This Week In Concerts — Regenerate Festival, Goose, Stylie, Hazel Miller and More

It’s a gorgeous summer week here in Denver and we’ve got an amazing array of shows on deck.

Regenerate Festival returns to Civic Center Park on 6/7 and 6/8. Featuring a legendary lineup of artists like John Summit, Gorgon City, Ben Bohmer, and Eric Prydz spread throughout Denver’s beautiful city center, this is a can’t-miss event and a guaranteed party from start to finish.

Jam band torch-bearers Goose are bringing a two-night stand to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on 6/7 and 6/8. Known for bringing wild improvisation and amazing jams with an eclectic blend of their own tunes and some choice covers, these shows will be a honkin’ good time.

Local reggae rippers Stylie are celebrating the release of their latest album Smooth Sailin’ at Lost Lake on 6/8. They’ve got support lined up from Policulture and Smoke Signals to keep the vibes high all night long – make sure to get out and get down with some of the finest reggae the Rocky Mountains has to offer.

The rest of this week’s shows are below. Stay in the know about Denver’s music scene with 303 Magazine!

6/7—Archie Hamilton

6/8—Acemo

6/9—Horse Meat Disco

6/6—Enei X Kasra with Despise

6/7—Just John with Innocent, DirrtyStarr and DNA Proxi

6/8—Gremlinz with Jesta, Goreteks and Recon Residents

6/11—Mungo’s HiFi with Solo Banton, Picky Knows, Orbweaver and Create

6/6—Dystopia Radio Takeover

6/7—Lykwid with Uncommon Sense, Mac, Bodie and Samacca

6/8—Repulsion X Centauri

6/6—Tre’ Mutava with Mike Ring and Ian Mahan

6/7—Erin Viancourt with Adda Boyd and Larry Nix

6/8—Colorado Springsteen with FaceMan

6/5—Avi Kaplan with Michael Alvarado

6/6—Miki Berenyi Trio with Tolhurst & Budgie

6/7—Pokey LaFarge

6/8—Bob Schneider with The Honey Empire

6/9—Soen with Trope

6/7—The Bluegrass Generals with Twisted Pine

6/8—The Bluegrass Generals with Twisted Pine

6/6—SHiFT ft. Catching Flies and Andy Immerman

6/7—DeadPhish Orchestra with Wish You Were Pink and Tonewood String Band

6/8—Jawns with G-Buck, Niishi and Odd Encounter

6/6—Klutchbeat Takeover

6/7—Kyle Walker

Will Clarke

6/7—Bass Ops: Brunchbeatz

6/8—Muzz

6/8—Will Clarke

6/5—Scarlett Before Horses Quintet

6/5—Piano Lounge: Dawn Clement & Paloma Ress Duo

6/5—Watermelon Funk

6/6—Laurie Michelle’s Jasper Silver Band

6/6—Lane-O

6/6—Piano Lounge: Bill McKay

6/7—Purnell Steen & the Five Points Ambassadors

6/7—Bill Frisell Trio (2 Shows)

6/7—Piano Lounge: JJ Murphy

6/8—El Javi (2 Shows)

