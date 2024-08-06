Kacey Musgraves Concert Style Guide: 303 Magazine’s Thrift Wishlist

With titles like “Dimestore Cowgirl” and “Same Trailer, Different Park,” Kacey Musgraves is royalty to those of us who grew up pinching pennies. Especially for those of us who want to spend every pinchable penny on clothes, Kacey Musgraves is easily a down-to-earth artist yet also a glamorous style icon.

So, in preparation for welcoming Miss Musgraves to the Mile High City in September, I’m on the hunt for an affordable look with elements that I’ll be able to wear over and over again. And in the Mile High City, that can only mean one thing: a trip to the thrift store.

Thrifting a full look might take a bit more time than clicking “add to cart,” but that’s part of the adventure. That’s why we’re starting now. To nail the perfect, edgy feminine look for our country queen, we’ve put together a thrift wishlist inspired by this mood board.

Just in case you’re inspired to rock a similar look, we’ve categorized the elements of this list by difficulty, including some suggestions about where you’re most likely to find these items.

Hard-To-Find Thrifts

These items may be hard to find — but they’re not impossible. Start looking now for your best chance at scoring something good.

Cowgirl Accessories

Photo courtesy of 12TH TRIBE on Pinterest

The hardest elements of these looks are unfortunately the most crucial: the cowboy hat and boots.

Luckily, Colorado has no shortage of western gear. After all, cowboys have played a fundamental role in the Colorado industry and culture since the 1860s. Nevertheless, finding gently used cowboy boots and hats in your size that match your style is going to take time, patience and a little extra effort

As such, classic Western wear is easier to find than you might expect.

Searching for these items in high cattle areas like Greeley may be your best bet. However, Mile High Thrift on Sheridan Blvd often has a wide selection of shoes and hats and — if you’re lucky — cowboy boots have been known to roll out in the Goodwill Bins on Kearney St.

If you’re willing to spend a little more to invest in the perfect Western accessories, look at curated thrift stores like Goldmine Vintage on South Broadway.

Medium Difficulty Thrifts

These items are easier to find but might require a little more searching to find the piece that best fits your style.

While the thrift store might have plenty of these items, finding the right silhouette and fabric will require a little more effort. Be patient, and don’t just impulse buy the first one that crosses your path.

Vest

Photo courtesy of Claire LaJeunesse on Pinterest

While it may not be as difficult to find as a cowboy hat, finding a well-fitting vest that fits the vibe of the look we’re trying to create isn’t exactly easy. For this look, we’re looking for suede or denim and something that’s either cropped and boxy or adjustable in the back.

Before leaving the thrift store, take a moment to try the vest on to ensure you’re vibing with the silhouette. While this look does not require the vest to be buttoned, we want to ensure that we can wear this piece again; as such, it’s important to check that the vest is in good, lasting condition.

While a missing button is easy to fix, loose threads or unraveling lining are less ideal.

Chunky Jewelry

Photo courtesy of X on Pinterest

It’s not just about the clothes here: accessories like chunky rings, tasteful hoops and chain bracelets will help elevate your cowgirl look to a new, cooler level.

And while almost every thrift store will have a wide variety of jewelry, it’s rarer to find high-quality pieces that won’t break the bank. Whether you prefer silver or gold, antique stores like The Brass Armadillo have higher quality selections for affordable prices in all sorts of shapes and sizes.

And because they’re generally displayed in glass cases, going to an antique store will save you the effort of sorting through bags upon bags of jewelry at Goodwill or Arc Thrift Stores.

Easy-To-Find Thrifts

These next few items are likely to be stocked at any thrift store in Denver — from your favorite curated shop to the Goodwill down the street. Even if you search for these at the last minute, you’re likely to have a wide selection of options to fit your look.

Slip Dress

Photo courtesy of Rayford Eget on Pinterest

Lingerie is one of the most underrated sections at the thrift store. And with slip dresses peaking in popularity right now, they’re super easy to find: any thrift store from Goodwill to curated boutiques should have a decent selection.

And while Kacey Musgraves leans into soft shades and jewel tones, you don’t have to. Lingerie slip dresses come in all colors and lengths, so you’ll be able to find a unique slip dress that fits into your current closet and can be styled in different ways in the future.

Plus, lingerie is typically extremely affordable. Most pieces at standard thrift stores are under $5. While finding a vintage slip isn’t required for this particular look, vintage lingerie is generally fairly easy to find: just look for a paper tag or an indication that the piece was made in the USA.

Crossbody Bag

Photo courtesy of cherry bomb on Pinterest

At a concert, the last thing you want to do is worry about holding your purse or worse — losing it in the crowd.

For this look, I’ll specifically be looking for a small cross-body bag that fits the size requirements for Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre. The bag selection at Arc or Goodwill is generally fairly sizable, so finding a small, black or neutral cross-body bag should be fairly simple.

Bandana/Handkerchief

Photo courtesy of THE GREAT on Pinterest

No Western-style outfit is complete without a bandana. Plus, Kacey Musgraves is known to wear one from time to time so you’ll be able to match her in true fashion.

This element is probably the easiest one to find on this list — any thrift store across the city will most likely have at least a few bandanas in a variety of sizes, colors and ages. Find one that complements your slip dress (or one that doesn’t) and tie it around your neck, wrist or bag for an instant level-up.

As we gear up to welcome Kacey Musgraves to Denver, remember that the true magic of thrifting lies in finding pieces that not only capture one unique style but also fit seamlessly into your wardrobe for years to come. Prioritize items that you’ll love to reuse and rewear, ensuring that your thrifted pieces become beloved staples rather than fleeting trends.

Happy thrifting, and here’s to crafting a look that’s as timeless and versatile as it is stylish!