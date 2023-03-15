A Round-Up Of Denver’s March Fashion Events

Fashion enthusiasts in the Mile-High City can rejoice as March brings an exciting lineup of fashion events to Denver. From runway shows to pop-up shops, there is something for everyone to experience and enjoy.

One big highlight of the month is The Vintage Market, by Rogue Market Denver, a pop-up on March 25, that will showcase thrifted and vintage clothing, records, locally made clothing, and more! They will have music, food trucks, as well as a full bar. Admission is free and will be located at 918 West 1st Avenue in Denver.

On March 24, Void Studios is hosting an Immersive Genisis Fashion Show. The designer, Jenn Burback, will be introducing her brand and new designs. A portion of the proceeds will also be going to Mental Health Colorado, as a part of Burback’s message. An immersive night with fashion, music, and much more! Located at 1790 South Bannock Street in Denver, you can get your tickets online now.

March 17-26, Little White Dress Bridal Shop is hosting a Trunk Show to view never before seen bridal dresses, You can even purchase them on the spot. Designer Galia Lahav will be showcasing a huge collection, with a chance to buy the gown that fits just for you. You’ll have to register online to attend, and it is located at 1130 31st Street in Denver.

On March 26th, there is a must-attend event for individuals interested in sustainable fashion. The ThriftCon Thrift-Pop which takes place in the parking lot of the Denver Market on Larimer Street, features fashion that prioritizes sustainability and ethical practices. You can browse local thrifts, vintage items, shoes, and make thrifting an incredible experience!

Denver’s fashion culture is expanding and evolving, with new designers and businesses appearing each year. These events provide a venue for local and independent designers to display their work and network with fashion aficionados and industry experts. Whether you’re a seasoned fashionista or just starting out, March is the ideal time to immerse yourself in Denver’s thriving fashion scene.