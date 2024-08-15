The 10th Annual Top Taco Festival Hits the Spot at Westminster City Park

On August 8th, Westminster City Park was transformed into a taco lover’s paradise as the 10th annual Top Taco Festival welcomed thousands of guests. With over 60 local restaurants serving unlimited tacos and a wide variety of tequilas – the festival celebrated both tradition and innovation in Mexican serving known worldwide.

The evening began under grey skies, but that didn’t dampen the spirits of the eager attendees. Guests entered the festival grounds with one goal in mind: to devour as many tacos as possible before the event wrapped up at 10 p.m. The atmosphere was hyped and guests were wide-eyed for the next destination while in the line of their current adventure. The sounds of live music and the cheers from the lucha libre wrestling ring created a festive backdrop for the culinary delights.

The heart of the festival, of course, was the tacos. From traditional offerings to creative fusion tacos, there was something for every palate. Standout creators included My Neighbor Felix, which took home the top awards in the Creative Taco category for both the Judges’ and People’s Choice, and Los Dos Potrillos, which dominated the Vegetarian Taco category. VIP guests were treated to even more exclusive offerings, including the delicious BBQ tacos from GQue BBQ, which also earned top honors in their competition.

Tacos El Divino cutting its Al Pastor







With so many vendors, it was impossible to try everything, but the mission to taste every creation was a delicious challenge. The festival also introduced new creations, like the Birria Bombs from Bombitas, which were a hit even as supplies ran low.

The beverage options were equally impressive, with countless tequilas and mezcals available for tasting. Memorable drinks included the Judges’ Choice, 1st place to Rosa Cantina and Peoples Choice winner, Los Dos Portrillos. Other notable cocktails, included the Dragonfruit Margarita from My Neighbor Felix, the Spicy Pasto Margarita from Cabron Carbon and Cazadores’ from Cafe De Olla. The ease of scanning QR codes at each vendor’s canopy made the voting process for the best cocktails seamless, adding to the interactive experience.

The entertainment at Top Taco was as diverse as the food. With three separate stages featuring DJs and live bands, there was no shortage of music to keep the energy high. Zodiac Hause, Que Muzik, and other performers kept the crowd dancing well into the evening. The quirky goat petting area offered a fun, unexpected break from the culinary indulgence and a chance to become a pedestal for the bleating climbers.

Cazadores Tequila representative serving Cafe De Ollas.

Zodiac Hause DJ’ing at Top Taco Festival 2024.

Tap Taco Festival 2024 performers.







As the night drew to a close, the weather may have driven some guests away, but those who stayed were rewarded with the announcement of the festival’s winners. The 10th annual Top Taco Festival was more than just a food event; it was a celebration of culture, community, and culinary creativity. For anyone with a passion for tacos and tequila, this festival is an experience not to be missed. Be sure to mark your calendar for next year’s event, where you can indulge on some of the best tacos in Colorado.

Overall, the Top Taco Festival proved to be the perfect mid-week escape, offering an overwhelming (in the best way possible) array of food, drinks, and entertainment that left everyone who attended with a smile—and a very full stomach.

All photography by Kiddest Metaferia.