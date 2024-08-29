Skiptown RiNo: An urban playground for pups and their people

From bars and cafes to multiple playgrounds with canine attendants, Skiptown RiNo brings an urban playground to Denver’s pups and their people.

With 16 total dog parks and over 160,000 registered dogs, Denver loves its canines. Enter Skiptown, Denver’s new full-service playground for pups and their people, coming soon to the RiNo arts district. “We can’t wait to meet the dogs of Denver!” says founder Meggie Williams.

Skiptown RiNo will offer a curated experience for dogs and owners, a place to relax and enjoy yourself while the dogs do their thing: there’s a bar and cafe, summer umbrellas, winter heaters, clean and cool turf, trained attendants and personality-driven pup play groups. Skiptown RiNo provides a high level of service, something Williams saw as lacking in the dog care world.

Living in New York City, while she didn’t have her own dog, Williams cared for those of others. “I became acutely aware of pet parents’ pain points,” she says. “It was tough to find reliable and comprehensive care for pets, who are now part of the nuclear family—they sometimes come before human kids!

Highlights from Skiptown Charlotte



When Williams moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, and got her own pup, she began cultivating her dog services concept. Launched in 2020, Skiptown Charlotte became an almost overnight success. “There was a line out the door,” says Williams, “and we sold out of founding memberships within six weeks!”

From daycare, grooming, boarding, training, and a growing menu of social options, people came out to support the venture. At its core, says Williams, Skiptown is about connection, something many were missing during the pandemic years. “People were lacking in community, and we do that really well. If people are new to town, they can come by themselves and easily meet others. There’s an easy connection to be had around dogs,” she observes.

Skiptown’s ‘Welcome Day’ includes a dog personality assessment to gauge where each dog will feel most comfortable. “It’s important for dogs to be themselves—some want to be class clown; some need quiet, some get overstimulated—your dog can really find their happy place. We have made it our job to create harmony, no matter who your dog is and what their needs are,” says Williams. There are dedicated, trained dog Skippers in Barn Park to monitor and pick up after your dog, and there are shaded, more private spaces for dogs who want to be closer to the pet parent zone.

Known for its range and quality of service options, Williams considers Skiptown an oasis in the world of dog care, a full-service playground for pets and their families.“There’s not a lot of precedent for a premium experience for dogs and people,” says Williams. “I’ve become really intentional about bringing the service to market in a way that delights both pups and their people.”

Skiptown RiNo people bar and cafe

In terms of a full-service playground, Skiptown relishes the opportunity to help pet parents thrive. With a bar, cafe, light bites, and room to spread out, the stage is set for new friendships, relaxation and building community—all in one place. ”In order to be dog-focused, you have to be people-focused first,” says Williams. “Exceptional dog care is about selling trust.”

In the interest of building their new community, Skiptown has enlisted local artists to capture the likeness of inaugural canine clients. “Founding member dogs can have their portrait on our muralscape,” says Williams. “We’re excited to promote the local arts scene with dog-inspired art!”