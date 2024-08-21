Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/21 – 8/25

Aug. 22 – 24Beaver Run Resort, 620 Village Rd., Breckenridge, CO$130.54

The 10th anniversary of the Breckenridge Wine Classic takes place just about two hours from the city. It may be a bit of a drive, but there are limited weekends left for Denverites to enjoy the beautifully warm weather in the high alpine as August comes to a close. The event spans three days of seminars, activations, wine dinners planned by world-class sommeliers, more than 100 wineries, breweries and distilleries.

Photo credit Team Player Productions Events / Eventbrite