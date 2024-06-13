This Week in Concerts — Umphrey’ McGee, Megan Thee Stallion, Motion City Soundtrack and more

It’s a real hot one in Denver this week, and thankfully we’ve got all sorts of shows to match that heat! Here’s the highlights:

Jam-band shredders Umphrey’s McGee are returning for their annual Red Rocks show on 6/15, and they’ve gathered some truly unbelievable openings acts in Cory Wong as well as Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country. UM’s Red Rocks shows are always a special time, so if you’ve not yet started your Red Rocks season this is a great way to get it going!

Hip-hop icon Megan Thee Stallion is bringing all the heat on her Hot Girl Summer Tour, touching down at the Ball Arena on 6/17. She’ll have the wild GloRilla getting everything started for the night—a rough Tuesday at work will be entirely worth it for an event like this.

Taking Back Sunday are in town and taking back Mission Ballroom on Sunday, 6/16. They’ve got equally phenomenal band Citizen opening up the evening. What better way to spend a Sunday than screaming along to bangers like “Cute Without The ‘E'”?

The rest of this week’s shows are below – stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

6/14—Shaded

6/15—Kevin Knapp

Megan Thee Stallion

6/14—Russ

6/15—Janet Jackson

6/17—Megan Thee Stallion

6/13—Mampi Swift with DJ Hybrid and Noisy Antics

6/14—Ternion Sound with Combine and Aimerie

6/15—Ternion Sound

6/18—Villem with ETHR, Emjay and Parasox

6/13—Love Cosmic Love with DTG, Yung Lurch, Skyfloor, Furbie Cakes and Lunatic Dawn

6/14—Walk.iLL with Bezio, Yakov, ??? and Galact0id

6/15—Oomah with Mr. Truman, Xenolinguist and Zook

6/13—Ace Monroe with Velvet Daydream and Radio Fluke

6/15—Paranoid Image with Heart Shaped Zombie and Immigrant’s Child

6/14—Rally ‘Round The Family with XVRS & Alissa Ann and Tilvaro

6/15—Cowboy Bebop LIVE

6/18—GRLwood with May Be Fern

6/13—SHiFT ft. Equanimous with Soohan, Rafeeki and Saucy Feather

6/14—Cerv-Stock II

6/15—Skeler with Hyroglifics, ESCPE, Backwhen and Djedji

The Spicy Pickles

6/13—High Country Hustle with Jake Leg and The Timberline Troubadours

6/14—Cerv-Stock II

6/15—The Spicy Pickles with May Be Fern, Sean Applebee and Beyond

6/18—Cervantes’ Weekly Open Jam Supper Club

6/13—Subdocta

6/14—Kyle Watson

6/14—Bass Ops: Oliverse

6/15—Classixx

6/15—Matt Sassari

6/12—Lush Lyrics

6/12—Piano Lounge: David Mesquitic

6/13—CONNECT FOUR

6/13—The Renwick Brothers

6/13—Piano Lounge: Ryan Benthall

6/14—Max Bessesen

6/14—David Mesquitic Trio

6/14—Piano Lounge: Matt Skellenger

6/15—Nelson Rangell (2 Shows)

6/15—Piano Lounge: Clint Dadlan & Vlad Girshevich Duo

6/16—Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors

6/17—FJO

6/18—Stephane Wrembel

Solvera

6/13—Rob Baird with Troy Cartwright

6/14—The Hip Snacks with Toast and Vada

6/15—Solvera, Parasox, Karl Funhouse and Knifty Kick

6/18—Sam Fischer with Carly King

6/14—Kennady MacDonald with Zoe Coz and Jeremy Kramer

6/15—The Plastic Rakes with Vampire Squids From Hel and Overland Stage Raiders

6/13—Dannylux

6/15—D.R.I. with Deathwish, Clusterfux and Sack

6/15—Hollow Coves with Billianne

6/14—Joe Nichols

6/12—Hump Day Funk Jam

6/13—Dave Randon Trio

6/14—Super Magick

6/15—Wonderbread

6/16—Venus Cruz

6/17—Monday Night Jazz

6/18—B3 Jazz Jam

6/15—Psycho Love, Rhoar and Invincible

6/15—Katrina Leibee with Saving Miles Lemon and Circling Girl

6/15—Baila Con Amor

6/13—Grum with Black Wands and Zacc.

