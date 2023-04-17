REVIEW — Tennis Proved They’re More Than Just Gentle Tunes at Mission Ballroom

Denver, Colorado is home to around 700,000 people who love the mountains, its cities architecture and overall casual vibe. It’s both modern and nostalgic in essence. On Friday night to a full Mission Ballroom, Tennis captured everything to love about Denver. From their easy listening tunes to the 70s aesthetic and laid-back grandeur, Tennis showcased the best of Denver on their “Pollen Tour.” The band also had something to prove at their hometown show — they know how to shred.

Opening up with the lounge-y, “One Night with The Valet,” Tennis took the crowd to the now-married couple’s first interaction. The band eased into the performance and set the precedence of their love story. Blending the past and present, a colorful backdrop and disco ball draped the four-piece band taking the crowd to the void where Tennis played groovy indie-pop tunes while wearing something out of a 70s lookbook. Turning it up a notch with “Ladies Don’t Play Guitar” and “Runner,” the band let the crowd choose their own adventure. Fans could sing and groove along, fall deep into the void and/or sit in the back bleachers of the ballroom with a loved one.

Midway through the show, instead of stepping to the keys and facing the crowd, the duo played “Paper” while facing each other. The lead singer, Alaina Moore, crooned about her husband, Patrick, not caring about material things like paper while looking directly into his eyes. Whether the crowd thought it was cheesy, romantic, or perhaps a bit of both, the ballroom couldn’t help but “awe” in unison.

The tender moments would continue as Moore explained that this year would be hers and Patrick’s 13th year of marriage. Moore took to the crowd, “I know you’re all wondering, how do you have this? What is the secret to this amazing, lasting relationship? Well I’m here to answer your questions once and for all! Does anyone have questions for me and Pat?”

From here, fans shouted their questions about love and relationships. Moore took a couple of minutes to address the questions with honesty and comedy, giving everyone a little something to walk away with. One fan asked how they stay together while making music about their marriage. The singer explained, “What’s more important to me? Our relationship or the music?” The singer continued by explaining that once she put the relationship first, she still got her way in the music.

While sweet, tender moments were plenty, the band appeared to be on a mission to prove that they could shred. Arrangements strayed from studio versions allowing Pat to take on a guitar solo accompanied by crashing drums in the background on songs like “Diamond Rings” and “Pollen Song.” Tennis’s more tranquil tunes were still coming in strong, but their more energetic, often improvised moments, were the ones that reminded the crowd why they’ve been in the music game for 10+ years. Not wanting to be left out, Moore stepped up to the mic with the final track, “Glorietta,” with a guitar in hand, proving that she’s been a rock star all along.

Tennis seduced the crowd with their signature, gentle style, but make no mistake —Tennis can shred. During their hometown show, they proved why they’re a must-see band whenever they’re in town. By blending the past and present with their 70s aesthetic, colorful backdrop and casual nature, fans were proud to claim them as a Colorado band. As the show came to a crashing end, the band took one good last look at the crowd, waved goodbye and made their way back into the void as fans cheered with adornment.

All photography by David Cohn.