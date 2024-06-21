303 Magazine’s Guide On What to Wear to Denver’s Pride Festival

Warmer temperatures, longer days and lots of rainbows — these are three indicators that the month of June is in full swing in Colorado. Denver’s Pride Festival is coming up on June 23 and 24, we got you covered on what to wear for the colorful celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community.

BRATZ Pride Edition

Pride is the time to take out all of those fun, colorful pieces in your wardrobe and experiment with your look. Create a Y2K inspired look with a mini skirt, platform boots and chunky earrings.

Top: Shop Micas Skirt: Dolls Kill Boots: Dolls Kill Earrings: Dolls Kill Necklace: Etsy

Colorful Coastal

While Pride showcases colorful fashion, it doesn’t always have to be bright neon tones. Muted rainbow colors and more relaxed fabrics showcase your support without all the noise.

Set: Stitched Boutique Glasses: Crap Eyewear Shoes: Ragstock Bracelet: Little Words Project

Relaxed Edgy

If you are someone who lacks color in your wardrobe, have no fear — an all white look with splashes of color is a unique way to show your pride spirit. Add some fun temporary color into your hair for an extra pop.

Top: Etsy Pants: Dolls Kill Boots: Dolls Kill

Barbie Cowgirl

Nowadays, it really is not a party until someone walks in with a cowgirl hat. Paired your fun western threads with a graphic tee and fun skirt, you are destined to be the life of the party.

Top: Gay Pride Apparel Skirt: Edikted Boots: Dolls Kill Glasses: Dolls Kill Hat: Ragstock

Denver Pride Festival is from January 22-23 at Civic Center Park. It features a number of free and ticketed events and performances from local artists and activists in the local LGBTQIA+ community.

More information can be found here.