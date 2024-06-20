This Week in Concerts — The Rolling Stones, Widespread Panic, Phoebe Nix, Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast and More

This week in concerts, it’s a beautiful week here in Denver, and this weekend is one of the most fun events of the year – Denver Pride! Make sure to head downtown both Saturday and Sunday for tons of festivities. In addition to all the Pride fun, we’ve got some great shows on tap this week too.
The Rolling Stones and Widespread Panic will be coming to Empower Field on Thursday. This is a once-in-a-lifetime show, and there are still tickets floating around out there. Don’t miss it! Panic will also be headlininging a three-night run at Red Rocks, making this weekend their 71st, 72nd, and 73rd consecutive sold-out shows at Red Rocks, by far the venue’s record holders.
Local legend Andy Frasco is bringing his World Saving Podcast to a live audience at Ophelia’s on 6/19. Featuring a wild array of both musical and comedic guests, this is about as good as it gets for a fabulous Wednesday night.
Fresh off a headlining show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Phoebe Nix will be heading down to the Broadway Roxy on 6/22 for a night full of funk, rock, and maybe even some jazz — anything they can blend into their show! Known for keeping things fast and loose, yet always tight within the band, make sure you get there prepared to get down all night long.
As the people know, everything’s better with a little bit of parm — and groovy house producer Parmajawn will be showcasing all the proof you could ever need at 1134 Broadway on 6/21. Parmajawn has been making huge waves in the Denver scene, including a recent slot opening for Chris Lake at Mission Ballroom — don’t miss out on this one!
The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
1134 Broadway
6/21—Parmajawn
6/22—Josh Butler with Option4
Ball Arena
6/25—Foreigner with Styx and John Waite
The Black Box
6/20—Arcturus with Audio Goblin and Mr. Lang
6/21—MantisMash X Ekorce with A New Bus
6/22—Nikki Nair with Soundkissed and Myelin
6/23—Sound Bath Sundays
6/25—Cartridge with EgoKillerz, MDMade and ChefWamp
The Black Box Lounge
6/20—Mojo B2B Synchronicity with Subliminal B2B Rumblejunkie, CurlyOnE B2B DiS_1 and Ether B2B Centauri
6/21—Inquuit with Graymatter, Jush, Peyton and Absnt
6/22—Adam Hester with Badbwoy BMC, Chelsmosis and Wadada
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
6/22—Cami Maree with Mike Lamitola
The Bluebird Theater
6/19—Pedro The Lion with Squirrel Flower
6/21—Pony Bradshaw with Rachel Baiman
6/22—Top Flite Empire
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/21—Phutureprimitive with Axel Thesleff, Temple Step Project, Bloomurian and Blissai
6/22—Pink Pony Club
6/23—The Cake Walk
Cervantes’ Other Side
6/19—Concrete Boys
6/21—Shwarma with Cloud Catcher and Kaepora
6/22—Fat Nick with Lu, Davidsoldout and Valeiv
6/23—D. Savage
The Church
6/20—Akeos X Sora
6/21—Sosa
Club Vinyl
6/21—Bass Ops: Aweminus
6/22—Pride Rooftop Party
6/22—Megan Hamilton
Dazzle
6/19—BigPocket
6/19—Piano Lounge: Tyler Treadway
6/20—Adam Bodine Quintet
6/20—Piano Lounge: Gabriel Santiago
6/21—Band 2 (2 Shows)
6/21—Piano Lounge: Cole Rudy & Ben Parrish Duo
6/22—Tenia Nelson Trio
6/22—Los Mocochetes
6/22—Lerry Medina & Troy Medina Duo
6/23—April Samuels
6/24—Keith Oxman Quartet
6/25—Lazlo Torok Trio
Globe Hall
6/19—WesGhost with Diggy Graves
6/20—WesGhost with Diggy Graves
6/21—From Indian Lakes with Dirt Buyer and Viewfinder
6/22—Town Mountain with Extra Gold
6/23—Makadu with Terra Colonial, Benjamin Morse & the Sensations and Alex Regeimbal Trio
Goosetown Tavern
6/21—Castillo Bravo with Cockpit and Day Traitor
6/22—Pasta with The Noisy Residents and Paranormal BBQ
The Gothic Theatre
6/20—Pattie Gonia Presents: Save Her!
