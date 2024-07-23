Your Guide to a Fun and Funky Road Trip Through North Dakota

North Dakota isn’t often found at the top of many traveler’s bucket lists, a fact that even locals humorously acknowledge. Residents have embraced this underdog status, playfully offering t-shirts declaring “I saved the best for last” to visitors who’ve finally completed their 50-state tour with North Dakota. But this often-overlooked state holds surprising treasures for those willing to explore its vast prairies, rugged badlands and charming small towns.

North Dakota badlands. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Embarking on a road trip through North Dakota will leave you surprised and delighted with many fun and funky things to see along the way. Discover your next summer road trip through the Peace Garden State and discover so much more than you thought you knew about North Dakota.

First Stop: Fargo, North Dakota

Downtown Fargo, North Dakota. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Even if you’re not a fan of the 90s cult classic, FARGO (the movie), a visit to this quirky town is a must when kicking off your road trip through North Dakota. A few days in Fargo is all you need to fall in love with its hip downtown vibe, arts and culture scene, ethnic foods, charming quirks and Scandinavian history.

Fly Direct from Denver to Fargo, North Dakota

While that would be one epic road trip from Colorado to North Dakota, if you don’t have time to spare, hop on one of the many easy direct flights from Denver International Airport (DEN) to the Hector International Airport (FAR). United and Frontier both offer several direct flights. And because Fargo is North Dakota’s biggest city, it’s a great place to pick up your rental car and begin your adventure.

A Brief History

Straddling the Red River, Fargo, North Dakota and Moorhead, Minnesota form a unique cross-border community. Often referred to as the “Twin Cities of the North” or simply Fargo-Moorhead, this urban duo shares more than just a state line. They’re united by a deep-rooted Scandinavian heritage, a legacy of the Nordic immigration wave that swept through the region in the late 19th century. This influx was so significant that, at one point, North Dakota’s population was nearly half Scandinavian, profoundly shaping the area’s cultural landscape. Today, this shared history continues to influence the character and traditions of both cities, creating a distinctive blend of Midwestern and Nordic cultures.

Things to do in Fargo

See a Viking Ship

The Hjemkomst Viking Ship in Fargo-Moorehead. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Much of the Scandinavian culture remains a large influence in the area, and one of the best places to see and understand this is at the Hjemkomst Center. In an otherwise landlocked area of the northern Midwest, visitors will find the Hjemkomst Viking ship that sailed from Duluth, Minnesota to Bergen, Norway in 1982. Learn about its journey, the inspiration to build this ship, and why it holds a special place inside many of the local’s hearts.

Find Your Inner Foodie

Eating Lefse and Swedish meatballs at Prairie Kitchen. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Eat and drink your heart out with Fargo’s impressive spread of ethnic restaurants and trendy food halls. Foods to try while in town; grilled steak and whipped potatoes with more butter than potatoes at Rosewild, oysters at Mangata Wine & Raw Bar inside the BrewHalla food hall and marketplace, Thai food at Lele’s, fish and chips at the Beer and Fish Company, a few wildly different brews from Wild Terra Cider and Lefse and Swedish meatballs from Prairie Kitchen.

Dive Into the Art Scene

The Fargo art mural in downtown. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Explore Fargo’s outdoor artwork with a self-guided walking tour using the mural map. Or pop in for a free visit to the Plains Art Museum, or shop hyper-local art at the downtown Fargo Visitor Center. Here is where you can pick up your “saved the best for last” t-shirt given to tourists who has completed their 50th state tour in North Dakota.

The Ultimate Photo op

The original “woodchipper” from the movie, FARGO. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

What’s a road trip without a good photo op? For those who are fans of the movie FARGO, or even for those who aren’t, be sure to stop in at the North Dakota Visitor Center to see the original “Woodchipper.” According to many, the FARGO woodchipper scene goes down as one of the top cult classics in cinema history. For the fans, a “stunt double” of the equipment is placed outside for photo opportunities in order to preserve the original woodchipper that you can visit inside the visitor center.

Where to Stay in Fargo

Modern elegance meets the midwest at the Jasper Hotel. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

While there are plenty of options to choose from, Fargo’s most impressive accommodations are found at the Jasper Hotel. The Jasper Hotel is a modern favorite with Scandinavian details and a perfect choice when exploring downtown. As one of the taller buildings in downtown Fargo, top-floor rooms at the Jasper offer beautiful views of downtown and midwest sunsets. A downstairs hip and trendy lounge area is the perfect place to grab a cocktail before dinner at the hotel’s restaurant — Rosewild.

