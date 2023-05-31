The Museum of Outdoor Arts (MOA) is a must-see mainstay that invites Coloradans to view art on display outside in a museum without walls. The mission of the organization is to make art a part of everyday life through programs and events that inspire and delight. Established in 1981, MOA has been providing opportunities for community and creatives to gather and experience art through visual arts, dance, live music, theater, a living panoramic plant mural and more. In 2022 the museum closed its indoor gallery in Englewood to focus on programming in its outdoor space at Marjorie Park, adjacent to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village.

This summer MOA will host a myriad of art events in its outdoor setting complete with a gorgeous Colorado sunset and mountain view. Each of the events are designed to entertain and showcase a specific art form, while patrons are in and amongst beautiful sculptures and displays of art like murals, unique installations and temporary and permanent art installations.

This season will kick off with a performance by the nationally acclaimed Zikr Dance Ensemble and their latest program “Mysteries, Rites & Revelations” and the premier of “Mobile” on June 8th. The performance promises a spectrum of works that include transcendent dance rituals from many different ancient world cultures throughout history along with original and contemporary dance/theatre realizations. The Museum of Outdoor Arts will host the Uptown & Humboldt food truck and beverages will be available for purchase.

MOA also partners with renowned producers like Fever Up annually to bring multi-sensory musical performances to its space. This summer Fever will bring Candlelight Open Air: Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and More on June 24th. The event will include delicious bites by Sauvage food truck.

It will also bring back a popular event series with UnWine Wednesdays that features live, local music, food trucks and drinks on select Wednesdays throughout June, July and August. This August, Museum of Outdoor Arts will bring the Colorado Mambo Orchestra for a concert en plein air on August 18th.This fall MOA will host a series of outdoor movie nights.

New to the museum this summer, MOA will present a reconstruction of Lonnie Hanzon’s immersive art experience, ‘Cabinet of Curiosities & Impossibilities.’ The permanent exhibit will be hosted in a 400 square foot, stand-alone building within Marjorie Park, currently in construction. The installation, reminiscent of an English curio shop, will be an immersive experience and will contain a collection of objects from fairy tales and children’s rhymes that tell stories about particular subjects, including early optics, geometry, magical tools, the heavens and objects of art among others. The opening of the exhibit is anticipated for summer of 2023.

In addition to artful events and its outdoor art collection, MOA also provides arts education for students and paid arts opportunities for emerging and established artists. MOA established its Design and Build program for students and creative minds to express their creativity in collaborative art, architecture and design projects. Since the inception of the program thousands of students throughout Colorado have collaborated on innumerable projects.The program generates temporary public art, exhibitions, installations and design concepts. It also weaves in lessons in collaborative teamwork, problem-solving and aesthetic and technical considerations. From concept to installation, students must consider all elements of the public art process, including environmental safety, budgeting, project design to installation and removal. When installed, Design and Build artworks enliven the everyday life of the community. This summer’s Design and Build team will install a creation this August.

You can become a member of MOA and support education programs, exhibitions, conservation and enriching arts experiences within the community. Members receive event discounts and exclusive opportunities throughout the year.