6/22—Marc Broussard
6/23—Jim Messina
The Grizzly Rose
6/21—Austin Snell with Barlow
6/22—Craig Morgan
Herb’s
6/19—Hump Day Funk Jam
6/20—Dave Randon Trio
6/21—Mile Hi Groove
6/22—Mile Hi Groove
6/23—The Grey’s
6/24—Monday Night Jazz
6/25—B3 Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
6/21—Resurrection with Van Zeppelin and Mr. Scary
6/22—SW Rising Stars
Hi-Dive
6/19—Aquarian Blood with Deva Yoder and Jake Luna
6/20—Grather Way with Water on the Thirsty Ground and Body Boy
6/21—In the Company of Serpents with Goya and Abrams
6/22—Kill You Club DJs with Sell Farm, Pill Joy,Twin Ion Engine and Ex Lover
6/23—The Macks with Sour Magic and Los Toms
6/25—Jackie Straw with Jenny Don’t & The Spurs
Larimer Lounge
6/20—Nourished By Time with Urika’s Bedroom
6/21—TASBA with Dubby Dooya
6/21—Open House: Moore Kismet with VAVN and Odd Encounter
6/22—Moore Kismet with Silk Noir and Sam Burt
6/22—Treehouse DJ Set: Denver Progressive House
6/22—Open House: Matty G, Parker Maclean and Mr. Kyle
6/23—Olivery Hazard with Olive Klug
6/25—Cosmo’s Midnight with Levi Double U and Chance Meridian
Lost Lake
6/20—Adolla with Light The Letters, Endear and Edith
6/21—Dreamer Boy with Harriette and Peak 11
6/22—Sexy Coyote’s Pride
6/23—Moore Kismet with Angl and BC X FREEKA
Marquis Theater
6/21—Queef Jerky
6/22—The Ongoing Concept
6/23—North Start Boys
6/25—Peach Tree Rascals
Meow Wolf
6/22—Mystery Skulls with Snowblood and Thorne
Mission Ballroom
6/21—Kaivon with K?D, AU5 and Hex Cougar
6/22—Deathpact with Koan Sound, Barnacle B2B Brothel and Austeria
Nocturne
6/19—The David Mesquitic Trio
6/20—Gabriel Mervine Quartet
6/21—Taylor Clay Quintet
6/22—Wil Swindler Quintet
6/23—The Dawn Clement Trio
Number Thirty Eight
6/20—Morgan Lee Powers
6/21—Shaun Peace
The Ogden Theatre
6/20—The Eric Andre Show
6/21—D4VD with Scott James
6/22—The Knocks with Yvie Oddly and Matt Suave
6/24—Hawthorne Heights with I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery and This Wild Life
6/25—Chicano Batman with Lido Pimienta
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/19—Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast
6/20—Rebirth Brass Band
6/21—Grace Devine with May Be Fern and Destino
The Oriental Theater
6/21—GayC/DC
6/25—The Alarm
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/20—Cavetown with Mother Mother and Meet Me @ The Altar
6/21—Widespread Panic
6/22—Widespread Panic
6/23—Widespread Panic
6/25—Ryan Bingham With The Texas Gentlemen, Jamestown Revival and Drayton Farley
Roxy Broadway
6/21—Mina Reya
6/21—Ben Tonak & The Bad Fix with I’m A Boy and Katie Grigsby
6/22—Tiny Pockets
6/22—Phoebe Nix
Roxy Theatre
6/21—K.O. Karaoke
6/22—Keegan (2 Shows)
6/23—Joan Jetson’s Big Queer Launch 3
Seventh Circle Music Collective
6/21—Set The Bar Low with SWAG, Anystate and ROYALTYFREEROTTINGBODY
6/22—Death File Red with Deadgods, Inoculated Life and Rampant Defenestration
Skylark Lounge
6/20—OUTLoud Music Showcase
6/21—OUTLoud Music Showcase
6/22—MellowPhobia with Little Trips, Tarantula Bill and Caftan
6/23—David Rosales & His Band Of Scoundrels with Ian Mahan
6/23—ZEE MACHINE with Bentley Robles and Kyle Moon
Summit
6/22—Bearracuda
6/25—Kate Yeager
Temple
6/21—Sam Blacky
6/22—Spencer Brown
Your Mom’s House
6/20—Picasso Gvng
6/21—DJ Ktone
6/22—Jew Tang Forever
6/21—Hmaac