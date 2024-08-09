Your Essentials for a Wild Adventure from Denver to Jackson Hole

There’s something magical about the American West, and nowhere is this more evident than in the beautiful landscapes of Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Parks—where majestic mountains and geothermal marvels meet. Lucky for us as Denverites, we’re within a day’s drive or easy flight from Denver to Jackson Hole. If it’s your first time visiting, then we’ve rounded up a few essential need-to-knows for your trip.

Stay in Teton Village

Mountain views from Teton Village. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

When planning your trip from Denver to Jackson Hole, the best place to stay for direct access to the mountains and Grand Teton National Park is in the Teton Village. Separate from the town of Jackson, Teton Village puts you in the center of it all for your outdoor fun.

Nestled between the Bridger-Teton National Forest and the Snake River, Teton Village serves the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. For those of us who live in Colorado, we’re somewhat familiar with the summer scene at local area ski resorts, from biking and hiking to mountain coasters and outdoor adventure parks. At Teton Village, you’ll have everything you’ll need at your fingertips during your trip from Denver to Jackson Hole, with plenty of restaurants, shops, bars and spas, with one small difference—direct access to one of the most popular national parks; Grand Teton National Park.

With four roads leading into the park, the Moose-Wilson road is your direct link from Teton Village. Closed in the winter and a small section in Granite Canyon that is closed to trailers, RVs and trucks, makes this one of the least populated entrances.

Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa

Image provided by Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa.

When deciding on where to stay in Teton Village, the Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa is your best bet. Located just one mile from Grand Teton National Park and slope side to the legendary Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Teton Mountain Lodge & Spa serves as a great base camp for all things outdoors.

You’ll find a balance of laid-back vibes paired with pristine mountain elegance. A mountain lodge with an elevated style but not stuffy or pretentious. Where rooms feel cozy and elegant, with enough space to move around and generous windows that provide breathtaking views of the outside world.

Image provided by Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa.

Whenever I stay in ski villages during the summer, I always double-check the restaurant situation. What is open, not open. Is there a variety of food to choose from other than just burgers, pizza and fries? No need to worry here. When you stay at the Teton Mountain Lodge, you’ll enjoy modern mountain cuisine and custom-crafted cocktails at the award-winning Spur Restaurant & Bar.

Image provided by Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa.

Newly renovated, the Spur restaurant complimented my stay nicely with a taste of the American West, a dash of sophistication and the perfect outdoor patio to cap off the evening with a glass of wine by the fire. Even beyond the culinary experiences at the hotel, you don’t have to walk far to taste your way through the Teton Village with plenty of elevated eats available.

Take in the views from the rooftop hot tub at Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Stay committed to your wellness practice and take the time to relax at their 12,000 sq. ft. sanctuary of serenity at SpaTerre. Ranked among the top spas in America, SpaTerre features a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, rooftop hot tubs and mountain-top views that will re-inspire anyone’s wellness journey.

Teton Mountain Lodge and Spa. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Beyond its interiors, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort makes it easy to enjoy the outdoors in the village with plenty of green space, cozy patios and a complimentary one-hour e-bike ride for guests to explore beyond the hotel grounds.

Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton National Park. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

But let’s face it, you didn’t drive (or fly) from Denver to Jackson Hole just to stay in the Teton Village. Fortunately, when you do stay here, it’s just a quick 10-minute drive from the village to the entrance of Grand Teton National Park.

Before you even get to Jackson, you’ll see the jagged peaks of the Teton Range emerge on the horizon, with their snow-capped summits piercing the sky. It’s a site you can see from anywhere in the valley, but to experience these mountains up close, a visit to the park is a must.

Whether you have one or two days to spend here, be sure to stop by the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center first. Not only are the views beautiful from here, but you’ll get first-timer tips for the best hikes to start with, the best places for photography and the top scenic drives.

