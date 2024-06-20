This Week in Concerts — The Rolling Stones, Widespread Panic, Phoebe Nix, Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast and More

This week in concerts, it’s a beautiful week here in Denver, and this weekend is one of the most fun events of the year – Denver Pride! Make sure to head downtown both Saturday and Sunday for tons of festivities. In addition to all the Pride fun, we’ve got some great shows on tap this week too.

The Rolling Stones and Widespread Panic will be coming to Empower Field on Thursday. This is a once-in-a-lifetime show, and there are still tickets floating around out there. Don’t miss it! Panic will also be headlininging a three-night run at Red Rocks, making this weekend their 71st, 72nd, and 73rd consecutive sold-out shows at Red Rocks, by far the venue’s record holders.

Local legend Andy Frasco is bringing his World Saving Podcast to a live audience at Ophelia’s on 6/19. Featuring a wild array of both musical and comedic guests, this is about as good as it gets for a fabulous Wednesday night.

Fresh off a headlining show at the Fox Theatre in Boulder, Phoebe Nix will be heading down to the Broadway Roxy on 6/22 for a night full of funk, rock, and maybe even some jazz — anything they can blend into their show! Known for keeping things fast and loose, yet always tight within the band, make sure you get there prepared to get down all night long.

As the people know, everything’s better with a little bit of parm — and groovy house producer Parmajawn will be showcasing all the proof you could ever need at 1134 Broadway on 6/21. Parmajawn has been making huge waves in the Denver scene, including a recent slot opening for Chris Lake at Mission Ballroom — don’t miss out on this one!

The rest of this week’s shows are below. As always, stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

6/21—Parmajawn

6/22—Josh Butler with Option4

6/25—Foreigner with Styx and John Waite

6/20—Arcturus with Audio Goblin and Mr. Lang

6/21—MantisMash X Ekorce with A New Bus

6/22—Nikki Nair with Soundkissed and Myelin

6/23—Sound Bath Sundays

6/25—Cartridge with EgoKillerz, MDMade and ChefWamp

6/20—Mojo B2B Synchronicity with Subliminal B2B Rumblejunkie, CurlyOnE B2B DiS_1 and Ether B2B Centauri

6/21—Inquuit with Graymatter, Jush, Peyton and Absnt

6/22—Adam Hester with Badbwoy BMC, Chelsmosis and Wadada

6/22—Cami Maree with Mike Lamitola

6/19—Pedro The Lion with Squirrel Flower

6/21—Pony Bradshaw with Rachel Baiman

6/22—Top Flite Empire

6/21—Phutureprimitive with Axel Thesleff, Temple Step Project, Bloomurian and Blissai

6/22—Pink Pony Club

6/23—The Cake Walk

6/19—Concrete Boys

6/21—Shwarma with Cloud Catcher and Kaepora

6/22—Fat Nick with Lu, Davidsoldout and Valeiv

6/23—D. Savage

6/20—Akeos X Sora

6/21—Sosa

6/21—Bass Ops: Aweminus

6/22—Pride Rooftop Party

6/22—Megan Hamilton

6/19—BigPocket

6/19—Piano Lounge: Tyler Treadway

6/20—Adam Bodine Quintet

6/20—Piano Lounge: Gabriel Santiago

6/21—Band 2 (2 Shows)

6/21—Piano Lounge: Cole Rudy & Ben Parrish Duo

6/22—Tenia Nelson Trio

6/22—Los Mocochetes

6/22—Lerry Medina & Troy Medina Duo

6/23—April Samuels

6/24—Keith Oxman Quartet

6/25—Lazlo Torok Trio

6/19—WesGhost with Diggy Graves

6/20—WesGhost with Diggy Graves

6/21—From Indian Lakes with Dirt Buyer and Viewfinder

6/22—Town Mountain with Extra Gold

6/23—Makadu with Terra Colonial, Benjamin Morse & the Sensations and Alex Regeimbal Trio

6/21—Castillo Bravo with Cockpit and Day Traitor

6/22—Pasta with The Noisy Residents and Paranormal BBQ

6/20—Pattie Gonia Presents: Save Her!

