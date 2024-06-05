Unique Things To Do in Denver This Weekend 6/5 – 6/9

This week Denver is host to Regenerate Festival, Goose, Taste of the West, Denver Fringe Festival, Bill Burr and more.
Ian Munsick
Country music singer-songwriter from Sheridan, Wyoming, Ian Munsick takes to Red Rocks this evening with openers The War and Treaty and Chancey Williams. The War and Treaty is husband and wife duo, Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. Chancey Williams is a country music singer-songwriter and former saddle bronc rider.
Photo courtesy AXS
Charles Wesley Godwin
Charles Wesley Godwin is a country-folk musician from West Virginia. His latest album was released in March titled Live from Echo Mountain. Singer Cole Chaney will open.
Photo courtesy AXS
Goose
If you’re into jam bands, you might be keen on Goose, hailing from Wilton, Connecticut. The band consists of Peter Anspach, Jeff Arevalo, Cotter Ellis, Rick Mitarotonda and Trevor Weekz. They describe themselves as an “indie groove” band, while also acknowledge their jam band influences such as Phish and Umphrey’s McGee.
Photo courtesy AXS
Regenerate Festival
Regenerate Festival is returning for the second year beginning on June 7th with a fantastic lineup of musicians and acts, some being Gorgon City, Disco Lines, John Summit and plenty more. This festival is considered Denver’s largest house and techno party – you won’t want to miss it.
Photo courtesy AXS
City Park Jazz
For the 38th annual summer series, come to City Park Jazz where there will be 10 free jazz concerts with food, friends and community. This Sunday, hear Stafford Hunter and Jazz Explorations.
Photo courtesy City Park Jazz
Mile High Roundup
Blow some steam off tonight with line dancing and live country music. If you need a little liquid courage to get your dancing boots moving, then you’re in luck: ladies drink for free from 9 – 11 p.m.
Photo courtesy Mile High Spirits
Taste of the West
Taste of the West is a culinary event that gathers foodies, local culinary creators and beverage masters all in one place. With over 80 vendors, each guest is bound to find something (or many things) that satisfy the palette. They may also cast their votes for “Best Taste” and awards will be given to the best in each category.
Photo courtesy Taste of the West
Denver Art Museum’s Uncorked Wine Dinner & Auction
Denver Art Museum’s annual Uncorked wine dinner and auction is a celebration of the connection, creativity and community that art inspires. The evening will contain tastings hosted by featured wineries and distilleries, a unique silent auction with more than 100 lots offering collectible wines, experiences and limited-edition artworks. It will begin with an outdoor cocktail reception followed by a sunset dinner with wine pairings.
Photo courtesy Denver Art Museum
Guard and Grace’s Rosé Party
Cheers to Guard and Grace — this Saturday they are hosting Denver’s 10th Annual Rosé Party. Sample an array of different rosé wines from some of Guard and Grace’s favorite partners while wearing festive pink and white derby-style attire. A collection of appetizers and food stations will be available to make sure guests can drink their “Rosé All Day” while balanced with great food.
Photo courtesy Guard and Grace Steakhouse
Pride Brunch
For Pride Month, join My Neighbor Felix at the LoHi location for two limited-edition margaritas: the strawberry “slay-arita” or the Colorado coin margarita. Brunch isn’t complete without a good bite, so add on some fan favorites: nachos, grilled corn ribs or pescado frito tacos.
Photo courtesy Visit Denver
Bill Burr Live
Bill Burr is a famous comedian, actor, writer and podcaster. Over the years, he has released many stand-up specials. Most recently, you may recognize him from Netflix’s 2023 film Old Dads, where Burr acts alongside Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine. Catch some more comedy with Burr at Bellco this evening.
Photo courtesy AXS
Denver Fringe Festival
Denver Fringe Festival is here another year and continues to be “an open-application festival designed to support all genres of performance arts and to attract bold, progressive artistry that is on the fringes of the mainstream theatre tradition.” There are more than 60 different shows at various venues in RiNo, Five Points and beyond. Take a peek at the website to find which shows interest you the most.
Photo courtesy Denver Fringe Festival
Rendezvous Gala
The Rendezvous Gala is a celebration of 165 years of the Four Mile House. The evening is themed as an elegant, Western-chic soiree and will honor Board Member Emeritus, docent and long-time supporter, Jim Wilkins with the Four Mile Legacy Award. There will be live music, auction and games and even a poker saloon.
Photo courtesy Four Mile Historic Park
The Highlands Art Festival
Have yourself an afternoon filled with fine arts and crafts, sculpture, paintings, jewelry, ceramics, wood, metal work and more. There will be a drawing on Sunday for a $1,000 art festival shopping spree, a kids area with Crafty Chassis and musical performances by Andean musicians.
Photo courtesy Highlands Art Festival
Gear Swap & Sample Sale with Rapidgrass
Sometimes the hop over into Golden is worth the ride. This Sunday, Rapidgrass will be on stage from 1 – 4 p.m. while five outdoor gear vendors (Fox Racing, Matador, Royal Robbins, Optic Nerve, Hestra) and three food trucks are present. Guests may also sell their own used outdoor equipment.
- 303
- 303 Magazine
- 303 Music
- Bellco Theatre
- charles wesley godwin
- City Park
- city park jazz
- civic center park
- colorado
- Denver
- denver art museum
- Denver Fringe Festival
- denver music
- Faith Malinowski
- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
- foothills fieldhouse
- four mile historic park
- GOOSE
- guard and grace
- Mile High Spirits
- Mission Ballroom
- my neighbor felix's
- New Terrain Brewing Company
- red rocks
- Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Discover more from 303 Magazine
Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.