Teton Park Road is the main road that runs through the center of the park. It offers much of the scenic overlooks, access to trails and other recreational outlets. Along the road, popular stops include Jenny Lake, views of the Teton glacier, Jackson Lake and Colter Bay Village. Along your scenic drive, be sure to stop at the Snake River Overlook as well. This is the site where Thomas Moran and Ansel Adams once stood; photographing the Tetons.

Snake River Overlook – Grand Teton National Park. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

A popular kick-off spot is Jenny Lake. If you have time and enjoy a nice hike, then take the Jenny Lake Loop Trail, a moderate 7.6-mile loop that follows the perimeter of the lake. You can continue to Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point, where you’ll be rewarded with views of the lake and Jackson Hole Valley. If you don’t have the time to hike Jenny Lake, you can take the Jenny Lake ferry across the waters to the trailhead for Inspiration Point and Hidden Falls.

Views of Jenny Lake from Inspiration Point. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Tip: Jenny Lake is super popular, so be sure to arrive early, or you’ll be doing the walk of shame from your parked car along the side of the road to the parking lot because you didn’t up early enough to get a parking spot.

Make your drive a loop, and connect Teton Park Road to HWY 191 at Moran Junction. This loop gives you an up-close look at the picturesque Oxbow Bend, Snake River Overlook and the iconic Moulton Barn within the Mormon Row Historic District—a popular spot for photographers at sunrise and sunset.

Yellowstone National Park

Old Faithful geyser at Yellowstone National Park. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Just a short 1.5-hour drive north (from Teton Village), you’ll enter the surreal world of Yellowstone National Park. As the world’s first national park, Yellowstone is home to approximately 50% of the world’s hydrothermal features; among these are the largest and most varied on Earth.

While this massive park would take days to see all the popular hot spots if you’ve only got time for a day trip, a must-visit and the quickest to get from Teton Village is Old Faithful. The park’s most famous geyser, Old Faithful is the main attraction at the Upper Geyser Basin.

Grand geyser at Yellowstone National Park. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Take your time and walk the roughly six miles along elevated boardwalks that guide you through a landmine of bubbling geysers. The predictability of Old Faithful erupting roughly every 30 minutes pretty much ensures you’ll witness the 180-foot explosion of boiling water. But if you’re lucky enough, you might see the super intense eruption from the Grand Geyser. Erupting every 7 – 15 hours, the Grand Geyser is the tallest predictable geyser in the world. And to get a break from the crowds, be sure to take the short side hike to see Solitary Geyser for some serious one-on-one time with Mother Nature.

Solitary geyser. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

A few things to keep in mind, especially if this is your first time visiting:

Plan ahead. Both parks are extremely popular, especially in summer. Think Rocky Mountain National Park lines and parking. But unlike RMNP, there are no vehicle reservations required to enter either Yellowstone or Grand Tetons.

Respect the wildlife. You would have to be living under a rock not to notice the area’s propaganda around wildlife awareness and safety. And while there is never a guarantee you’ll see wildlife, I saw a momma bear and two cubs, several moose, coyote, herds of bison, wild horses and a fox while visiting, so they’re there. Keep your eye out and always maintain a safe distance from animals and never feed them.

On that note, be sure and bring binoculars. An item I forgot but wished I had. These allow you to observe wildlife from a safe distance and see more than you thought you’d see!

From Denver to Jackson Hole

There are several ways to get from Denver to Jackson Hole. If you prefer a roadtrip, take the quickest route; an 8-hour drive that takes you through the outskirts of the Medicine Bow-Routte National Forest and through the town of Lander and the Wind River Mountain Range.

If you prefer the scenic route, take your time and split up your drive into two days with a 10.5-hour route that takes you through Dinosaur National Monument, Vernal, Utah and the Flaming Gorge region, then eventually driving through the Bridger-Teton National Forest just before arriving in Jackson.

If driving isn’t your thing or crunched on time, Denver International Airport offers several roughly 1.5-hour direct flights with United.