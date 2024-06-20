How to Achieve the Trendy “Mob Wife” Look From Professional Makeup Artists

Listen up if you’re a fan of the trendy and alluring mob wife look see on TikTok, we have the perfect guide for you.

From bold eyes to radiant skin, achieving the perfect balance can be challenging. With the expertise of two professional makeup artists, Megan Urmann and Hiba Talukdar, we have created a comprehensive guide on how to recreate the iconic mob wife look made famous by some of the most glamorous women in history and has taken TikTok by storm.

Photo Courtesy of TV Insider Photo Courtesy of Decider

Whether you’re looking to channel your inner Camela or Karen, this guide will provide you with all the tips, tricks, and product recommendations you need to bring Hollywood-inspired glam to your everyday look. Get ready to make a statement and turn heads with our insider secrets.

The Inspiration For The Mob Wife Look

Makeup artist Megan Urmann reveals that the essence and inspiration of the mob wife look is pulled from pop culture mobsters and 80s style. The makeup look embodies the captivating allure of glamor and drama.

“It’s about looking rich and feeling richer,” Urmann said. “Think Drea de Matteo in The Sopranos, she’s fearless, she’s bold but she’s not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty.”

Urmann emphasizes that this makeup look embodies power, elegance, and an unapologetic confidence that cannot be ignored.

“The only thing stronger than the made man at the top is the woman by his side.” Said Urmann. So be sure when you are pulling off this makeup look you are embodying a sense of strength and confidence.

Photo Courtesy of Grazia Photo Courtesy of Gazette Gal

Makeup artist, Hiba Talukdar, views the mob wife look a bit different.

“The Mob Wife makeup look captures the melodramatic glamor of being married to a mobster,” Talukdar said. With her expertise and artistic vision, Talukdar brings an added layer of authenticity to this captivating and glamorous style.

“You get the glitz and glam of being a wife to someone with wealth and connections, but it doesn’t save you from the drama. You love your husband for being a boss — but it kills you on the inside. You still look cute though.” added Talukdar, emphasizing the complex emotions and allure of the mob wife aesthetic.

This is reflected in the makeup choices — think sultry cat eyes, bold black eyeliner, and perfectly lined lips, this features an exaggerated but classy look. Talukdar explains that complementing the look with a leopard print top and a mink fur coat adds the finishing touches to your mob wife look.

“Be sure to define any beauty marks on your face with a black pencil,” Talukdar said.

Recently, the Mob Wife makeup look has infiltrated the world and social media overtaking the clean girl makeup aesthetic.

“The pendulum is always swinging,” Urmann said. “What feels new and fresh is almost always a direct response to the previous trend.”

While the clean girl aesthetic resonated with many individuals, the allure of the mob wife makeup look aligns more closely with Urmann’s personal style and preferences.

“The clean girl aesthetic was a slay for a lot of people out there, the mob wife makeup look is much more my speed,” Urmann said. This evolution in makeup trends opens up a world where there is a diverse range of looks catering to everyone’s unique tastes and expressions every day.

Photo Courtesy of The Cool Hour Photo Courtesy of Pinterest

In the realm of beauty transitions, Talukdar also reflects on the shift from the clean girl aesthetic to the alluring mob wife look, emphasizing that everyone has their moment to shine in the beauty world.

“Things become trendy that usually only highlight a certain ethnic group or archetype,” Talukdar said. “The “clean girl” was the big trend, but that look only suits a small percentage of women.”

While the clean girl aesthetic enjoyed widespread popularity, it was noted to suit only a limited percentage of women — the mob wife look includes those who felt left out.

Talukdar dives deeper into the impact of beauty trends on individuals with high-contrast features, noticing the need for a bolder makeup routine to create a noticeable difference.

“High-contrast women (think dark hair, dark eyes) need a little more color in their makeup routine to make a noticeable difference,” Talukdar said.

Highlighting the cyclical nature of beauty trends, Talukdar explains that the clean girl aesthetic represented a shift from the heavily contoured and eyeliner-focused makeup looks of 2016-2020.

“With the 2020 pandemic, women didn’t leave their house, they realized they actually liked the no-makeup makeup look,” Talukdar said. “We are coming out of it now years later, and the drama is returning. However, the mob wife aesthetic is an overall look that incorporates hair, outfit, and personality.”

Photo Courtesy of Style Speak

The onset of the 2020 pandemic prompted women to embrace the light makeup look due to the time spent indoors. Now, emerging back into society prompts heavier makeup looks.

“We moved away from the simple and subtle no-makeup makeup look to a bolder, more complex statement — and I’m here for it,” Urmann said.

Application – Achieving The Perfect Mob Wife Look

When discussing the essential elements of achieving the perfect mob wife look, Urmann emphasizes the need to “accentuate your features and turn it up a few notches, without going too overboard.”

It’s about finding the balance between hard and soft makeup looks.

“While I’ve seen this look manifest in a few different watts, most iterations involve a flawless complexion, a sultry smokey eye, a strong contour, and a velvet lip,” Urmann said.

Urmann says that when striving to embody the mob wife look, the most crucial aspect is capturing the attitude that accompanies it. She elaborates that a mob wife exudes an unapologetically bold and complex demeanor, standing firm in her beliefs and exuding unwavering confidence in every gesture.

“A mob wife isn’t shy, she is complex, standing strong in her convictions and radiating confidence in every move she makes,” Urmann said. “She doesn’t care what anyone else has to say.”

