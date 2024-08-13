Grill-Masters Reignited Flames at Denver Burger Battle 2024

The history of the burger has long been challenged as the pairings of beef and bread have been consumed for many years all across the world in different combinations. In many cases, starting as minced meat later formed into the juicy patties we know and love today. Fast forward to 2024 and you can find a burger in almost every bar or grill, in many different styles, flavors and representations.

On August 1st, The Tivoli Quad was heating up and it wasn’t just from the 90-degree plus weather. Locals and visitors alike gathered for this year’s lively Denver Burger Battle competition where the heat was picking up from the grills pumping out juicy burgers for a hungry and enthusiastic crowd. 20 restaurants spent weeks – even months – preparing their best bites to present to judges and guests, in an atmosphere filled with beer, wine, cocktails and plenty on N/A options. Live music kept the crowds entertained along with several photo ops like the giant inflatable burger.

Photo by Ryan Cox

Photo by Ryan Cox

Photo by Ryan Cox

Photo by Ryan Cox

Photo by Ryan Cox

2024 Winners. Photo by Ryan Cox

There is no doubt the burger has undergone a transformative journey from a humble fast-food staple to a gourmet delicacy, and Denver has shown itself once again to redefine what a ‘burger’ can be. With fierce competition and an open playing field, only two burgers prevailed as the top winners in two categories: Judge’s Choice and People’s Choice. Here is a rundown of the winners and best bites from Denver Burger Battle 2024 – take notes on where you can fulfill that powerful burger craving on any day in Denver.

The Cherry Cricket

Photo courtesy of Cherry Cricket on Facebook

Where: 2461 E. 2nd Ave., Denver; 2220 Blake St., Denver; 819 W. Littleton Blvd., Littleton

The Burger: The Cry Baby; potato bun, half-pound Cricket patty, toasted crostini, cave-aged gruyere cheese, bone marrow caramelized onions, crispy cheese frico, onion straws, French onion dip

The Lowdown: Many competitors took the classic route and we saw several sesame seed buns, pretzel buns and potato rolls, including the People’s Choice Winner (for the 4th year in a row), The Cry Baby – potato bun, half-pound patty, toasted crostini with cave-aged gruyere cheese, bone marrow caramelized onions, crispy cheese frico and onion straws. Complete with a sidecar of French onion dip for your dunkin’ pleasure The Cherry Cricket’s creation provides bites that are rich and nutty, but also savory and earthy.

Ultreia

Photo courtesy of Ryan Cox

Where: 1701 Wynkoop St., Denver

The Burger: Jamonburguesa; double cheeseburger, American cheese, Portuguese 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, pickles

The Lowdown: First place Judge’s Choice – second place People’s Choice – Ultreia went the melty, tangy and juicy route with a sesame seed bun packed double cheeseburger playfully named the Jamónburguesa – with American cheese, Portuguese 1000 Island dressing, lettuce and pickles. It was Ultreia’s first year in the competition.

Uptown & Humboldt

Photo courtesy of Denver Burger Battle via its Website

Where: 3501 Wazee St., #100, Denver

The Burger: Uptown Burger; sesame brioche bun, Angus Beef Chuck, white cheddar, butter lettuce, fig balsamic sautéed onions, crispy shallots, pink peppercorn, gorgonzola aioli

The Lowdown: Uptown & Humboldt presented a playful twist on the classic with their Uptown Burger – on a Sesame brioche bun with Angus Beef Chuck, white cheddar, butter lettuce, fig balsamic sautéed onions, crispy shallots, pink peppercorn & gorgonzola aioli.

Stanley Beer Hall

Photo courtesy of Denver Burger Battle via its Website

Where: 2501 Dallas St., #100, Aurora

The Burger: Sour Cherry Chipotle Burger; 2 beef patties, chipotle creamed goat cheese, sour cherry bacon jam, arugula tossed in sour cherry vinaigrette, sour cherry buttered bun

The Lowdown: While others pushed boundaries incorporating exotic flavors – such as the sour cherry buttered bun presented by Stanley Beer Hall – that encompassed 2 beef patties, chipotle creamed goat cheese, sour cherry bacon jam and arugula tossed in sour cherry vinaigrette – to create a bold and contrasting bite, that was sophisticated and indulgent.

Stoney’s Bar & Grill

Photo courtesy of Denver Burger Battle via its Website

Where: 1111 Lincoln St., Denver

The Burger: Banh Mi Burger; marinated beef, pickled carrot, daikon, jalapenos, cucumber, cilantro, chili-crisp sriracha mayo, french baguette

The Lowdown: Stoney’s Bar & Grill opted for the French baguette to create their Bahn Mi Burger – with marinated beef, pickled carrot, daikon, jalapeños, cucumber, cilantro and chili crisp-sriracha mayo – presenting everything you want in a Bahn Mi sandwich disguised as a burger. Stoney’s also played the crowd by setting up a water pong table for guests to pass the time in-between bites.

Edgewater Beer Garden

Photo courtesy of Denver Burger Battle via its Website

Where: 2508 Gray St., Edgewater

The Burger: Chimi Hendrix Burger; premium ground chuck burger patty, smoked gouda, crispy onion straws, chimichurri, chili crunch, mashed potatoes, ciabatta roll

The Lowdown: Another inventive creation was Edgewater Beer Garden‘s in-house staple the Chimi Hendrix Burger – premium ground chuck burger patty, smoked gouda, crispy onion straws, chimichurri, chili crunch & mashed potatoes. Served on a ciabatta roll. It’s available for a limited time so don’t miss out on your chance to try its juicy goodness.

As the trend of food competitions continues to grow, so does its impact on the culinary world. These events might be contests at the end of the day – but to the competitors they are celebrations of community, creativity, and in this case – enduring and expanding the appeal of the burger. As a participant or a spectator, we can certainly all agree that Denver has some delicious options to satisfy on any day of the week when that hunger hits and the only bite that’ll do is a juicy, flavorful burger. The only way this competition could get better next year – is to be followed by a potato battle the next day. Just saying. Check out the full list of competitors on the Denver Burger Battle website and give them a try for yourself – maybe you’ll find a new favorite.