Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 8/28 – 9/1

Music in Denver this week is diverse and spectacular — there’s Phish, Hozier, REZZ, Khruangbin and Kurt Vile. As we slip closer and closer to fall-adjacent weather, try sipping on some themed drinks at Call Me Pearl to warm your insides and smoothen the transition. Additionally, this weekend there will be a live performance of “Caesura” at RedLine Contemporary Art Center, a Night of Magic and Comedy, as well as the Colorado Dashiki Fest.