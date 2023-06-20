Cannabis has been used for centuries as an aphrodisiac, and recent studies have shown that certain strains can have a significant impact on female sexual arousal and pleasure. For women struggling to achieve orgasm or increase their sexual desire, the right cannabis strain could be a game-changer.

In this article, you can explore the top 20 best strains for female arousal, including their unique effects, flavors, and aromas. Whether you are looking to enhance your own sexual experiences or improve your partner’s, this guide will provide valuable information on the strains that can help you achieve your desired level of sexual satisfaction.

20 Best Strains for Female Arousal

When selecting the best cannabis strains for female arousal, it is important to consider the potency of the strain, which is usually determined by its THC level. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the primary psychoactive component of cannabis and is responsible for the “high” associated with its use.

In addition to THC, the terpene profile of the strain can also have a significant impact on its effects. Terpenes are aromatic compounds found in cannabis that contribute to its unique flavor and aroma. Certain terpenes, such as myrcene, limonene, and pinene, are known to have aphrodisiac qualities and can contribute to the strain’s ability to promote sexual arousal.

Furthermore, the flavor and aroma of the strain can also impact the overall experience. Some strains have a fruity or floral aroma, while others have a more earthy or musky scent. The flavor can range from sweet and fruity to bitter and spicy.

5. Sativa

The energetic and creative effects of the sativa-dominant strain are noticeable. A lively conversation and some laughter can help to enhance comfort and trust between couples, making it a popular choice for people who wish to be fun before becoming personal.

6. Indica

The ability to completely lose oneself in the moment and to amplify every pleasure is what makes great intimacy. Any type of marijuana can assist with this, but some strains are particularly effective at increasing focus and alertness. Zkittlez is one such strain that is renowned for its candy-like sweetness and time-delaying properties.

7. Green Crack

The strain Green Crack is a favorite for enhancing sexual experiences because of its stimulating properties. While the 17% marijuana content is not enormous, it nonetheless delivers a euphoric and invigorating high that can make you last longer in the bedroom.

The strain’s flavor profile, which is mostly tropical with overtones of lemon and mango, accentuates the enjoyable experience. For those looking to spice up their intimate moments, Green Crack is an excellent option.

8. Mimosa

This strain is known for its ability to enhance sexual experiences by sharpening the senses and calming the mind. Its energizing effects can help individuals maintain their connection for an extended period of time without feeling fatigued. Furthermore, it has been known to banish negative thoughts and emotions, replacing them with warm and joyful feelings of pleasure.

Mimosa is an excellent choice for those looking to improve their overall sexual health and enhance their intimacy with their partner. Its unique blend of terpenes and uplifting effects can promote a positive and enjoyable experience, leaving users feeling relaxed and euphoric.

9. Sour Space Candy

For those seeking a strain to unwind and focus their minds in preparation for a romantic evening, Sour Space Candy is a fantastic choice. This unique strain has a high level of CBD and a diverse terpene profile. These characteristics combine to produce the perfect harmony between calming the mind and energizing the body in preparation for a romantic evening.

The effects of Sour Space Candy allow you to thoroughly immerse yourself in your wonderful evening. Any concerns or fears go, enabling you to thoroughly relish the event and become fully immersed in the present.

10. PCH Sunset

PCH Sunset’s ability to encourage relaxation and provide a potent body high make it a fantastic choice for anyone looking to enhance their sexual encounters. Whether you’re looking to spice things up or unwind after a long day, this strain is likely to please.

11. Green Goddess

The tranquility and calm that comes with the drug’s effects intensify. This strain is the best for female arousal because it provides users with a pleasing body high without impairing their judgment, combining an energizing buzz with mental stimulation for the ideal level of excitation. It is easier to stay in the moment and let go of any pent-up anxiety when one is paying more attention.

12. Alice in Wonderland

With a friend by your side, this unique strain provides an even better opportunity for experimenting whether you’re indoors or outside. In addition to a greatly improved sensory experience, it also inspires joy and creativity.

This strain is recommended for those with stress, mild to moderate depression, tiredness, chronic pain, and other related conditions in addition to its therapeutic properties. By releasing their body from this suffering, one can fully concentrate on the personal experience that is about to occur.

13. Pineapple OG

14. Atomic Northern Lights

Atomic Northern Lights is a fantastic solution for folks who are apprehensive, tense, or distracted. This variety might make you happier, more content, and more relaxed. It has a reputation for reducing tension and leaving you feeling in control and relaxed.

Atomic Northern Lights is a calming drug that may also increase your sociability and talkability, making it perfect for a night in or out. Anyone looking to improve their mood and overall wellbeing, whether they want to go out and socialize or stay home and rest, should choose this strain.

15. One to One

Women who are just beginning to utilize cannabis in their sex lives make excellent choices when choosing this strain for female arousal. It produces a strong sense of tranquility without compromising intellect, making it ideal for first-time users.

This relaxed and serene flower is great for folks who need to immediately alleviate stress or anxiety. As implied by the strain’s name, when you’re relaxed, you might really appreciate spending time with your spouse or just being alone and discovering your own body.

16. Granddaddy Purple

Granddaddy Purple is an excellent choice for first-timers wishing to use cannabis in their sexual adventures because of its comparatively low weed concentration. Its primary terpene, pinene, has sedative and analgesic qualities that make it suitable for any type of sexual activity in addition to arousing your senses, promoting relaxation, and tempting you to break from your usual routine.

17. Girl Scout Cookies

Girl Scout Cookies, often known as GSC, is a well-known and adored strain that is great for enhancing one’s sexual experience. This variety is well renowned for its calming, uplifting, and stress-relieving qualities, which can assist to relax the body and mind in order to better prepare for sexual pleasure.

In addition to having a number of helpful qualities, GSC also has a gorgeous appearance and flavor because to its vibrant orange hairs and purple-flecked leaves. Because of these qualities, it is the best choice for having fun with a partner.

18. Amnesia Haze

For those seeking an invigorating and imaginative experience in the bedroom, the popular hybrid strain Amnesia Haze is suitable. This strain contains high levels of the terpenes limonene, known to improve mood, and myrcene, recognized for its relaxing effects. These two chemicals work in tandem to produce a unique sense of elation, as well as an increase in energy and confidence, which makes them ideal for experimenting in the bedroom.

19. Blue Dream

Blue Dream, a classic cannabis variety, is well known for its seductive blueberry flavor and aroma. Due to the harmony this hybrid strain’s ability to provide between cerebral clarity and relaxation, you can keep your alertness and activity in the bedroom.

The effects of this strain tend to elevate your mood and increase your mental clarity without making you totally deaf. With just a few hits of Blue Dream, you may still enjoy its flavor and scent while having a prolonged and satisfying experience.

20. Do-Si-Dos

Due to its higher marijuana concentration, Do-Si-Dos is recommended for experienced cannabis users looking for a potent strain to enhance their sex life. This strain’s wonderful flowery and minty aroma will arouse your senses with just one puff.

Its strong effects may cause your body to melt into a euphoric state of pleasure, culminating in a passionate and satisfying sexual session. If you have a stronger tolerance to marijuana, Do-Si-Dos might be the best strain to spice up the bedroom.