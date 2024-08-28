This Week In Concerts — Phish, Rezz, The Doobie Brothers, Ghostland Observatory and More

Labor Day Weekend has arrived in Colorado, and while that means many things for many people, it’s extra special for Denver: it’s Phish Dick’s weekend! Legendary jam band Phish is here to take over Dick’s Sporting Goods Park all weekend, from Thursday (8/29) all the way through Sunday (9/1). This is a legendary run every single year, and it’s going to be a wild weekend for sure.

For those of us looking to get our head-bangin’ on this weekend, Rezz is bringing the sixth iteration of her infamous Rezz Rocks ragers to Red Rocks on 8/30. Rezz has an all-female support lineup for this year’s event, including Mantra Sounds, Ninajirachi, VEIL, and Denver’s own EDM queen, Maddy O’Neal, bringing as much bass as the rocks can handle. If that’s not enough, Rezz is ripping a throwback set at Mission Ballroom on 8/31 with support from Holly and SFAM so you can get your dance on properly.

Saturday, 8/31, sees the return of Ghostland Observatory to the Front Range – they’ll be tearing up the Gothic Theatre on their Cyber Strike tour in support of their most recent release, Vultures. They’ve got some top tier support from Neoma, who’s providing a DJ set to open the night up and will ensure the dancing shoes get a workout from the very start.

The rest of this week's shows are below

8/30—Loofy

8/31—Rossi.

8/29—The Doobie Brothers

8/29—Releece with Might Delete and LunarMxntra

8/30—Defunk X Ill.Gates with Elah

8/31—Ternion Sound

9/3—Ollie Mumbles

8/29—Blurple. with Delusional Ferg, Trillwax, Bessy, KRMA and WubEffect

8/30—Dotson with Ception, Keyrsen B2B Beau V, Cheeflr Elf and Azrek

8/31—Trentcast with Crowell, Beargod, Ghoul B2B Saligia and GeezyDubz

8/29—Emily Wolfe with Card Catalog and Immigrant’s Child

8/28—Weekend Nachos with Primitive Man, Suicide Cages, Ukko Hammer and Voideater

8/28—Corrupt with Galo and Cofaktor

Keller Williams

8/29—The Phunk Sessions with DJ Airwolf

8/30—Keller Williams with The Hillbenders and DJ Airwolf

8/31—Bone Diggers with Ari Fink

9/1—Purple Party with Ari Fink

8/29—Coyote Island

8/29—The Phunk Sessions with DJ Airwolf

8/30—Keller Williams with The Hillbenders and DJ Airwolf

8/31—Bone Diggers with Ari Fink

9/1—Purple Party with Ari Fink

8/29—Muerte

8/30—Bassjackers

8/30—Bass Ops: Subfiltronik

8/30—SOB 20 Year Anniversary

8/31—Fjaak with Luc

8/28—Fred Wesley & The New JB’s (2 Shows)

8/28—Piano Lounge: Clint Dadian

8/29—Fred Wesley & The New JB’s (2 Shows)

