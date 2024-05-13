60+ Whiskies, Food, and Live Music at the WhiskyX Denver!

We would like to invite you to taste, discover, and learn about more than 60 premium whiskey

brands and cocktails–the best of Bourbon, American, Irish, Scotch, Rye, Single Malt, and more as part of our WhiskyX event in Denver! We’ve curated an unprecedented selection of innovative and world-class whiskies. To make it an evening you won’t soon forget, we’re serving it all up with awesome cuisine available from the best food trucks in the city, a cigar lounge, complimentary hair-and-beard trims, and Live Concert by Seattle band The Dip! RSVP Your Tickets HERE

Our VIP package includes one ticket to the big event with exclusive 6 PM entry, providing you with an extra hour of unlimited tastings before general admission begins at 7 as well as a

complimentary cigar in addition to the food truck village access.

Our General Admission package includes one ticket to the event with 7 PM entry inclusive of unlimited tastings as well as the food truck village access. Since 2017, WhiskyX has been attracting record crowds of whiskey-lovers across the country–in

places like Austin, Houston, Boston, Las Vegas, Nashville, Miami, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Hope to see you there!