6/22—Marc Broussard

6/23—Jim Messina

6/21—Austin Snell with Barlow

6/22—Craig Morgan

6/19—Hump Day Funk Jam

6/20—Dave Randon Trio

6/21—Mile Hi Groove

6/22—Mile Hi Groove

6/23—The Grey’s

6/24—Monday Night Jazz

6/25—B3 Jazz Jam

6/21—Resurrection with Van Zeppelin and Mr. Scary

6/22—SW Rising Stars

6/19—Aquarian Blood with Deva Yoder and Jake Luna

6/20—Grather Way with Water on the Thirsty Ground and Body Boy

6/21—In the Company of Serpents with Goya and Abrams

6/22—Kill You Club DJs with Sell Farm, Pill Joy,Twin Ion Engine and Ex Lover

6/23—The Macks with Sour Magic and Los Toms

6/25—Jackie Straw with Jenny Don’t & The Spurs

6/20—Nourished By Time with Urika’s Bedroom

6/21—TASBA with Dubby Dooya

6/21—Open House: Moore Kismet with VAVN and Odd Encounter

6/22—Moore Kismet with Silk Noir and Sam Burt

6/22—Treehouse DJ Set: Denver Progressive House

6/22—Open House: Matty G, Parker Maclean and Mr. Kyle

6/23—Olivery Hazard with Olive Klug

6/25—Cosmo’s Midnight with Levi Double U and Chance Meridian

6/20—Adolla with Light The Letters, Endear and Edith

6/21—Dreamer Boy with Harriette and Peak 11

6/22—Sexy Coyote’s Pride

6/23—Moore Kismet with Angl and BC X FREEKA

6/21—Queef Jerky

6/22—The Ongoing Concept

6/23—North Start Boys

6/25—Peach Tree Rascals

6/22—Mystery Skulls with Snowblood and Thorne

6/21—Kaivon with K?D, AU5 and Hex Cougar

6/22—Deathpact with Koan Sound, Barnacle B2B Brothel and Austeria

6/19—The David Mesquitic Trio

6/20—Gabriel Mervine Quartet

6/21—Taylor Clay Quintet

6/22—Wil Swindler Quintet

6/23—The Dawn Clement Trio

6/20—Morgan Lee Powers

6/21—Shaun Peace

6/20—The Eric Andre Show

6/21—D4VD with Scott James

6/22—The Knocks with Yvie Oddly and Matt Suave

6/24—Hawthorne Heights with I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery and This Wild Life

6/25—Chicano Batman with Lido Pimienta

6/19—Andy Frasco’s World Saving Podcast

6/20—Rebirth Brass Band

6/21—Grace Devine with May Be Fern and Destino

6/21—GayC/DC

6/25—The Alarm

6/20—Cavetown with Mother Mother and Meet Me @ The Altar

6/21—Widespread Panic

6/22—Widespread Panic

6/23—Widespread Panic

6/25—Ryan Bingham With The Texas Gentlemen, Jamestown Revival and Drayton Farley

6/21—Mina Reya

6/21—Ben Tonak & The Bad Fix with I’m A Boy and Katie Grigsby

6/22—Tiny Pockets

6/22—Phoebe Nix

6/21—K.O. Karaoke

6/22—Keegan (2 Shows)

6/23—Joan Jetson’s Big Queer Launch 3

6/21—Set The Bar Low with SWAG, Anystate and ROYALTYFREEROTTINGBODY

6/22—Death File Red with Deadgods, Inoculated Life and Rampant Defenestration

6/20—OUTLoud Music Showcase

6/21—OUTLoud Music Showcase

6/22—MellowPhobia with Little Trips, Tarantula Bill and Caftan

6/23—David Rosales & His Band Of Scoundrels with Ian Mahan

6/23—ZEE MACHINE with Bentley Robles and Kyle Moon

6/22—Bearracuda

6/25—Kate Yeager

6/21—Sam Blacky

6/22—Spencer Brown

6/20—Picasso Gvng

6/21—DJ Ktone

6/22—Jew Tang Forever

6/21—Hmaac