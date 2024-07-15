The Big Eat Returns for 13th Annual Fundraiser

EatDenver brings back it’s annual fundraiser celebrating our beloved independent food and beverage community of the Front Range – but with over 70 vendors participating, it can be overwhelming as an attendee. Here are some tips and behind-the-scenes outlook on what to expect and how to make the most of the celebration.

The Big Eat is the party of the year. Showcasing more than 70 independent food and beverage concepts from around the region, the event is presented by and benefits EatDenver – the nonprofit membership organization – that hopes to continue uniting and strengthening our Front Range talent. The Big Eat is a chance for both up-and-coming and returning chefs and beverage professionals to showcase what they work so hard day in and day out to present to the community.

Copyright Nikki A. Rae 2023

Photos courtesy of The Big Eat 2023

Kristen Rauch, Executive Director of EatDenver provides some insight into the behind the scenes preparation, explaining, “The mission of The Big Eat is to elevate and celebrate the region’s independent food and beverage community, so all of our planning is in the context of delivering a true hospitality

experience. After booking the venue, our next priority is securing our vendors. We always begin with outreach within our EatDenver membership before expanding to the larger food and beverage community, ensuring a diversity of cuisine and neighborhood. Our 2024 lineup showcases more food trucks, food hall stalls, and small-scale caterers than ever before – what we consider the next generation of food and beverage operator.“

Once the location has been set and the restaurants have signed on, the real behind-the-scenes efforts begin, and chef/owners work hard to create approachable menus and the perfect representation of their respective establishments. While they all agree that “lists are key” and understand the chaos of “loading in and loading out” for such a massive event, many of the chefs have their approaches to preparing and executing a successful event.

Erasmo Casiano – Chef/ owner of Create Kitchen & Bar, Lucina Eatery & Bar, and Xiquita Restaurante Y Bar explains “when deciding on what to serve, we look at our current menu and see what popular items are scalable to be able to serve the masses and we try and prepare as much as we can in the restaurant as we have better control of the heating and cooling processes. The Big Eat is one of my favorite events as we’re allowed the opportunity to cook on site; it gives us a chance to show off a bit and draw people in with the delicious aromas. There are a ton of fantastic offerings from all of these great Denver restaurants and it actually pushes us to make sure that our offering is up to the standard and quality of everyone at the event.”

Longtime returning chef Linda Hampsten Fox, Chef/ owner of The Bindery shared her insight, “for first-timers, events like these may seem intimidating. I try to keep things very focused by making clear lists and timelines so that we are prepared well before the event starts. I definitely adapt my menu to the event. I want to create a dish that is in line with what we do at The Bindery, that really represents us in a few bites. That’s a lot of pressure in a 2 oz cup. I learned long ago, keep things simple. Less is often more!”

In addition to logistics, prep and set up, another major component is guest attraction and – of course -satisfaction. In a sea of hundreds of attendees being a stand out booth isn’t always easy – and dealing with allergens within a crowd this size is certainly no joke. Luckily for Doris Yuen, co-owner of MAKfam, in the years past they’ve had great success enticing the crowd – she explains, “Our dishes are very aromatic. Last year we showcased our Garlic Butter Rice Cakes. As soon as we started cooking and people smelled the garlic and spices, they were drawn to our booth. From there, it’s word of mouth with people telling others to come try our food. The first year we did The Big Eat, we showcased our Chinatown Dumplings and I had my mom there folding dumplings. Everyone loves dumplings and they love it even more when it’s being folded fresh on site!”

Casey Clare, Outreach Chef for SAME Cafe, feels they take a special approach to the event adding, “when deciding which dish to feature at large and amazing events such as ‘The Big Eat’, we look mainly at two things; 1) What do we have or what can we expect to have in abundance, and 2) What else will be available to eat at the event. We always want to feature the things that make SAME Cafe unique-our access to locally grown ingredients so generously donated through the community we have fostered throughout the years, and our commitment to removing food access barriers – so it can be said that we

take the unique qualities of SAME Cafe and adapt them to the event.”

Cody Cheetham, Executive Chef Sunday Vinyl and Tavernetta, explains “the best way to attract people is to make the dish presentation look delicious and keep the table stocked with finished plates so guests see what you are serving and can access it quickly. A huge line might draw the eye at first, but with so many options people will move on quickly. We do our best to keep common allergens to a minimum, or at least make it possible to exclude that component.” Chef shares a vibrant tip as you make your way around however, “I like to make a quick lap around the event space and make a mental map of where I really want to go first. Then I grab an adult beverage and start working through my list.”

First timer Elena Martinez, of EHijole Tacos, is thrilled with anticipation and excitement for this years event understanding that “it’s crucial to efficiently push out as much product as possible while showcasing who we are. We strive to ensure that every guest who stops by enjoys an unforgettable bite and feels the passion we have for what we do. Our booth features swag and an interactive spin-the-wheel giveaway to engage guests. And who wouldn’t want to taste Ehijole’s delicious food and be greeted by our warm smiles?” On dietary restrictions, she continues “we personalize all our events to ensure that every palate can enjoy our offerings by offering a diverse menu that caters to different needs. For example, we highlight gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and vegetarian options. This approach allows us to showcase our items while accommodating everyone’s dietary preferences, ensuring that all guests have a delightful experience enriched with delicious Latin flavors.”

Don’t worry friends – this event is about the cocktails, too! Derek Guilin, Family Jones recalls, “Two years ago we were the first cocktail option as people came into the event. We poured 1500 cocktails in 90 minutes. If you do the math that’s almost 17 cocktails a minute. We got our booties kicked. It was pretty fun haha.” His professional tip to the attendees? “You will be tempted to head to the first booth you see. I would spread out, get a lay of the land quickly and start hitting the one you think will be the big hits because those lines will get long earlier.”

On making the most of the experience, Kristen Rauch continues, “Because there are 80+ vendors, there’s always a food or beverage concept there that you’ve never tried before. My biggest advice is to eat and drink what sounds the most interesting to you, whether that’s a familiar favorite or a new experience. New to this year, you can view all the menus ahead of time and plan your visit using our digital map.”

Whatever approach you take as an attendee, come with an open mind and belly – be prepared to try something new. Find comfort in the gourmet delicacies or find a new street food favorite. Be patient and be appreciative as these talented chefs and bartenders invite you into their world – but most of all – create your OWN memorable experience filled with delicious food in a vibrant atmosphere that is sure to make all of Denver and the Front Range proud.

The Big Eat is Thursday, July 18th from 6 p.m. – 9.m. at the Denver Performing Arts Complex located at 1400 Curtis St., Denver. Tickets are available to purchase here.