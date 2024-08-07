Savor the Flavor at Top Taco 2024

Join your fellow taco enthusiasts at the 10th annual Top Taco, hosted by Dining Out Events, tomorrow, August 8th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Westminster City Park. This 21+ event offers a feast of unlimited gourmet tacos from over 60 restaurants, spanning traditional and fusion styles with ticket purchase. Enjoy live music, lucha libre wrestling, and unique attractions like a goat petting area. Indulge in all-inclusive tastings of over 100 tequilas and mezcals, craft cocktails, and cold beers.

Each taco and cocktail provided at the event will compete against each other through a panel of judges and will have a chance to be voted on for the people’s choice winner. The categories include: top cocktail, top traditional taco, top creative taco, top vegetarian taco and a VIP surf & turf throwdown. Some of last year’s top contenders like My Neighbor Felix, which took home the people’s choice top creative taco, and Street Side Eats – winner of the judge’s top vegetarian taco – will be competing again for your top vote. There are over 35 restaurants, food trucks and vendors competing so don’t miss out on the opportunity to try flavorful creations while sipping on boozy refreshments.

DiningOut Events, known for creating memorable food experiences like Chicken Fight! and RARE, brings together the best local cuisine across multiple cities. The VIP Experience includes early access, premium spirits, and an exclusive Asada BBQ Showdown. Whether you’re a taco aficionado or a casual foodie, Top Taco promises an unforgettable night of flavors and fun.

Top Taco is located at Westminster City Park 10455 N Sheridan Blvd., Denver from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. and is 21+ only event. Doors open at 6 p.m. for First Taste and VIP guests and 7 p.m. for General Admission.

For tickets and more details, visit the Top Taco website and explore more local DiningOut Events here.

All photos courtesy of Top Taco Festival.