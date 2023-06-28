Maintaining a healthy sex drive is crucial for women’s overall well-being. Unfortunately, various factors such as stress, hormonal changes, and aging can have a significant impact on a woman’s libido. Fortunately, there are numerous ways to boost sex drive, including lifestyle changes and therapy. However, ensuring that your body is receiving the right vitamins can also play a vital role in enhancing your sex drive.

This article explores the 28 best herbal supplements to increase female libido. Discover how each vitamin works and the specific foods or supplements you can add to your diet to increase libido and improve sexual pleasure. Whether you’re experiencing a temporary drop in libido or looking to take your sex life to new heights, incorporating these vitamins into your diet can help support a healthy and robust sex drive.

28 Best Herbal Supplements to Increase Female Libido

Elm & Rye Female Libido Supplements Penguin CBD Gummies Everest Delta 8 Gummies InnoSupps InnoDrive for Her Moon Juice Sex Dust Herbal Supplement 1 st Phorm M-Factor Goddess HUM Base Control Vitamin RGN Health Boost Olly Lovin’ Libido DrFormulas Libido Booster for Women Ritual Multivitamin 18+ Provitalize: Weight Management & Menopause Relief Vitals Sex Pills for Women Now Foods Eve Softgels Meno Menopause Vitamin Capsule Irwin Naturals Steel Libido Womens Love Wellness Mood Pills Codeage Fermented Women’s Multivitamin Libby & Co Libby Daily Wellness VitaMedica Libido Boost Mushroom Gummies HUM Nutrition Base Control Meno Menopause Vitamin Capsule Vitals Sex Drive Pills for Women Perelel Libido Support Banyan Women’s Support Tablets Gaia Herbs Women’s Libido Pure Synergy Vit-Min-Herb Women’s Multivitamin Durable Heart Capsules

What are some lifestyle changes you can make to increase female libido?

There are several lifestyle changes women can make to boost their libido. Exercise can increase blood flow to the genital area, which can improve sexual arousal. Reducing stress through relaxation techniques, such as yoga and meditation, can also help improve libido.

Eating a healthy diet, maintaining a healthy weight, and getting enough sleep can also play a significant role in enhancing sex drive. Additionally, communication with your partner about your sexual desires and needs can help create a more fulfilling sexual experience.

The Elm & Rye brand has created a unique product, specifically designed to enhance female sexual performance. The Female Libido gummies are packed with natural ingredients, including muira puama, tongkat ali, ginseng, and l-arginine. These ingredients work in harmony to promote various aspects of sexual health and increase sexual desire.

The ingredient that sets this supplement apart is muira puama, a shrub native to the Amazon region. The roots and wood of the plant have long been used in traditional medicine to address a variety of issues, such as menstrual disorders, joint pain, and sexual dysfunction. It has also been known to improve sexual desire in healthy individuals. With the powerful blend of ingredients in the Elm & Rye Female Libido gummies, you can feel confident in enhancing your sexual health naturally.

For those seeking a more enjoyable method of taking CBD, Penguin’s CBD gummy worms provide a delicious option that won’t disappoint! These gummies are coated with a perfect blend of sweet and sour sugar crystals, appealing to any fan of sour candy.

Each container of CBD gummy worms by Penguin contains 30 gummies, with every serving delivering a pure CBD isolate infused with a 10mg dose.

Looking for a high-quality Delta 8 THC product? Look no further than Everest’s Delta 8 gummies. These gummies are crafted using top-quality hemp that is organically grown in the USA, and are both vegan and non-GMO.

Each gummy in the container delivers 20mg of Delta 8 THC, and the container holds a total of 30 gummies. These gummies come in three mouth-watering flavors, including Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Peach.

4. InnoSupps InnoDrive for Her

The nutritional supplement Inno Drive: For Her has a number of ingredients, including KSM-66®, that are meant to help women maintain hormone balance, reduce stress, and increase libido. The product’s formulation includes adaptogens, which are proven to increase a woman’s libido and support sexual wellness.

5. Moon Juice Sex Dust Herbal Supplement

Organic adaptogens are combined in a special supplement called Moon Juice Sex Dust Herbal Supplement to help with the improvement of libido, hormone balance, and creative energy. The ability of these adaptogens to increase energy and aid in stress reduction is well documented, and these effects can improve mood, creativity, and general welfare.

6. 1st Phorm M-Factor Goddess

M-Factor Goddess®, a specially designed supplement, provides women with all the essential micronutrients and crucial amino acids they need to boost their immune systems. A robust blend of superfood antioxidants that fight premature aging, a natural green tea blend to sustain energy levels, and nutrients designed specifically for women to combat free radicals and enhance mental wellness during menstruation are all included in this product.

7. HUM Base Control Vitamin

Are you looking for a comprehensive solution to boost your regular vitamin intake? There is no need to look past our women’s multivitamin, which includes 22 essential elements and iron. This excellent multivitamin is designed specifically to meet the needs of women, giving you a convenient and effective way to get the nutrients your body needs to thrive.

8. RGN Health Boost

This solution contains high-performance ingredients that start acting in just 20 minutes and is designed to enhance sexual performance and enjoyment. Increase appetite and sex desire, as well as your sense of security in bed. The RGN Health Boost formula also aims to help you have more frequent and powerful orgasms, which will make your sexual experience more enjoyable.

9. Olly Lovin’ Libido

Do you wish to make your bedroom more lively? Lovin’ Libido is the best female sexual arousal, satisfaction, and desire enhancer. You can be certain that you’ll feel your best and be ready to face the day thanks to the traditional botanicals in our blend, which are recognized to provide these benefits.