6/8—Piano Lounge: Alex Trujillo Bossa Duo

6/9—Wil Alston & Kool Grooves

6/10—MJO

6/11—Bailey Hinkley Grogan

6/6—Casper Allen with Shawn Hess, Gracie Horse and Nathan Xander

6/7—Ghostly Kisses with Kroy and Mon Cher

6/8—Standing Start with Lu Lagoon, Heart Reaper and Casper Milquetoast

6/9—Hi-Garden with Liquid Suede, The Naked Mannequins, and Ben Grider

6/11—The Cactus Blossoms with Lou Hazel

6/7—Chase Cavenaugh with Jordin Dearinger and Luna Worldcast

6/8—To Be Astronauts with Redamancy and Lawsuit Models

6/5—Allan Rayman with Michael Lemmo

6/6—Strung Out with Ignite and Mercy Music

6/7—Uncle Lucius with Ryan Culwell

6/7—Colby Acuff

6/5—Hump Day Funk Jam

6/6—Cocktail Revolution

6/7—Alive On Arrival

6/8—Alive On Arrival

6/9—Daddy & Company

6/10—Monday Night Jazz

6/11—B3 Jazz Jam

6/5—Moonroof with Pawnshop Motel, Color Clinic and Starlight & Pine

6/7—Hazel Miller & The Collective with The Disruptors

6/8—Ape Vermin with Mean Green, Entropist and Burning Silence

Hazel Miller

6/5—Spiter with Desolus and Axeslasher

6/6—Thelma and the Sleaze with The Born Readies and Team Nonexistent

6/7—Summer Bedhead with The Odyssey and Shadow Work

6/8—Dry Wedding with Snakes, Quits andMoon Pussy

6/11—Quintron & Miss Pussycat with Mr. Pacman

6/5—Kacy Hill with Hamond and Anna May

6/6—Dead Horses with Trevor Michael and Zoe Berman

6/7—Treehouse DJ Set: Symstrata

6/7—DJ Sauce, Lidas and Kas Tha III

6/7—Treehouse DJ Set: Drum:Tek

6/8—On The House with Idle Thr3at and The Galentines

6/8—Ben Kase B2B Kobe Cafe and Kandy Shop

6/8—Treehouse DJ Set: Carbon

6/9—Kites In Lightning with The Grand Caravan, Dead Failure and Rabbit Fighter

6/5—Abstract with Dylan Owen, Jake Luke, FLWRS and Merch

6/6—Circadian Melodies with Satellite Friend, Taxi Paint and Talk Box

6/7—Trusetto with Hard Maybe and Phoebe Nix

6/7—Eli & Fur with Notmeghan

6/8—Stylie with Policulture and Smoke Signals

6/8—AYYBO with Decker Rush

6/5—Opium with Graveyard People, Heir To Nothing and WinterLion

Phoebe Nix

6/5—Wand

6/6—Ouija Macc

6/7—RMC Mike with Krispylife Kidd

6/8—JMSN

6/9—COSMIC PSYCHOS with Zeke

6/6—Empress Of with Demigod

6/8—5AM Trio with Morning Coffee and MIDIcinal

6/6—Charles Wesley Godwin with Cole Chaney

6/7—Zingara with Black Carl!, Lumasi and Osyris

6/8—Reik

6/11—Tesla with Kurt Deimer

Tesla

6/5—Rhythm Future Quartet

6/7—Taylor Clay Quintet

6/8—Jenna McLean Quintet

6/9—Drew’s Blues & Funky Boogaloos

6/5—George Clinton & Parliment Funkadelic with Sqwerv

6/7—Xavier Rudd with Bobby Alu

6/5—Isaac Sinclair’s Wayback Wednesday

6/6—Bywater Call

6/8—Sophistafunk with Giant Walking Robots

Xavier Rudd

6/6—The Exploited

6/8—Death To All

6/9—Death To All

6/6—Bug Hunter and The Narcissist Cookbook

6/5—Ian Munsick with The War & Treaty and Chancey Williams

6/6—Brit Floyd

6/7—Sarah McLachlan with Feist

6/8—Big Head Todd & The Monsters with The Wallflowers

6/9—Trevor Hall with The Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Valerie June

6/11—Maren Morris with Betty Who

6/7—Kayla & The Rays

6/8—Many Mountains

6/8—BEOM With Nihil Coil

6/11—Mad Dog Blues Duo

6/7—Zay Raheem

6/8—Kung Fu Vampire

6/6—Lagrimas with Victim Of Fire, Upon A Field’s Whisper, My Hands Your Heart and Red40

6/6—BabyBaby with Body Boy and Xenon Thief

6/7—Takipnik with Meet The Giant, Falcon Haptics and Saint Somebody

6/8—Pleasure Horse with Isanti and M’Lady

6/8—PVRIS 2024

6/7—DJ Susan

6/8—Gareth Emery

Gareth Emery

6/8—Mad House

6/8—Apocalypse

6/8—Freaknik

6/8—Gulchfest Pre-Party

6/8—Maj4l with SNM Brizzy