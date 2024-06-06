This Week In Concerts — Regenerate Festival, Goose, Stylie, Hazel Miller and More

It’s a gorgeous summer week here in Denver and we’ve got an amazing array of shows on deck.
Regenerate Festival returns to Civic Center Park on 6/7 and 6/8. Featuring a legendary lineup of artists like John Summit, Gorgon City, Ben Bohmer, and Eric Prydz spread throughout Denver’s beautiful city center, this is a can’t-miss event and a guaranteed party from start to finish.
Jam band torch-bearers Goose are bringing a two-night stand to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on 6/7 and 6/8. Known for bringing wild improvisation and amazing jams with an eclectic blend of their own tunes and some choice covers, these shows will be a honkin’ good time.
Local reggae rippers Stylie are celebrating the release of their latest album Smooth Sailin’ at Lost Lake on 6/8. They’ve got support lined up from Policulture and Smoke Signals to keep the vibes high all night long – make sure to get out and get down with some of the finest reggae the Rocky Mountains has to offer.
The rest of this week’s shows are below. Stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!
1134 Broadway
6/7—Archie Hamilton
6/8—Acemo
6/9—Horse Meat Disco
The Black Box
6/6—Enei X Kasra with Despise
6/7—Just John with Innocent, DirrtyStarr and DNA Proxi
6/8—Gremlinz with Jesta, Goreteks and Recon Residents
6/11—Mungo’s HiFi with Solo Banton, Picky Knows, Orbweaver and Create
The Black Box Lounge
6/6—Dystopia Radio Takeover
6/7—Lykwid with Uncommon Sense, Mac, Bodie and Samacca
6/8—Repulsion X Centauri
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
6/6—Tre’ Mutava with Mike Ring and Ian Mahan
6/7—Erin Viancourt with Adda Boyd and Larry Nix
6/8—Colorado Springsteen with FaceMan
The Bluebird Theater
6/5—Avi Kaplan with Michael Alvarado
6/6—Miki Berenyi Trio with Tolhurst & Budgie
6/7—Pokey LaFarge
6/8—Bob Schneider with The Honey Empire
6/9—Soen with Trope
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
6/7—The Bluegrass Generals with Twisted Pine
6/8—The Bluegrass Generals with Twisted Pine
Cervantes’ Other Side
6/6—SHiFT ft. Catching Flies and Andy Immerman
6/7—DeadPhish Orchestra with Wish You Were Pink and Tonewood String Band
6/8—Jawns with G-Buck, Niishi and Odd Encounter
The Church
6/6—Klutchbeat Takeover
6/7—Kyle Walker
Club Vinyl
6/7—Bass Ops: Brunchbeatz
6/8—Muzz
6/8—Will Clarke
Dazzle
6/5—Scarlett Before Horses Quintet
6/5—Piano Lounge: Dawn Clement & Paloma Ress Duo
6/5—Watermelon Funk
6/6—Laurie Michelle’s Jasper Silver Band
6/6—Lane-O
6/6—Piano Lounge: Bill McKay
6/7—Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors
6/7—Bill Frisell Trio (2 Shows)
6/7—Piano Lounge: JJ Murphy
6/8—El Javi (2 Shows)
6/8—Piano Lounge: Alex Trujillo Bossa Duo
6/9—Wil Alston & Kool Grooves
6/10—MJO
6/11—Bailey Hinkley Grogan
Globe Hall
6/6—Casper Allen with Shawn Hess, Gracie Horse and Nathan Xander
6/7—Ghostly Kisses with Kroy and Mon Cher
6/8—Standing Start with Lu Lagoon, Heart Reaper and Casper Milquetoast
6/9—Hi-Garden with Liquid Suede, The Naked Mannequins, and Ben Grider
6/11—The Cactus Blossoms with Lou Hazel
Goosetown Tavern
6/7—Chase Cavenaugh with Jordin Dearinger and Luna Worldcast
6/8—To Be Astronauts with Redamancy and Lawsuit Models
