund many programs, along with the implementation of Denver’s cultural plan.

The cultural plan follows the ideal that “Arts strengthen a city. Arts enhance our community. Arts invigorate our lives. Denver is committed to ensuring the arts continue to grow and thrive.” With that, the guiding principles are integration, amplification, accessibility, lifelong learning, local talent, economic vitality and collective leadership. The Social Impact Artist Award supports the cultural plan by integrating the works of local artists and creative talent into daily life and amplifying their voices.

“Generations from now, when people look back at who and what has shaped Denver into a leading city, these expressions of art will be a part of that story. That’s the exciting part for us,” Deputy Director of DAV Tariana Navas-Nieves said.

Applications closed on Aug. 23, 2024. The winners will be chosen by a community panel reviewing applications. The official panel decision date is TBD. There will be a community celebration on Nov. 19 to honor the award winners and get an idea of what they will be creating throughout the next year in dedication and commitment to social justice and community.