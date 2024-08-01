Closest to the Sun – Slightly Stoopid Returns to Red Rocks this August

Despite hailing from San Diego, Slightly Stoopid have been a critical fixture of the Colorado music scene for the better part of two decades. In the early 2000’s the group — consisting of mainstays Miles Doughty and Kyle McDonald alongside a rotating cast of like-minded virtuosos — were selling out shows at venues like The Fox and The Ogden, introducing a whole new generation to the ska-reggae fusion popularized by fellow SoCal natives Sublime. Since then, their meteoric rise has seen them bring their unparalleled positive vibrations to every corner of the globe. On Saturday, August 10, they will be returning to Red Rocks Amphitheatre for their 17th headlining show at the historic venue. The triumphant homecoming will be part of a three-night run, with dates at Dillon Amphitheater and Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater immediately preceding Saturday’s performance. All three shows will be opened by the enormously talented and like-minded crews Common Kings and Fortunate Youth.

Tickets are going fast and are available here.

Founded in 1995 in Ocean Beach, Slightly Stoopid quickly caught the attention of Sublime’s Bradley Nowell, who signed them to his own Skunk Records. Their eponymous debut album was recorded at Sublime’s Long Beach studio Fake Nightclub. The 1995 record largely favored brash punk anthems like “Anti Socialistic”, “Righteous Man” and “reFuck the Police”. In the following years their sound has become more refined, chilled-out and reggae-inflected. Collaborators have included Jurassic 5’s Chali 2na, Black Uhuru member Don Carlos and The Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir.

In December, the band will throw its Closer to the Sun festival at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The event will feature Stick Figure, Sublime, fellow marijuana activists Cypress Hill and Iration. Even so, the band considers its Red Rocks appearance to be kind of like their Super Bowl. Ahead of the show, the band will host a 420 takeover with 97.3 KBCO, where they will be giving away merch, stash jars and an array of winner packages.

Continuing a long trend of philanthropic involvement, Slightly Stoopid are proud to partner with Maui Food Bank, $1 from every ticket sold will help support Maui relief. Previously the group has contributed to both the Candlelighters NYC and The Ronald McDonald House in an effort to combat pediatric cancer.

Old heads can surely anticipate vibrant renditions of hits like “Closer to the Sun” and “Collie Man”, alongside joints from their most recent album, 2018’s Everyday Life, Everyday People. With any luck, throwbacks like the moody hip-hop crossover “Running with a Gun” from 2003’s Everything You Need will make an appearance. This year’s demonstration no doubt solidifies the band’s iconic status in a genre for which they’ve long held the throne. Their return will be an expression of unity, not only for the shared culture of Colorado and California, but for rebels, revelers, dreamers and misfits the world over.