10. DrFormulas Libido Booster for Women

DrFormulas Female Libido Booster is an all-natural sexual enhancement product designed just for women. Our unique concoction contains nine carefully selected compounds that could help to increase sex desire and overall sexual satisfaction.

11. Ritual Multivitamin 18+

Clinical research has shown that this multivitamin, which is intended for women between the ages of 18 and 49, can help fill nutrient deficiencies in the diet. To support the health and wellness of women in this age range, this product is formulated with a carefully considered blend of vitamins and minerals.

12. Provitalize: Weight Management & Menopause Relief

The greatest strains of probiotics for weight management are combined in Provitalize, a probiotic dietary supplement. Provitalize was carefully developed with strains from the many probiotic strains that are available that work well together to deliver the best results. The product’s goal is to support gastrointestinal health and good weight management.

13. Vitals Sex Pills for Women

Using Vitals sex drive tablets for women is a convenient and natural way to pique desire and create the right atmosphere. They increase sensitivity and pleasure by boosting blood flow throughout the body. These libido-boosting supplements for women also provide you greater strength and energy for a more satisfying sexual experience.

14. Now Foods Eve Softgels

Eve Softgels by Now Foods are specifically designed to meet women’s health needs. A number of essential vitamins and minerals, including iron and folate, are present in this mild and easily absorbed multivitamin. These nutrients are essential for maintaining overall health and wellness.

15. Meno Menopause Vitamin Capsule

This supplement’s all-natural components which include black cohosh, red clover, and soy isoflavones work together to improve hormonal balance. Through menopause, these ingredients have been shown to improve bone health, cognitive function, and overall wellbeing as well as lower the severity and frequency of hot flashes.

16. Irwin Naturals Steel Libido Womens

With a special blend of nutrients and botanicals, Steel Libido for Women is a smart treatment that increases sexual performance and vitality. The combination of the carefully selected chemicals aids in enhancing arousal, fulfillment, and sexual desire.

17. Love Wellness Mood Pills

Love Wellness #Mood Pills are a daily medication designed to alleviate sporadic stress, irritation, and irritability. This unique mix contains a blend of essential nutrients and vitamins to promote stress management and mood maintenance.

18. Codeage Fermented Women’s Multivitamin

The Codeage Women’s Daily Multivitamin provides women of all ages with 25+ essential daily vitamins and minerals in one handy capsule. The product contains a unique blend of real whole food vitamins, probiotics, enzymes, organic fruits, vegetables, and herbs to strengthen the immune system and improve general health.

19. Libby & Co Libby Daily Wellness

Clean-label merchandise Support is available from Libby & Co. Daily Wellness for a range of health needs. The blend of carefully selected natural ingredients in this product has been specifically chosen to support sexual health, increase energy, lessen stress, and help stabilize mood.

20. VitaMedica Libido Boost Mushroom Gummies

These cordyceps mushrooms serve as the main natural ingredient in these libido-booster mushroom sweets, which are designed to support a healthy libido. This powerful chemical is renowned for boosting general wellbeing and promoting sexual vitality.

21. HUM Nutrition Base Control

The comprehensive supplement HUM Nutrition Base Control gives women the essential micronutrients they require for good health. It is specifically created to meet the special nutritional requirements of women, and it contains vitamins and minerals that are crucial for preserving strong bones, a robust immune system, a healthy metabolism, energy, and hormonal balance.

22. Meno Menopause Vitamin Capsule

Scientifically validated components have been added to this expertly formulated, hormone-free mix to provide powerful, all-natural relief from a variety of symptoms. Meno’s balancing properties have been associated with a decrease in typical menopausal symptoms as hormonal weight gain, mood swings, and headaches.

23. Vitals Sex Drive Pills for Women

These Premium Sex Drive Pills for Women that the company sells are made of pure, premium organic components that naturally increase a woman’s libido. Unlike cheap, synthetic alternatives, the supplement is produced in a USA facility that is registered with the FDA, using stringent Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) to guarantee the highest levels of quality.

24. Perelel Libido Support

Boost your libido naturally with Libido Support, a dietary supplement that is made to support libido. A potent combination of essential components is found in each capsule, including shatavari for libido and adrenal support, L-arginine for blood flow and sexual function, maca for energy and mood support, and ashwagandha to assist control cortisol, which is essential for promoting female arousal.

25. Banyan Women’s Support Tablets

Women’s Support is a revitalizing tonic that promotes balance in the female reproductive system. It strengthens the body against the stresses of modern life, while nourishing the blood and reproductive organs. This tonic gently supports healthy hormone production, regulates menstrual cycles, and eases the transition into menopause.

26. Gaia Herbs Women’s Libido

Crafted with care, Gaia Herbs Women’s Libido is a blend of botanicals that enhances female sexual health. This unique formula features natural ingredients like damiana, tribulus, organic oats, and more, all chosen to support a healthy sex drive in women.

27. Pure Synergy Vit-Min-Herb Women’s Multivitamin

Vita•Min•Herb® for Women is not your average women’s multivitamin. Made with a combination of organic vegetables, fruits, and targeted SuperPure® herbal extracts, this formula is designed to provide comprehensive nutritional support.

28. Durable Heart Capsules

This supplement is designed to promote optimal heart health by incorporating three powerful nutrients. One of these nutrients is an extra-strength dose of patented Bergamonte®, which has been clinically shown to support heart health.