6/14—Summer Patio Sessions: Garrett Dix

6/14—Open House: Weir, Garrettson Streit and Flyn

6/14—Summer Patio Sessions: En Sueno

6/15—Big Pinch with Social Cig and SEMPAR

6/15—Summer Patio Sessions: Nico Sonntag, KVKO, Bada Boom and Encinvs

6/15—Open House: Jengi with Beavs and Vibewise

6/16—Wax Jackets with Barbara

6/13—Hailes Ghost with electric Condor and Fear of Satori

6/14—Forbidden Vortex

6/15—The Trujillo Company with Nova Nights and 2 Seconds To Denver

6/16—Vine Hotel with Los Cronies and CHUCK

6/18—Lip Critic with Rocky Mountain Oysters and Doll

6/14—Broadway Rave

6/15—Thrasher Weekend

6/18—GSOUL

6/15—Carry The Fire with Halfblud

6/17—MC Chris with Crunk Witch

Taking Back Sunday

6/12—Taking Back Sunday with Citizen

6/14—Black Pumas with Abraham Alexander

6/15—Black Pumas with Abraham Alexander

6/17—Iron & Wine with Amythyst Kiah

6/12—The Jack Dunlevie Trio

6/13—Gabriel Mervine Quartet

6/14—Taylor Clay Quintet

6/15—The Steve Kovalcheck Band

6/16—The Dawn Clement Trio

6/13—Amber Cole

6/14—Chris Thomas

6/15—Socially Spent

6/16—Nick Valdez

DIIV

6/13—Tab Benoit with Sierra Green & The Giants and Larry McCray

6/15—Blanke with 1788-L, Control Freak, Aeon Mode and Nikademis

6/16—DIIV with Sasami and Glixen

6/18—Hot Water Music with Quicksand and Tim Barry

6/13—Madison McFerrin with Adam Deitch Trio

6/14—Rachel Taulbee & Friends

6/15—Evan Hatfield with Sinego and Tone Ranger

6/16—Shinyribs

6/13—Chameleons

6/13—A Tribute to F’n Frankie

Umphrey’s McGee

6/12—Whisky Myers with Black Pistol Fire and Jason Boland & The Stragglers

6/13—Whisky Myers with Anderson East and Vincent Neil Emerson

6/15—Umphrey’s McGee with Cory Wong and Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

6/16—Kaleo with Matt Maeson

6/17—Parcels with Molly Lewis

6/18—Kevin Gates with NLE Choppa, That Mexican OT and Maiya The Don

6/13—Jeanette//Streight and Chariots & Charioteers

6/14—Karl Ziedins

6/14—VETRAS

6/15—Trevor Michael

6/15—Sunrise Drive with Rubber Planet

6/14—Imperial Legion with Dreams of a Martyr, Blood Across the Sky, CodeFlawed, Last Nerve and Proof of Concept

6/14—HIRS COLLECTIVE with Thieves Guild, Fatalist and manhole

6/14—AFTERMATH with GORO, ROYALTY FREE ROTTING BODY and FALU RED

6/15—UMP with Pig Splitter, Feed Lot and Amod

6/13—The High Curbs with Candy Chic and Bruha

6/14—LABRYS with Tiny Tomboy and Isadora Eden

6/15—The Mssng with Jaguar Stevens and Fern Roberts

6/18—Small Paul with Dream Of Time and Ian Huschle

Motion City Soundtrack

6/12—From Ashes To New

6/14—Emo Nite

6/15—Sebastian Bach

6/17—Motion City Soundtrack

6/14—Autograf

6/14—DJ Sats

6/14—DJ Fusion

6/13—Dancefestopia Yellow Brick Road Tour

6/14—Mocha Vision

6/15—Scholars Of Riddim

6/16—Koseli Nite with Mantra Band