This year Denver Fashion Week presented nine fashion-filled days of exciting shows and workshops. Some designers featured the return of DFW veterans, Tyne Hall, Rachel Marie Hurst and SKYE|AIRE while other days welcomed newcomers, Canyon Couture, GARMS 1 of 1, Béte Noir and more.

The best looks aren’t always on the runway. And this year is no exception. We’ve compiled some of the most eye-catching looks from this spring’s DFW. Here are some of our favorites.

Armon Sadeghi (@armonsadeghii) and Maddox Alright (@maddox_x4)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Carter Cupp (@theboogeymanscloset) and Toki Corbett (@tokiprism)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Longan Blantz (@loganblantz) and Steve Gui (@chinesefsn)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Stas (@stas.phoenix)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Nunu Love (@nustyle.z)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Bella Duffey (@_dinos_are_the_best_)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Dark Denim (@darkdenim_tm) and Dannikka Frazzini (@forcemommie)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Kris Pfeiffer (@kpfeiffer_7)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Xavier Delvillar (@jhonthedoe), Ruva Zvobgo (@r_hoess) and Zacchaeus Oni (@zacchaeus_oni)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Madison McCabe (@disco.apocalypse)

Photo by Annie French-Mack

Maysi (@maysi.h) & Giuliana Cruz (@giuliana.cruz)

Photos by Annie French-Mack