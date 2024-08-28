Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/28 – 9/1

Music in Denver this week is diverse and spectacular — there’s Phish, Hozier, REZZ, Khruangbin and Kurt Vile. As we slip closer and closer to fall-adjacent weather, try sipping on some themed drinks at Call Me Pearl to warm your insides and smoothen the transition. Additionally, this weekend there will be a live performance of “Caesura” at RedLine Contemporary Art Center, a Night of Magic and Comedy, as well as the Colorado Dashiki Fest.
Khruangbin
This Texas trio just keeps getting better and better. The band consists of Laura Lee Ochoa, Mark Speer and DJ Johnson, and they are known for their psychedelic rock and blends of many other genres and sounds. The musical trio is here for the A La Sala album tour with Peter Cat Recording Co — an Indian alternative rock band from Delhi.
Photo credit AXS
Kurt Vile and The Violators
Kurt Vile, the American singer-songwriter stays “Pretty Pimpin.” Kurt Vile has released a beautiful body of work, with nine studio albums — latest being (watch my moves) in 2022, along with a 52-minute-long EP, Back to Moon Beach (2023). Canadian indie rock band Corridor will open.
Photo credit Venue Pilot
Hozier
If you haven’t heard the song “Too Sweet” off of Hozier’s Unreal Unearth: Unaired in every coffee shop, retail store and restaurant over the past several months, you might be living under a rock. The album has 15 more songs from the Irish singer and songwriter entirely worth the listen. Catch them live and in person at Fiddler’s Green with Allison Russell as the opener.
Photo credit AXS
REZZ: Special Throwback Set
For the longtime fans with favorites they don’t always get to hear, REZZ has created a throwback set. Cash in on all your musical nostalgia and join in on the evening’s fun with Holly and sfam.
Photo credit AXS
Phish
Phish’s summer tour continues, and the boys return to Dick’s for another Labor Day Weekend four-night run, with Sunday capping the experience off. The jams are insured to be long, mind-melting, and even provide a touch of newness given the latest album release Evolve (2024).
Photo credit Phish Shop
Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Wine Tasting
The owner of Level Deli Co. Anthony Lygizos and General Manager Adelino Alves are both seasoned sommeliers. They will be guiding guests through a selection of wines and sharing their knowledge in a easily digestible way. All of this event’s proceeds will go towards Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF).
Photo credit Leven Deli / Eventbrite
Craft Cocktail Class
This cocktail course is for any skill level. A mixologist will lead attendees through the process of creating two handcrafted cocktails, including all the techniques and secrets in making each. Take a date, a friend or ride solo and meet new people while shaking, stirring and sipping some drinks. Non-alcoholic options are available.
Photo credit Visit Denver
Murder Mystery Dinner Theater Show
For August, the theme of the Murder Mystery Dinner Show is “I Love the 80’s to Death.” Guests will be put in charge of examining clues and mingling with suspects in the effort of gathering enough information to solve the murder mystery — all while tasting a delicious three-course meal.
Photo credit The Murder Mystery Company in Denver / Eventbrite
Nancy’s Notable Nibbles Gluten-Free Pop-Up Shop
Just because you’re gluten-free, doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy amazing treats — specifically, Nancy’s Notable Nibbles. Nancy’s will be offering gluten-free Chezzez’s, Cinnamon Rolls and Vegan Peanut Butter Cookies — all from their allergen-friendly, celiac kitchen. This will be taking place with the Park Meadows Makers Market, so there are many other vendors to stop at during your trip.
Photo credit Makers Market Colorado / Facebook
Sipping in Flannel
Are you ready for the weather to start cooling down? Maybe not — but these themed drinks from Call Me Pearl may help the transition go just a little more smoothly through September. Try “Ugg Boots,” a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini to get into the spirit of the fall.
Photo credit Call Me Pearl
Rainforest Yoga
This class is an hour long and “provides a nature-centric yoga experience to rejuvenate your mind and body.” The session will take place amongst exotic plants and butterflies — the perfect scene to really feel zen and de-stress mid-week.
Photo credit Butterfly Pavilion
Ciné Club: Junkyard Dog
Junkyard Dogs is presented by L’Alliance Française de Denver. The film is categorized as Drama/Romance/Coming-of-Age and follows “Childhood pals Dog and Mirales,” who live in a village South of France and spend their time hanging out. When one of them finds a love interest, jealousy picks at the other, and “the distance that opens up between the two friends will alow each to grow and define himself.”
Photo credit Denver Film
Caesura
“Caesura” is a composition by artists Raven Chacon and Guillermo Galindo based on historically significant train routes identified and researched by the two, written collaboratively using call-and-response. On Friday, there will be a “Caesura” live performance from Chacon and Galindo at RedLine.
Photo credit RedLine, Artist Raven Chacon
A Night of Magic and Comedy
“A Night of Magic and Comedy” is a touring show with the award-winning magician Scott Pepper and comedy juggler and clown Kirk Marsh. Pepper was recently shown CW network’s “Masters of Illusion,” and Marsh has performed on Late Night with David Letterman.
Photo credit Magicians Agency
Colorado Dashiki Fest
The Colorado African Cultural Center (CACC) is presenting the Colorado Dashiki Fest with arts and crafts, vendors, fashion, food, culture, dance, music and performances. The CACC was established in 2017 to empower the African and African American communities through organized events and campaigns centered around diversity, inclusion and celebration of cultural heritage. The Dashiki Festival has been celebrated for eight years in Colorado. Find more information here.
Photo credit Levitt Pavilion Denver
