Music Matters March — A 303 Music Guide

Youth on Record (YOR), a Denver-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering the next generation of creative talent through music education and creative workshops, has assembled an exciting roster of community partners to amplify its fifth annual Music Matters March campaign.

If you’re unfamiliar, Music Matters March is a month-long fundraising campaign that takes place at local businesses all across our beautiful city. From Illegal Petes to the Fillmore Auditorium, Denver’s favorite businesses and organizations are contributing to the cause, and you can to.

Check out all participating locations below:



Music Venues

Fillmore Auditorium (See offer details here).

Summit Denver is Donating a percentage of all tickets sold in March to YOR.

Marquis Theater is Donating a percentage of all tickets sold in March to YOR.

Nocturne Jazz is donating $1 for every cover charge or dinner and a show reservation for March. Plus! You can donate with any pre-paid reservation in March – plus $1 from every Tito’s Summer in the Sangres.

Roxy on Broadway (See offer details here).

Black Sheep is contributing $0.50 of every ticket sold in March.

Dazzle Denver is encouraging ticket buyers to add donations to their tickets on the checkout page on their website and Dazzle is donating $1 from every Strawberry Rhubarb Mule sold.

Bars & Breweries

Number Thirty-Eight — 303 Day with Indie 102.3.

Bar 404 is donating $1 from every Tito’s Pickle Martini sold.

The Brutal Poodle is contributing $1 from every Tito’s Terror-Tini and Fountain of Youth sold.

Empourium Brewing is contributing 10% of of sales from their “Peace, Love and Pale Ale” their Extra Pale Ale for the month of March.

Fort Greene is donating $1 from every Tito’s Night Queen sold.

Western Sky Bar & Taproom is donating $1 from all Western Sky specialty cocktails.

Cerveceria Colorado is contributing $1 from each Mi Vida IPA from 3/26 – 3/31 and 20% of all taproom sales from 5pm-9pm on 3/30.

Ratio Beerworks RiNo is donating $1 from every Sparks Fly 6-pack sold from the taproom.

Ratio Beerworks Overland is donating $1 from every Sparks Fly 6-pack sold from the taproom.

Food/Restaurants

Dio Mio Pasta is donating $1 from every Tito’s Harvey Wallbanger sold.

Illegal Pete’s is donating $1 from every Tito’s Vodka Fresh Press sold at all Colorado locations.

Redeemer Pizza is donating $1 from every Tito’s Cosmopolitan sold.

Sexy Pizza (See offer details here).

Novo Coffee is selling a special 12oz branded Music Matters blend of coffee, 40% of all sales go to YOR, you can purchase these at all 3 retail locations and through the website.

Other

Tito’s Handmade Vodka is matching up to $5000 raised at all participating locations that feature a Tito’s Handmade Vodka Cocktail.

Burns Family Artisan Ales (See offer details here).

The 6th Clothing Co. is contributing an additional 10% on YOR merchandise items only (which means that 16% of their purchase price will go to YOR!). On all other items, 6% of the sales price will be automatically donated to YOR when you add them to your cart through the end of March! (Offer excludes products from other nonprofit partners).

Artisan Optical is donating $5 from every eye exam with Dr. Jensen and Raen is going to donate 10% of every sale to Youth on Record.

About Youth on Record:

YOR offers music-centered programs intended to equip young people with the skills needed to advance their academic success, increase their economic opportunities, and strengthen their community connections and networks. This year, YOR served over 1,700 youth in 54 different zip codes across the Greater Denver Area through its for-credit classes, out-of-school programs, fellowship programs and more.