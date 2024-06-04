Outside Festival Makes Its Debut in Downtown Denver

Downtown Denver welcomed the first-ever Outside Festival at Civic Center Park this past weekend.

It’s a vision that started two years ago, said Conor Hall, the director of The Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry. “The vision is simple, it is to build the national convening place for the 1.1 trillion dollar outdoor industry, a South by Southwest for all things outdoors.”

Fueled by a partnership with Outside Interactive Inc., The Colorado Office of Outdoor Recreation Industry, and Visit Denver, the festival billed itself as a one-stop-shop celebrating everything outdoors with live music, films, speakers gear demos and sporting events.

First-ever Outside Festival at Civic Center Park. Photo by Kiddest Metaferia.

“It’s more than just an event,” said Hall. “It is the start of a vision to energize our communities, uplift the quality of life, boost the strong economy and continue to reinforce Colorado as the global heart of outdoor recreation in Colorado.”

Tim Wolfe, the director of the Colorado Tourism Office, described the festival as a “microcosm of Colorado.” “What you’ll see and experience in the next few days is what you’ll see happening throughout the state.”

VIP attendees at the Outside Festival. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

“Outdoor recreation is far from just an activity. It is a way of life,” said Hall. He also shares that outdoor recreation is a vital contributor to our economy and the number of jobs in our state. With over 500,000 jobs attached to the industry and the Outside Festival reflects this spirit.

The festival drew in about 17,500 attendees, who all gathered at Civic Center Park for a fun weekend celebrating the outdoors. Live events such as the North Face climbing competition and the Incredible Dog Experience by Purina Pro Plan got crowds cheering, along with more than 100 runners running through the streets of Denver Saturday morning for The North Face Tred Tour. A group yoga flow led by CorePower Yoga in the mainstage meadow with the beats of DJ Rich Cocao kicked things off on Saturday. Travel and adventure booths inspired intrepid travelers, along with a wellness experience area filled with local bites and drinks.

Competitor at The North Face climbing competition on Saturday at the Outside Festival. Photo by Jessica Hughes.

Throughout the weekend live music filled the air and the mainstage in front of Denver’s City and County Building, including Say She She, Lettuce Thunder Bird and Thundercat. Across Broadway, at Veterans Memorial Park, the Big Gear Show, and the (e) Revolution Show, displayed the latest tech and gear in the outdoor space.

Andrew Bird performs at the inaugural Outside Festival. Photo by Kiddest Metaferia.

But not everything took place outside. The festival also showcased 20 adventure and outdoor films and 25 visionary speakers at the Denver Art Museum. More than 500 outdoor professionals attended The Summit conference with nearly 30 panelists like Mayor Mike Johnston, Senator John Hickenlooper, and Senator Michael Bennet (Friday).

Diana Nyad speaking at Film X Ideas Outside Festival. Photo by Kiddest Metaferia.

At the Denver Art Museum, speakers and panelists included three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Shaun White, Protect Our Winters (POW) founder Jeremy Jones, climate activist and fashion model Quannah Chasinghorse, wildlife ecologist Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, photographer and filmmaker Cory Richards, bestselling author Kevin Fedarko, deaf mountaineers Shayna Unger and Scott Lehmann, and U.S. Senate candidate Caroline Gleich. The afternoon also includes two different showings of inspiring films themed around adventure and journeys.