8/29—Piano Lounge: Chuck Sitero & Chris Elliott Duo

8/30—Ken Walker Sextet

8/30—Azi

8/30—Piano Lounge: Ryan Benthall and Alissa Ann Duo

8/31—JoFoKe & Same Cloth

8/31—Piano Lounge: Makayla Dooley

9/1—Mi Vida Strings

9/3—DJO

8/29—Entropist with Burning Silence and VERTIGO

8/30—Flamingos In The Tree with INOHA and The Etiquettes

8/31—Tommy Newport with Stovetop Gemini and BRiNK

9/2—Taxi Paint with Painted Goya, Kush and Moss Brain

8/30—Kites In Lightning with Chuck Parabolic and Murmur

8/31—Raspberry Donut with The Grand Caravan and Hi-Garden

Ghostland Observatory

8/31—Ghostland Observatory with Neoma

8/28—Hump Day Funk Jam

8/29—Dave Randon Trio

8/30—Dian Castro & The Big Time

8/31—Funkiphino

9/1—Alive On Arrival

9/2—Monday Night Jazz

9/3—B3 Jazz Jam

8/29—Out for Blood with Iceblööd, The Nervous, Direct Threat and Rixe

8/30—Isadora Eden with Pill Joy and May Be Fern

8/31—Poison Tribe with Valiomierda, Anti-Sapien and Perpetual Warfare

9/2—Clementine with Flower Head and Misfits of Ugly Hollywood

8/29—Brainrack with Chozen, Papajay B2B Rechase, Furtha and Aeye

8/30—P!NTO with Big Rizzy

8/30—Open House: Tantok with Mau Diaz, Scottsbrandnew and DJ Rogerthat

8/31—Open House: CO-LINE with Macefacekilla and Natural Habitat

8/31—SIERRA MIST with V O Y A G E R

9/1—Tiny Humans with Frog Team, A.M.O.D. and Opium

9/1—Open House: LeFave with That’s Enough, FREYJA and Treyway

9/1—BURK B2B Muir with Lunar Horizon

9/2—Drevait with Leenie and Pristal

8/29—Defected with Skin Dancer, Ransom Note and Sluff

8/30—Spitting Image with Bury Mia, Liquid Chicken and Alive At Nine

8/31—Black Dots with Dead Pioneers, Chilton and Mossgatherers

9/1—Duff Thompson with Steph Green and Patrick Dethlefs

9/2—Dijon Mustang with Survive The Planet and Paranormal BBQ

9/3—Ian McConnell with Cherokee Social

Strawberry Girls

8/29—Strawberry Girls

8/31—Thousand Frames

9/1—Bravo The Bagchaser

9/2—Paper Route Empire

9/3—Super American

8/28—Space Armadillo with Uncle Jesse

8/29—Rick Springfield

8/30—Gregory Alan Isakov with Josiah & The Bonnevilles

8/31—Rezz with Holly and SFAM

9/1—Da Baby with Mariah The Scientist

Rezz

8/28—Tim Wendel Trio

8/29—The Matt Fuller Quartet

8/30—GoodRattle Hardbop Quintet

8/31—Adam Gang Quintet

9/1—Jeremy Wendelin Quintet

8/30—Shaun Peace

8/31—Grant Livingston

8/31—Powerwolf with Unleash The Archers

8/30—RIOT

8/31—The Sounds Of Grunge!

9/3—KK’s Priest

Maddy O’Neal

8/28—Khruangbin with Peter Cat Recording Co.

8/29—Lamb Of God with Mastodon, Kerry King and Malevolence

8/30—REZZ with Maddy O’Neal, VEIL, Ninajirachi and Mantra Sounds

8/31—Dierks Bentley with Chase Rice and Zach Top

9/1—Gregory Alan Isakov with Passenger

9/2—Gregory Alan Isakov with Passenger

9/3—Glass Animals

8/29—Makadu with OdaMartian

8/30—Karl Ziedins

8/30—Trevor Michael

8/31—Rett Smith

8/31—Paranoid Image with Circles We Draw and Why Will?

Mastodon

8/29—Afton

8/30—ostraca with fatalist and pocket angel

9/1—Mariachi 303 with The Ben Kellogg Trio and Easy Green

9/3—Ludlow with Gila Teen, Fruiting Body and Rooster Jake

8/29—Tomato Soup with Joelton Mayfield and Clementine Was Right

8/30—Elder Grown with Kikimora and Nu Bass Theory

8/31—Pleasure Prince with Sunstoney and DeEtta Jain

9/3—Quiet Winter with Creek and Tonguebyte

8/28—Dread Mar I

8/29—ONF

8/30—X

8/31—Bop To The Top

9/1—Taylor McCall

9/2—Sad Park with Yungatita

8/30—Phantoms

8/31—Gudfella

8/28—Lost Ox with San Leandro

8/29—For The Love Of House

8/30—Bge with Condo Alain Mikli

8/31—Peaches & Cream

9/1—Secret Sauce