A road trip through North Dakota

A road trip through North Dakota, from east to west, along I-95 is where you will find most of the state’s charming quirks and many roadside attractions you never thought you’d pull over for. It’s a fast and flat drive from Fargo to Bismarck, the state’s capitol, and as you continue west, the plains soon begin to break with bluffs and buttes, giving rise to the badlands of the west.

Tour the City of Bridges

The City Park footbridge in Valley City. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Enjoy a scenic crossing over the Sheyenne River – the longest river located entirely in North Dakota. Take the exit for Valley City, a small town that hugs the curves of the Sheyenne River with its many beautiful and historic bridges. There are eight different bridges to see, including the Hi-Line Bridge – one of the longest and highest single-track railroad bridges in the country at 3,860 feet long and 162 feet high.

See the World’s Largest Bison

World’s largest bison at the Buffalo History Museum. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Is it bison or buffalo? Find the answer to this question and more about the role bison played in the area, and still do to this day, with a stop in Jamestown to see the Buffalo History Museum. Learn about the history of bison in America up to their modern existence today with exhibits and larger-than-life replicas. Step outside to see their herd of 22 bison roaming their backyard from the observation deck and the final stop to see the world’s largest bison.

See the Sunflowers

Sunflower fields in North Dakota. Photo provided by North Dakota Tourism.

Brighten up your summer by exploring North Dakota’s Sunflower Trail. Similar to how popular it was, and still is, to stand in a field of sunflowers out by the Denver Airport, North Dakota Tourism has taken it one step further and partnered with local growers and farmers to offer a guided experience that brings you to some of the most beautiful sunflower fields. Stop and snap a few photos and grab free, edible sunflower seeds found inside mailboxes at several of the field locations.

Peak bloom is mid-August with the kick-off to sunflower season being August 1st – National Sunflower Day. Respect the landowners and not drive or walk into the sunflower fields.

Salem Sue

Salem Sue, the world’s largest Holstein Cow. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Just when you thought you couldn’t find anything more quirky than the world’s largest bison, you’ll see Salem Sue – the world’s largest Holstein Cow. Located in the small farming and dairy community of New Salem, Salem Sue breaks the horizon standing at 38 feet high and 50 feet wide, seen from more than five miles away. You can hike up to the curious cow who stands as a nod to the dairymen and women in the area. At the top, you’ll be rewarded with vast views of the prairie land and infinite horizon.

Stop for a Selfie Along the Enchanted Highway

Larger-than-life metal sculptures along the Enchanted Highway. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

In just under an hour’s drive from New Salem, you’ll soon see signs for the Enchanted Highway. This 32-mile detour of rural road is dotted with massive scrap metal sculptures, including “Geese in Flight” and “Tin Family.” Created by local artist Gary Greff, these whimsical giants are creative, whimsical and the perfect excuse for roadside selfies.

Visit North Dakota’s Only National Park

Views of the badlands at Theodore Roosevelt National Park. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

And then soon enough, the landscape becomes noticeably different as the Badlands begin to appear. The dramatic change of scenery may even catch you off guard, leaving you to wonder…” Did we make a wrong turn?”

Much of North Dakota’s badlands are inside the state’s only national park. The Theodore Roosevelt National Park is named after the president who once ranched in these very badlands. The park’s vast landscape opens up to visitors with a drive along the scenic loop, where you can see bison graze leisurely and take advantage of endless scenic photo opportunities — with some of the best views seen at the Painted Canyon Visitor Center. Get out and stretch your legs on one of the park’s many trails. Or ride through the badlands as they did back in the day with a horseback riding excursion with Medora Riding Stables.

Horseback riding through the badlands of North Dakota. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Book your stay at the Rough Riders Hotel in the nearby town of Medora — the gateway city to the national park. Named for the volunteer cavalry unit led by America’s 26th President, Theodore Roosevelt, the hotel takes you back to the Wild West with its historic rooms, a 1,100-volume library from Theodore Roosevelt and prime cuts of meat at their on-site restaurant — Theodore’s Dining Room.

This often-overlooked state may not have flashy tourist attractions, but it compensates with wide-open spaces, unique geological wonders, and a warm, unpretentious welcome. Whether you’re seeking outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply a break from the usual, North Dakota delivers unexpected delights. So next time you’re planning a road trip, consider pointing your compass towards the Peace Garden State – you might just be surprised by what you discover.