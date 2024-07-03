This Week In Concerts — Amtrac, Blues Traveler, Dawes, Zeds Dead and More

This week in concerts, it’s the 4th of July, and we’re deep in the summer season here in Denver. We’ve got some wonderful shows on the docket for this holiday weekend. Check out the highlights!

Dynamic DJ duo Zeds Dead are in town for a whole mess of shows for the holiday weekend. They’re completing the second night of a two-night Red Rocks run this evening (7/3), then taking the party to the Civic Center Park downtown for a massive 4th of July celebration. Not content with a mere three nights in a row, they’re also heading to the Mission Ballroom for a final evening with support from HEYZ and Lumasi. Make sure you catch these titans of EDM while they’re here and workin’ hard all weekend.

Blues Traveler returns to Red Rocks for their annual 4th of July show this year, their 28th since 1994—only missing two shows, in 1999 and 2020. They’ve got support from JJ Grey & Mofro and Eggy, so this show is sure to be legendary.

Amtrac is coming to town for a late-night DJ set at The Church on 7/5. Known for his incredibly diverse style, multi-instrumental talent, and amazing remixes, this is guaranteed to be a night that will pass any possible vibe check.

The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

7/5—Gettoblaster

7/6—DJ Slink

7/3—Teenage Mutants

7/5—ENiGMA DUBZ X Pushloop with Will Holler

7/6—ENiGMA DUBZ x Pushloop with Synchronicity

7/9—Squarewave

7/5—Chelsmosis with Froztwr3ck B2B Packet Loss, Babel, Basse, Dimethyldreamz and Fauhx B2B Prana

7/6—MATIKK with DNBP B2B Featured Friday

7/5—Chris Cart3r

7/6—Red Light Ritual

7/7—Messer

7/6—Blitzen Trapper with Louisa Stancioff

7/9—The Dangerous Summer

7/7—Cortex with DJ Low Key

7/6—Phyphr X Kaptain with Catparty and Floppydrive

7/6—Kyle Smith with Tatanka, Drifting Roots and Alific

7/9—Protoje Meets Tippy I

7/4—Red White & Bass

7/5—Amtrac

7/5—Bass Ops: Dack Janiels

7/6—Yakz

7/6—Recondite

7/6—Baddies Only

7/3—Another Hero

7/3—Delta Sonics Duo

7/5—Rekha Ohal Quartet

7/5—Nostal-jazz

7/5—Piano Lounge: Kayla Smith

7/6—Atomica

7/6—Sean Applebee & Beyond

7/6—Piano Lounge: Julie Koenig & Spencer Zweifel Duo

7/8—DJO

7/3—Foxxes with PrairieSmoke, Dollhouse Thieves and The Cattledogs

7/5—Corsicana with Juno Rossa, Circling Girl and Lauren Frihauf

7/6—Graham Good & The Painters with David Lawrence & The Spoonful

7/7—The Family Crest with The Regular

7/3—Disco Pickles

7/5—Tensas & The Mourners with Fables Of The Fall and The Canary Initiative

7/6—Humble Francis with Beggars Union and Kameron Dadgostar

7/8—Nick Froelich with Chris Ferron

7/3—Hump Day Funk Jam

7/4—Cocktail Revolution

7/5—Alive On Arrival

7/6—Alive On Arrival

7/8—Monday Night Jazz

7/9—B3 Jazz Jam

7/3—Joshua Day with Destino, window and SUROOR

7/4—Cherry Spit with Angel Band and TV Star

7/5—D-Trait with Dante M$ and RO$$A¥

7/6—Spliff Tank with Liquid Chicken and Legs. The Band

7/3—Open Decks: Red Rocks Afterparty

7/4—Open House: Dj Blazeheart with Gano, Yaakov and GOLDSTAR

7/5—Franky Sour with ARELLA B2B DJ X

7/5—Open House: Disko Cowboy with Zeos and Benjamin Sandoval

7/6—Unity Sound Festival

7/6—Devlyn B2B Stoneless

7/6—Open House

7/7—Don Goblin with YAN YEZ, Mind Gardens and Soph & Austin

7/3—Lyzyrd Lyk with BANX, SINK ME!, Twisted Trixx, BeezWax and Owtlet

7/5—Sam Bosch with DREAMiBOi, Private Society and Sophia Eliana

7/6—Dakota Bear with Cherokee Social, BRiNK and Petron DJ

7/7—Boot Juice with Derek Dames Ohl and Scott Slay

7/3—Koyo with one Step Closer and Anxious

7/5—Cozy Worldwide

7/6—Heembeezy

7/7—D.R.U.G.S.

7/9—Eidola with Royal Coda, Wolf & Bear and Sani Bronco

7/4—Zeds Dead with Heyz B2B Lumasi

7/5—The Jenna McLean Quintet

7/6—Gabriel Mervine Quintet

7/7—The Tom Amend Trio

7/5—Shaun Peace

7/6—Dalton LaFever

7/6—Nikki Z

7/7—Deirdre McCarthy

7/5—Nelli (1-800 WHT-NXT?)

7/6—Breadbox

7/6—Necrot

7/3—Zeds Dead with Bou Feat. B Live 247, IMANU b2b Nitepunk, ALLEYCVT, Eater and Siren

7/4—Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro and Eggy

7/5—The Avett Brothers with Little Feat

7/6—The Avett Brothers with Melissa Etheridge

7/7—The Avett Brothers with Dawes

7/9—Lyle Lovett And His Large Band with Shawn Colvin and KT Tunstall

7/5—Matt Tuzson & J.Mills Unplugged

7/6—Racyne Parker

7/6—Scott Clay & Darcy Nelson

7/9—Alex Hardesty & Sophia Eliana

7/5—Qoncert Weekend

7/6—Mayday with DJ Hoppa

7/7—EBK Youngjoc & Friends

7/3—FRAIL BODY with FAINTING DREAMS and GRATHER WAY

7/4—Harvested with Aleister Cowboy, Obscene Worship and Crypts of Golgotha

7/7—Dry Socket with Pig Splitter, Falu Red and Red 40

7/9—ENDLESS SWARM with STRESS GHETTO, Merry, Grief Tourist and Manhole

7/3—White Rose Motor Oil

7/5—Megatheria with RUGBURN and Plastic Mystic

7/6—The Picture Tour with CELICA and Up Yours People

7/9—Hollow Head with The Co Founder and Blackberry Crush

7/6—Zenith

7/9—Standards

7/3—Cristian Baca

7/5—Mike Remedy

7/6—saymynitti

7/5—Parky Robbins with The Bramblers, Polysanto and Wynslo

7/6—Deca Returns