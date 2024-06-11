Sắp Sửa: Putting Denver on the Hot List – A Lot of Them

As the name sắp sửa suggests “You’ll never be the best version of yourself,” however this East Colfax Vietnamese restaurant has defied that notion. In its first year, Sắp Sửa has ignited the Denver Food scene with creative and delicious cuisine – earning widespread acclaim and reinventing local dining.

grilled veal sweetbreads

Husband and wife chef duo, Anna and Ni Nguyen have created one of Denver’s newest and most unique dining experiences in bringing Sắp Sửa to life and it’s safe to say that locals and worldwide diners alike are forever grateful – but what exactly is Nontraditional Vietnamese?

“It describes my experiences growing up as a first-generation Vietnamese American. I always describe our dinner table as eclectic. Some nights, my mom would cook us thịt kho, canh cà chua, and rau muống; some nights, my dad would bring home KFC with extra mashed potatoes and gravy. That experience is the overall theme of our menu,” Ni explains.

That playfulness can be found throughout the menu with items such as đậu phụ rán tẩm hành, which takes classic fried tofu and brings in snow crab with a ginger scallion sauce for a multi-textural flavor explosion. Lỗ tai heo takes the common crispy pig ear snack with chile ginger vinaigrette, peanuts and a soft egg for an elevated approach.

Chefs Anna and Ni Nguyen; Photo Courtesy of Sap Sua

In addition to becoming a neighborhood favorite this past year, one of the other major accomplishments for Sắp Sửa included being a James Beard Award finalist. “It was an honor to be recognized alongside our entire team as a Semi-Finalist for the James Beard Best New Restaurant category. We are so proud of the work our team has done this past year, and as we continue to grow together, I feel like we can achieve anything we set our minds to.” Ni reflects.

However, the accolades don’t end there. It’s also the only Colorado restaurant to make Esquire’s prestigious Best New Restaurants (2023) List, where it was highlighted as the comfort food of childhood memories.

“We have always wanted to share our food, culture and heritage. It is a tremendous honor to have a national publication like Esquire include us in their Best New Restaurants. Our team’s hard work is being recognized, not just for the food but also for the work culture. We could not be prouder of them.”

Narrowing back into Colorado, the most fun award might be bringing home the notorious Stoned Appetit March Madness win. The competition is always fierce and fueled by social media, so as one of the newer kids on the block, it wasn’t a runaway out of the gate. “We were behind every matchup, and it always came down to the wire, so winning it all was a huge surprise. Shout out to our community for supporting us wholeheartedly! We really do owe it all to you!”

As for where the epic championship belt’s resting place, “The belt hangs on our bar, above our photo of Kobe Bryant.” said Ni.

island hopper

cá kho – hamachi collar

park hill swizzle

Diners can expect a playful, yet fine dining atmosphere throughout the space. Its menu is full of familiar flavors that serve as an introduction into Vietnamese cuisine – but also an expansion into the unknown. The hamachi crudo – coconut, lemongrass, ginger and chili is vibrant and refreshing, while the grilled veal sweetbreads with cilantro salsa verde, Cantabrian anchovies and Thai chili have a gamey flavor unlike anything you’ve heard of before- inviting you to try it again and again.

The thịt heo nướng sả is a variation of lemongrass pork – grilled pork shoulder, lemongrass, tamarind, cucumber and perilla – aromatic and savory, yet refreshing and sweet. With a rotating menu, it’s safe to say becoming a regular is in your favor – as one should delight in discovering something new every visit.

Thoughtful and vibrant, exotic and warm – Sắp Sửa is bound to get better with time – and we are here for every version. “For our first anniversary, we are planning a special evening for our fellow hospitality professionals. This community has given us so much that giving back is only fitting.” Ni says. Check out its Instagram for more updates on its celebration on June 27th.

Sắp Sửa is located at 2550 E Colfax Ave. Closed on Tuesdays, its hours are Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All photography courtesy of Casey Wilson and Connor Stehr.