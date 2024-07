There’s no hotter time to be queer in Denver.

No, seriously — despite the blazing sun and 90-degree heat, Denver’s queer community showed up and showed out for this year’s Pride celebration and parade. From full drag attire to tastefully placed gems, this year’s Pride showcased queer style at its finest.

Here are some of our favorite looks.

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” — Oscar Wilde

Note to self: add chaps to my closet wish list

“What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it’s curved like a road through mountains.” — Tennessee Williams

Can we hear a little commotion for the boots?

Blooming, flourishing, blossoming

“No pride for some of us, without liberation for all of us.” — Marsha P. Johnson

Whether it’s rainbow eyeliner or mosaic gem headwear, sometimes Pride means putting on every color possible

A sun-kissed nose and a sparkly eye has a way of really bringing the whole look together

Pride is for everyone — and that includes your Goth friends too, ok??

“We need, in every community, a group of angelic troublemakers.” — Bayard Rustin

All photography by Queen Trina.