The Gothic Theatre
6/5—Allan Rayman with Michael Lemmo
6/6—Strung Out with Ignite and Mercy Music
6/7—Uncle Lucius with Ryan Culwell
The Grizzly Rose
6/7—Colby Acuff
Herb’s
6/5—Hump Day Funk Jam
6/6—Cocktail Revolution
6/7—Alive On Arrival
6/8—Alive On Arrival
6/9—Daddy & Company
6/10—Monday Night Jazz
6/11—B3 Jazz Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
6/5—Moonroof with Pawnshop Motel, Color Clinic and Starlight & Pine
6/7—Hazel Miller & The Collective with The Disruptors
6/8—Ape Vermin with Mean Green, Entropist and Burning Silence
Hi-Dive
6/5—Spiter with Desolus and Axeslasher
6/6—Thelma and the Sleaze with The Born Readies and Team Nonexistent
6/7—Summer Bedhead with The Odyssey and Shadow Work
6/8—Dry Wedding with Snakes, Quits andMoon Pussy
6/11—Quintron & Miss Pussycat with Mr. Pacman
Larimer Lounge
6/5—Kacy Hill with Hamond and Anna May
6/6—Dead Horses with Trevor Michael and Zoe Berman
6/7—Treehouse DJ Set: Symstrata
6/7—DJ Sauce, Lidas and Kas Tha III
6/7—Treehouse DJ Set: Drum:Tek
6/8—On The House with Idle Thr3at and The Galentines
6/8—Ben Kase B2B Kobe Cafe and Kandy Shop
6/8—Treehouse DJ Set: Carbon
6/9—Kites In Lightning with The Grand Caravan, Dead Failure and Rabbit Fighter
Lost Lake
6/5—Abstract with Dylan Owen, Jake Luke, FLWRS and Merch
6/6—Circadian Melodies with Satellite Friend, Taxi Paint and Talk Box
6/7—Trusetto with Hard Maybe and Phoebe Nix
6/7—Eli & Fur with Notmeghan
6/8—Stylie with Policulture and Smoke Signals
6/8—AYYBO with Decker Rush
6/5—Opium with Graveyard People, Heir To Nothing and WinterLion
Marquis Theater
6/5—Wand
6/6—Ouija Macc
6/7—RMC Mike with Krispylife Kidd
6/8—JMSN
6/9—COSMIC PSYCHOS with Zeke
Meow Wolf
6/6—Empress Of with Demigod
6/8—5AM Trio with Morning Coffee and MIDIcinal
Mission Ballroom
6/6—Charles Wesley Godwin with Cole Chaney
6/7—Zingara with Black Carl!, Lumasi and Osyris
6/8—Reik
6/11—Tesla with Kurt Deimer
Nocturne
6/5—Rhythm Future Quartet
6/7—Taylor Clay Quintet
6/8—Jenna McLean Quintet
6/9—Drew’s Blues & Funky Boogaloos
The Ogden Theatre
6/5—George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic with Sqwerv
6/7—Xavier Rudd with Bobby Alu
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
6/5—Isaac Sinclair’s Wayback Wednesday
6/6—Bywater Call
6/8—Sophistafunk with Giant Walking Robots
The Oriental Theater
6/6—The Exploited
6/8—Death To All
6/9—Death To All
6/6—Bug Hunter and The Narcissist Cookbook
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
6/5—Ian Munsick with The War & Treaty and Chancey Williams
6/6—Brit Floyd
6/7—Sarah McLachlan with Feist
6/8—Big Head Todd & The Monsters with The Wallflowers
6/9—Trevor Hall with The Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Valerie June
6/11—Maren Morris with Betty Who
Roxy Broadway
6/7—Kayla & The Rays
6/8—Many Mountains
6/8—BEOM With Nihil Coil
6/11—Mad Dog Blues Duo
Roxy Theatre
6/7—Zay Raheem
6/8—Kung Fu Vampire
Seventh Circle Music Collective
6/6—Lagrimas with Victim Of Fire, Upon A Field’s Whisper, My Hands Your Heart and Red40
Skylark Lounge
6/6—BabyBaby with Body Boy and Xenon Thief
6/7—Takipnik with Meet The Giant, Falcon Haptics and Saint Somebody
6/8—Pleasure Horse with Isanti and M’Lady
Summit
6/8—PVRIS 2024
Temple
6/7—DJ Susan
6/8—Gareth Emery
Your Mom’s House
6/8—Mad House
6/8—Apocalypse
6/8—Freaknik
6/8—Gulchfest Pre-Party
6/8—Maj4l with SNM Brizzy