The attitude is a defining factor as Urmann emphasizes that just simply mimicking the makeup and style elements, without embodying the power may leave one feeling as if they are wearing a costume and lacking the genuine essence of the captivating mob wife aesthetic.

Photo Courtesy of Elegance Echoes Photo Courtesy of Pinterest Photo Courtesy of Beyond Polish

Talukdar elaborates the significance of the contrast in achieving the mob wife aesthetic, “There needs to be contrast in the skin. This means going a bit deeper in tone with your makeup — your blush, your eyeliner, your lip liner. We are not Hailey Bieber — we are Amy Winehouse,” Talkudar said.

Emphasizing the need for deeper tones in makeup choices draws a clear distinction. This statement underscored the essence of embracing a bold and distinct contrast in makeup application to embody the evocative and iconic look associated, capturing the essence of the edgy, daring, and unapologetically bold mob wife aesthetic.

Urmann explains the importance of utilizing sheer layers as the secret to attaining perfection.

“This look can involve a lot of product, however, the goal is to have it last all day or night without looking too heavy,” Urmann said. “To achieve this, make sure not to lay on any of the products too thick. Be soft in your application, using feathering movements and above all else — BLEND. And don’t worry about being too perfect, a mob wife doesn’t have time for that.”

Recognizing that this particular style may require ample product application, the ultimate objective remains striking a balance that ensures longevity without appearing overly heavy. Urmann reassures that perfection is not the goal — as a true mob wife exudes an air of confidence.

Makeup Products Needed to Achieve the Ultimate Look

When thinking about specific product brands, Urmann highlights Melt Cosmetics when achieving the mob wife look.

“Their aesthetic is so similar and I think their products would all do a really great job at achieving mob wife makeup,” Urmann said.

While acknowledging the allure of luxury brands, Urmann says that when trying to achieve the mob wife look, prestigious products aren’t needed.

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

“The thing I love about this look is that it is so accessible. While yes, the attitude does scream expensive, you don’t have to stick with only luxury brands. You can just as easily achieve this look with drugstore products,” Urmann said.

Urmann praises the accessible nature of the mob wife-wife aesthetic, emphasizing that cheaper products can be just as effective in creating this desired look.

With this in mind, Urmann and Talukdar offer insights into some of their current favorite makeup picks for achieving this aesthetic, affirming that the transformative power of makeup transcends and sees brand labels and can be harnessed through a diverse range of products.

NARS Soft Matte foundation

Rituel de Fille Inner Glow crème pigments

Patrick Ta Major Dimension III eyeshadow palette

Melt Cosmetics Slick Waterline Pencil

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat

KISS Lash Couture lashes

Chanel Le Crayon Levres in 184 Rouge Intense Lip Liner

For your eye look, Talukdar recommends using liquid eyeliner. She shares that when working with winged eyeliner it can most of the time feel impossible to perfect, she says to apply some scotch tape from the outer corner of your eye to the tail end of your eyebrow and apply a pencil liner and smudge out to create a “sexy cat eye.”

Talukdar says that the key elements to obtaining the mob wife look are winged eyeliner and red or berry lips.

Skin Prep

A lot of our biggest worries when wearing makeup is the longevity, you want your makeup to be able to keep up with your night out.

“The longevity of your makeup has as much to do with your skincare routine as it does the makeup products you’re using,” Urmann said.

Talukdar agrees that skin prep is very crucial to nailing this makeup look.

“I do bridal makeup so longevity is my goal. Ensure you are setting with powder and using a setting spray. I recommend the Morphe setting spray,” she said.

Photo Courtesy of Glam Photo Courtesy of Desblitz

“Whether you are dry or oily, have large pores or flakey patches, you’ll want to prep your skin accordingly. Once you’ve done that, the next step goes right back to the sheer layering technique,” Urmann said. “You’ll want to lock in all of your liquids and creams with powders, and then seal it all together with a good setting spray.”

Locking In The Look

Along with the mob wife makeup look comes accessorizing and finalizing the look.

“For the mob wife look, the bigger the better. It’s all about big hair, big jewelry, and big statements. More is more. Opulent Maximalism,” Urmann said. “I suggest throwing rollers in your hair, stacking rings on every finger, choosing clashing patterns, and busting out that (faux) fur coat you purchased on a whim but have yet to find an excuse to wear. Now is the time.”

Talukdar gives the same advice — “Think melodrama, think gaudy. You are the wife of a criminal. You love him yet you hate him. You love the wealth and you hate the drama. Chaos befalls you and yet you are still strutting around. Choose the drama. Go for statement pieces with metals, pearls, diamonds, precious stones. Have LONG nails, mob wives don’t need practicality.”

Photo courtesy of Pinterest

At the end of the day creativity blooms from the essence of play. While trends serve as valuable inspiration, Urmann emphasizes the freedom to deviate from them, urging individuals to trust their instincts and personal style preferences. Remember, you won’t feel yourself if you aren’t confident with your look, so cater it to you.

“Mix and match the parts that feel exciting or genuine to you,” Urmann said. “Not everyone wants to wear the full-coverage complexion, the eyeshadow, and the lipstick, and that’s okay. Feeling good in your skin is what matters most and a nod to the trend is always trendy.”

Talukdar offers valuable insights and recommendations to help channel the confidence and allure of this glamorous aesthetic. She recommends watching The Sopranos and listening to Winehouse to get in the mood. Pull in that confidence baby.

While makeup and fashion trends are changing every day, we are trying to keep up. If you ever feel you need help with your makeup looks or skin in general don’t be afraid to reach out for a consultation from a professional like Urmann or Talukdar.