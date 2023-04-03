April Event Round-Up: Fashion

Denver is a creative and innovative city, and the fashion scene is no exception. With April around the corner, it’s time to take a closer look at some of the most exciting fashion events taking place in Denver this month. From runway shows to pop-up boutiques, the Mile High City has something for everyone.

Xero Shoes’ Grand Opening

For shoe lovers and fanatics, Xero Shoes’ is having a showroom Grand Opening and the “Born to Run” shoes launch. Xero Shoes’ co-founders Steven Shashen and Lena Phoenix will highlight their brands’ growth at the grand opening. This is also an exciting event in which shoppers can try on and purchase over 35 styles of shoes coming out through Xero Shoes’. Special guests include the author of Born to Run Christopher McDougall, and his coach/co-author of Born to Run 2 Eric Orton to launch “exclusive Born to Run footwear”. McDougall and Orton will also be doing a book signing and themed workout. This event will take place on Wednesday, April 12, at the Xero Shoes’ Warehouse located at 11777 East 55th Ave. Ste 101 in Denver. It will go on from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Paper Fashion Show

A unique event to visit this April 13 in Denver is the 17th Annual Paper Fashion Show. This is an experience to watch different designs completely made out of paper made by local designers. Located at The Fillmore Auditorium on 1510 North Clarkson St in Denver, experience The ONE Club for Creativity’s signature event of the year. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. in which cocktail hour will be held until 7 p.mThe fashion show will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $25-$135 and are on sale now, and 20 percent of the proceeds go to Downtown Aurora Visual Arts. Featuring artists like DJ Simone Says and Ya Girl Cedes, this is an exciting and immersive event you won’t want to miss.

The High Collection (T.H.C.)If you’re looking for some new looks for the Spring season, Native Roots Cannabis CO just introduced a release of limited edition apparel, The High Collection (T.H.C.). Inspired by the one-of-a-kind Colorado culture and “cannabis community,” this collection of streetwear is perfect for April. This collection includes a variety of beanies, baseball caps, tees, crew sweatshirts, sweatpants, hoodies, long-sleeve shirts, shorts, and totes that are designed to be an ode to cannabis culture. This collection has something for everyone, prices vary from $13-$60 and are only available for purchase at Native Roots dispensaries throughout Colorado. If you’re looking for something to show off this 4/20, this drop is just for you.

Curiosity Hour: How to be Sustainable in Fashion

For sustainability and thrifting lovers, TARRA is hosting a “Curiosity Hour: How to be Sustainable in Fashion” panel and pop-up show. Located at 865 Albion St in Denver, speakers Annie Bloj and Women of Sustainability will talk through the importance of sustainability and shopping for “the next generation of fashion.” Before the event starts on April 20, you’ll have the chance to shop from a variety of sustainable stores and brands. The pop-up shop opens at 4:30 p.m., including a happy hour from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and finally, the panel will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are on sale now.

Old School Cool Vintage Market

Old School Cool is a curated vintage market in Denver, Colorado that sells fashion, furniture, vinyls, and more. Attend their first event in two years on April 22, located at 2534 Larimer St in Denver. From 10 a.m.- 7 p.m. browse around for vintage and unique clothes, shoes, accessories, and furniture. Entrance is free, so this is an event you won’t want to miss.

Whether you’re a fashion fanatic or just looking for a fun event, Denver’s fashion scene has something for everyone. These events show off the finest of Denver’s fashion talent, from sustainable fashion to paper fashion shows. Mark your calendars and take part in the fashion celebration in Denver this April.