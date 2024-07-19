The Path to Becoming a Denver Fashion Model

Becoming a model takes a lot of work, time and dedication, especially in Denver. How does one interested in becoming a model get started in the industry? From finding castings to building a modeling bag, six models share their experience on how to enter the modeling industry. Combined, they all have walked over 35 runways and have been the main focus of over 50 photoshoots.

The challenges they’ve been forced to face are unique; therefore, their experiences navigating this world are unique to them.

From figuring out how to pose to pushing through standards society forces onto models, these models have provided their insight on how to enter the Denver fashion industry.

What inspired you to model?

Photo by Roxanna Carrasco

The feeling of wanting to become a model is not a rare experience. Inspiration can strike from extremely personal experiences, or it can come out of the blue. For Riley Presutti, the desire to model came to them at a young age. They were always looking at fashion and inserting themselves into the picture but were held back because of society’s gender norms found in the workforce — Go to college, get an academically challenging degree and then go work for as long as you can.

That never felt totally right to Presutti.

They took a break from college and began working at a local restaurant, which is when they realized that norms don’t have to apply to everyone. Presutti became their authentic, non-binary self — a hard but rewarding journey.

Presutti continued to work at the restaurant when the daughter of one of the managers introduced herself to Presutti about modeling. From then on, they knew that they were a Denver fashion model.

What fears kept you from modeling?

Photo by Kirstin Anne

An idea is only an idea if not acted on it. Of course, models have fears about indulging in a new world, much less one that is incredibly public.

“My greatest fear was being seen in the light that modeling required,” Sophie Jordan said. “I had to bear my honest self to people, it can’t be escaped.”

Surprisingly, many models are incredibly introverted and feel nervous in front of a crowd. When they aren’t on the runway, they keep to themselves and are scared of making large scenes.

“I wasn’t really the type of person to be in front of a bunch of people in a bikini and be okay with it,” Natalie Thornton said.

However, in the modeling world, the job comes and demands the attention of many people. Though uncomfortable in the beginning, over time Thornton said that it feels powerful.

What was your first modeling shoot? How did you feel?

Photo by BINGHAM X

Every model remembers their first shoot. Being in front of the camera for the first time is nerve-wracking, but also very freeing.

Miranda Grace Lyall expected her first photoshoot to be an hour, with a very large number of people present. However, after arriving she quickly realized that she was wrong. There were makeup and hair stylists, and many different designers alongside the camera crew. The studio was large and looked incredibly professional. Lyall was caught off guard and incredibly nervous, but these nerves quickly turned into excitement. This was exactly like what she saw on TV.

The shoot ended up lasting seven hours, featuring nine separate looks. Despite this being Lyall’s first work, it ended up being a 10 page editorial in a local magazine.

“This was the shoot that made me realize that modeling wasn’t such a fantasy, but maybe something I could actually pursue,” she said.

Who were important figures in your success?

Photo by Tony Gallagher

People are worth no more than those who support them. As models grow in the industry, they continue to meet more and more creatives who inspire them. Whether it be other models or other artists returning to the fashion scene, the people you surround yourself with are truly can help make or break any modeling career.

Aidana Tokenova, credits Julie Gallahue, a model coach and photographer. Tokenova calls Gallahue the “driving force” behind her story. The coach taught Tokenova how to pose, walk, and make connections within the industry.

To the Tokenova, this connection was what made her.

How did you learn to pose? To walk?

Photo by Alain Camporiva

Learning to pose is one of the most important tasks when becoming a model.

Neveah Smith found herself practicing in the mirror continuously to improve her style. She imagines herself shooting different items like makeup or long gowns and warps her poses accordingly. She also learned her runway walk in front of her home mirror, where she would walk back and forth for hours.

Additionally, Smith improved her posing by watching how other models posed. She noted the strengths of those around her and tried to change her style to match those strengths, creating a melting pot of posing techniques.

The model also watched hundreds of videos online of the behind-the-scenes of her favorite supermodels. She noted the different styles and ways they moved and adapted them to fit her work.

Where do you find castings?

Photo by Mike Larremore

Auditions are just as important as casting. Auditions are where models’ walk are often looked over and then casting is when designers select you for a campaign or walk in the show.

Riley Presutti said that the best tool for beginners is Instagram.

“Instagram is the most important tool for a model,” Presutti said. “It’s a digital portfolio essentially and is how you keep people interested in what you have to offer.”

Model prospects should follow as many Denver fashion accounts as possible and message them regarding castings. Instagram also creates opportunities for models to message designers directly and let them know that you’re interested in working with them. The more you do this, the more “yeses” you will get.

Presutti also recommends using any existing connections they have. Ask other models what castings are happening or ask a photographer if they are interested in shooting.

How did you expand your portfolio?

Photo by Weston Mosburg

Expanding their portfolio is a challenge for every model. Models want to appear diverse, while still showing off their personal style. When creating a portfolio, you should be open to trying everything at least once.

“I have literally never said “no” to a shoot,” Natalie Thornton said. Whether it’s her style or not, as long as the photoshoot feels comfortable Thornton will pursue it.

For beginner models, she recommends shooting outdoors as much as possible. This option is more financially-friendly because studios are expensive for both models and photographers. Additionally, when outside you learn how to adapt quickly like using random objects as props and using the lighting to your benefit.

What items should new models get?

Photo by Electric Lady

The task of creating a modeling bag can be daunting, especially when starting from the beginning. Models only need five things — nude heels, black heels, nude underwear, black underwear, and their makeup bag. However, as you get more experience, it’s normal to add to your bag.

“There are definitely some things I didn’t think I needed to have until there was a need,” Aidana Tokenova said.

Having a great variety of shoes is typically beneficial. Strappy heels, booties, 5-inch heels, flats, and every other type of shoe all serve their purpose while modeling. In addition to basic undergarments, bring strapless options, sticky options and plain camisoles.

And, always bring your foundation no matter what you are told.