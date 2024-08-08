Denverite Classifieds Offers a Place for Mile High Locals to Make New Friends

Good company can be hard to come by even in a big city like Denver. Maybe you’ve recently moved to the town and are looking for a relationship or lost touch with college friends and have no one to call. Some of us were born a recluse or an only child, finding comfort in solitude and finding it difficult to create connections. Whether you’re introverted or looking for a best friend, the digital age has normalized an isolated life especially post-covid, making it difficult to develop deeper relationships or find common ground. Don’t do Denver alone with Denverite Classifieds.

Photo by Kevin J Beaty

Denverite Classifieds fights against the “epidemic of loneliness,” and makes socializing less intimidating by bringing an old newspaper concept to our modern times.

Before Craigslist, Facebook and Bumble BFF, newspaper personal ads were the best and only way to advertise your desires and seek people out. Looking for an arm wrestling partner? Put out a classified ad. Missed a connection with a blue-eyed stranger? Pull a Ghost World Steve Buscemi and put a “missed connection” in the newspaper.

Since the 18th century, personal ads have served as a beacon of hope for men in their mid-twenties looking for a wife, evolving into a space where people can sell furniture, adopt kittens and find platonic companionship. Because of the internet, the art of printed personal ads is a lost medium, but Denverite looks to revive the newspaper tradition online.

The Denverite Classifieds launched this past July, offering a way to “look for like-minded Denverites, meet your neighbors and find new friends.” This provides a space for locals to find commonality, and share their passions for horses, Fortnite, Jellycats, B movies or whatever niche hobby they love. Denverite notes “This isn’t a place for finding a roommate, offering up your babysitting skills or looking for professional networking. The focus is on relationships, not transactions.” The emphasis is on creating meaningful connections rather than selling a service or finding personal gain.

Photo by Kevin J Beaty

Denverite’s goal is to increase human connection through a free and safe space that isn’t made for dating. “When I first moved to Denver I knew no one, and quickly learned how hard it is to make friends in a new city,” said Denverite reporter Rebecca Tauber. “There’s a range of meet-up groups and apps aimed at dating, but what’s missing is a way to meet new friends and foster deeper connections. We want to be Denver’s friendship matchmakers.”

Classifieds can be submitted through the Denverite website here and will be chosen for the website weekly. Mile High locals describe themselves through their interests, age, gender and neighborhood—all posts are kept anonymous. Readers can browse through the submissions and reach out through Google Forms. From there, schedule a coffee hang-out, see a new horror film or discover a new happy hour with a potential buddy. “We think our community is the perfect place to help people connect safely and creatively,” said audience editor for Denverite, Alex Scoville.

There’s no guarantee you’ll find your best friend or ten new buddies. At its root, Denverite Classifieds is about putting yourself out there, being open-minded and giving someone new a chance. Sometimes good company, even if it’s just for a few hours, is enough to combat loneliness.