Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/21 – 8/25

This week in Denver, celebrate culture with Spirit of Japan, participate in the Cornhole Classic or eat some amazing brunch at BrunchFest or The Fort.
Rhye (Acoustic)
Mike Milosh is a Canadian singer and record producer. Rhye is Milosh’s R&B music project that includes him and Robin Hannibal, a Danish instrumentalist. This performance will be acoustic.
Photo credit AXS
Lauren Daigle
Lauren Daigle is a Christian music singer and songwriter embarking on The Kaleidoscope Nights Tour. Nigerian-born Gospel and contemporary Christian music singer and songwriter Blessing Offor will open.
Photo credit AXS
Peter Rowan & The Sam Grisman Project
Sam Grisman is the son of mandolinist David “Dawg” Grisman, who was close friends with Jerry Garcia. Through the Sam Grisman Project, bassist Sam Grisman and friends pay tribute to the musical legacy of Dawg and Jerry. Bluegrass musician and composer Peter Rowan will join – he plays the guitar, mandolin, yodels and sings. It is sure to be a special evening.
Photo credit AXS
Alvvays
Alvvays is a Canadian indie pop band consisting of Molly Rankin, Kerri MacLellan, Alec O’Hanley, Lukas Cheung and Sheridan Riley. Their most recent album, Blue Rev was released in 2022 and won the Juno Award for Alternative Album of the Year, and “Belinda Says” was nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards. The Beths will open.
Photo credit AXS
Parker McCollum
Country music often flies under the radar in Denver, but this week, country singer-songwriter Parker McCollum from Texas takes to the Red Rocks stage for the Burn It Down Tour with Corey Kent as the opener. McCollum’s Never Enough is his latest album release from 2023.
Photo credit AXS
Cider Tour + Keep Your Glass
This tour will give visitors a behind-the-scenes peak at the cider-making process, with opportunities to sip on ciders straight from the barrel. Following the tour, snack on a soft pretzel or try a cider sample flight. Guests get to keep their glasses to add to their home collection.
Photo credit Acreage – by Stem Ciders / Eventbrite
2024 Breckenridge Wine Classic
The 10th anniversary of the Breckenridge Wine Classic takes place just about two hours from the city. It may be a bit of a drive, but there are limited weekends left for Denverites to enjoy the beautifully warm weather in the high alpine as August comes to a close. The event spans three days of seminars, activations, wine dinners planned by world-class sommeliers, more than 100 wineries, breweries and distilleries.
Photo credit Team Player Productions Events / Eventbrite
Q BBQ Fest Denver
It is the 7th Annual Q BBQ Fest where pitmasters from Denver and around the country will team up to serve award-winning BBQ, in addition to BBQ tutorials and demonstrations from presenting sponsor, Weber. There is a ticketing option that is free-to-enter/pay-as-you-go OR a 2.5 hour all-you-can-eat/drink VIP ticket. The latter option will include unlimited BBQ samples from all 12 pitmasters, unlimited drinks, a private lounge and private restrooms.
Photo credit Q BBQ Fest / Eventbrite
2024 Denver BrunchFest
The Denver BrunchFest will provide bottomless mimosas and yummy Bloody Marys as Denver’s best brunch spots serve up more than 40 dishes to sample. There will also be samples available from local distilleries, breweries and more.
Photo credit Drink Denver / Eventbrite
The Fort Sunday Brunch
From now on, The Fort will be offering a weekly Sunday Brunch with prickly pear mimosas and brunch dishes with a western spin — think eggs benedict with smoked ancho hollandaise, carne asada tacos, biscuits ‘n gravy with wild boar chorizo gravy or a caramel apple French toast.
Photo credit courtesy of Lucy Beaugard
45 Minute Sauna & Cold Plunge + Free Beer
Red Rock Sauna brings a Sweat & Chill series where guests can participate in a 45-minute sauna, cold plunge and free 10-ounce beer (with shower for $25). This event has additional availability that can be found here.
Photo credit Red Rock Sauna / Eventbrite
Darkfield
Darkfield offers a multi-sensory immersive experience with three different options: SÉANCE, FLIGHT and COMA. The experience involves stepping into a shipping container that transports you into a different realm of a specific theme. SÉANCE‘s interior is a Victorian séance room, FLIGHT resembles an airline economy cabin and COMA asks guests to lie down and slip into a mass experiment of a collective dream.
Photo credit Amanda Tipton Photography | FB- Amanda Tipton-Photographer | IG – @amandatiptonphotography
Colorado Cornhole Classic
This community cornhole tournament benefits Ballpark Collective RNO and features local businesses, sponsors, community partners, vendors, music and entertainment. There will be four cornhole tournaments: corporate, local business, beer league and family tournaments. Attendees are encouraged to pick a team theme and compete for the Golden Cornholio Champion Belt.
Photo credit Ballpark Collective RNO / Eventbrite
Michael Che & Colin Jost
You might recognize these two goofs from the “Weekend Update” segment on Saturday Night Live. The comedy duo is really a power duo, as they are both award-winning writers and have written for SNL for many years (Jost since 2005, Che since 2013). The two of them bring their jokes to the Bellco Theatre this Saturday.
Photo credit AXS
Spirit of Japan – Denver
Celebrate the cultural heritage of Japan from Aug. 23 – 25 in Denver’s Sakura Square with authentic Japanese food stalls (including Yakitori, Takoyaki, Kakigori, Karaage, Okonomiyaki) and premium Sake/spirits. Tickets come with 10 tickets for food, beer and soft drinks — extra tickets can be purchased on-site.
Photo credit Sakura Foundation / Eventbrite
