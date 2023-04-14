The Susan G. Komen 3-Day ® is a dedicated community of fundraisers who take on an incredible

challenge each year: a three-day, 60-mile journey to end breast cancer. In 2023, the Komen 3-Day is

coming to Denver on August 25-27. Whether you walk 20, 40, or all 60 miles—every step and every dollar

raised matters. Every step is a celebration of survival and strength.

More than 500,000 people nationwide have walked the 3-Day since 2003. Together they have raised

almost $1 billion dollars to help Susan G. Komen ® save lives, support community programs, increase

access to care, and make huge strides in breast cancer research, therapies, and cures.

Learn more or register today at The3Day.org/Denver303

Use discount code DENVER303 to save 30% off your registration fee.



As soon as you register, a 3-Day coach is there to support you along the way as you train and fundraise

toward your goal. When you choose the option to walk three days, your first day begins with an

inspirational Opening Ceremony on the morning of Friday, August 25. You’ll walk 60 miles through

Denver, with breaks and lunch along the route, cheered on by the entire community. Immerse yourself in

Mile High culture and history as you walk past some of Denver’s historical landmarks and oldest

neighborhoods and attractions. You’ll spend two nights with your fellow walkers at the Hyatt Regency

Denver at Colorado Convention Center.



If you choose to walk two days, your first day begins on Saturday, August 26. You’ll walk approximately

40 miles over the course of two days, with one night at the Hyatt Regency Denver. In the evening, a

moving Honor Ceremony will recognize those we’ve lost, those still fighting and our survivors and thrivers

living with metastatic breast cancer.

Or if you choose to walk one day, your journey begins Sunday, August 27 where you join in with our 2-

Day and 3-Day Walkers for a welcome and walk out and the final day of the 3-Day journey.

For all participants, your adventure culminates in a Finish Line Festival and Closing Ceremony at Tivoli

Quad celebrating all you’ve accomplished, remembering those lost, and honoring those who are in the

fight of their lives.

Whether you walk 20, 40 or 60 miles, you’ll do so in the embrace of the dedicated 3-Day community,

sharing stories, eating meals together and making new friends.



Join a transformative experience with a powerful sense of belonging and accomplishment that keeps

people coming back year after year (after year!). 3-Day participants call it the “Pink Bubble.”

Denise B., 3-Day Walker, explains, “The Pink Bubble is the culmination of diverse people from all over

that come together and form a community over three days to raise funds and awareness for breast

cancer. It’s a group of people who lift each other up, laugh together, cry together and tell their stories.

Just like how a bubble forms from water and soap, the Pink Bubble forms from all the people we meet

and stories we share. Then at the end of the weekend, we all go back to our normal lives, but we take a

piece of the Pink Bubble with us, in the form of new stories, memories and friendships.”

