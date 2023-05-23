Bounce Empire Opens World’s Largest Indoor Inflatable Amusement Park

On May 25, Bounce Empire will set a new record for the world’s largest indoor inflatable amusement park with its opening in Lafayette, Colorado.

Whether you’re looking for a new activity for family outings, a place to throw a birthday party or just somewhere to have some fun bouncin’ around and playing games — Bounce Empire has all the entertainment you need for a good time at any age.

“Bounce Empire has thrown down the gauntlet. We will have over 55 jaw-dropping attractions that haven’t been seen by most of the public before,” Colorado entrepreneur James Hay-Arthur said in a statement. “Everyone shares something in common when they walk through the door: they can’t decide what to do first. We expect it to take at least four visits to truly experience every facet of the space.”

The 50,000-square foot indoor bounce house theme park features inflatable games, obstacle courses, multiple bars, a 21+ lounge, movie theaters, a 13-foot hydraulic concert stage and a finer dining “foothills fresh” menu.

Bounce Empire’s signature attraction is their 30-foot inflatable “monster slide” Kraken that propels visitors at a high speed. Other inflatable structures include a Triple Raptor, Twister Slide, High Voltage Grinder & Warped Wall and 280-foot The Ultimate Wild One – one of the longest indoor inflatable obstacle courses in the world.

For children nine and under, Bounce Empire features a Little Tikes area with a 15-foot Tiki Island, Monster Truck and Star Wars-inspired Millennium Falcon.

Included in the inflatable games and competitive sports available at Bounce Empire are a Viking Axe Throw, 21-foot-high Soccer Darts, King of the Mountains, Air Racers, Human-Sized Billiards and Ultimate Boxing.

The inflatables are large, colorful and full of imagination. The designs range from an oversized police officer, dinosaurs, a kraken sinking a ship, Transformers, a burning building and so much more.

Once you need a break from all of the jumping and running around or want to let the kids roam free, there are three refreshment areas. The Rubbish Bar contains a full-service drink menu with seasonal cocktails and medical-grade massage chairs with a view of the Rocky Mountains from the Alpine Terrace to rest upon before returning to the fun.

While recharging, you can also enjoy eats from the Bison Bistro kitchen. The Bison Bistro menu exceeds typical amusement park standards — Culinary Director Jorge Pedrianes previously worked at Forte Dei Marmi, founded by two Michelin-starred chef Andrea Reitano, and he has curated the antibiotic and hormone-free menu for Bounce Empire’s Bison Bistro. The menu includes snacks like Colorado buffalo ribs, miso chicken skewers, ahi tuna bowls and more.

“Bounce Empire is one of the most extravagant indoor amusement parks ever created, created for the young at heart and designed for those adults desperately wanting more on their evening out,” Hay-Arthur said in an exclusive quote to 303 Magazine. “The restaurant and bars will compete with any player out there, but when combined with the concert grade lighting, attractions, and pure relaxation concepts, no one will hold a candle next to us.”

Admission to Bounce Empire is $25/hour. As part of a grand opening promotion, for every dollar spent at any of the park’s bars or Bison Bistro, guests will receive two free minutes of attendance time ($30 on food or drinks during 60 minutes equates to a reimbursed visit).

Bounce Empire will be open on Thursday 3 – 10 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 2 a.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 2 a.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets here or seek more information here.