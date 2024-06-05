Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/5 – 6/9

June 6 – June 9Venues across DenverPrices vary

Denver Fringe Festival is here another year and continues to be “an open-application festival designed to support all genres of performance arts and to attract bold, progressive artistry that is on the fringes of the mainstream theatre tradition.” There are more than 60 different shows at various venues in RiNo, Five Points and beyond. Take a peek at the website to find which shows interest you the most.

Photo courtesy Denver Fringe Festival