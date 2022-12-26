Picture this – it’s December 31st and you and your friends are looking for the best way to ring in the new year. You’ve done it all this year; life gave you lemons and you made your own lemonade. ViewHouse invites you to Carefree ‘23, A Midnight Disco – a one-night event to celebrate the new year with good friends, great drinks, and even better dancing.

The ViewHouse you know and love has been transformed into the discotheque of your dreams with fun decor, immersive lighting, lounging options and, of course, disco balls. Our DJs keep the vibes high all night long with beats that are sure to make you groove.

No matter where you find yourself, the ViewHouse crew has you covered on every level – snag a $35 general admission ticket for access to the fun, photo moments, and a champagne toast and

balloon drop at midnight. Or indulge in a multi-ticket VIP package that includes a private lounge or table, private bar, complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and up to 6 bottles of champagne with the Platinum VIP package. VIP packages start at $300 for Silver, $550 for Gold, and $1,000 for Platinum; get your tickets before they’re gone here . VIP packages only at ViewHouse Ballpark, Centennial, and Colorado Springs. GA ticket prices at ViewHouse Littleton are $25 with an optional bottle service add-on.

Looking to nurse your hangover? Carefree Hangover-free will be offered at all ViewHouse locations on January 1st from 10am to 2pm. Show up with your friends and enjoy a delicious brunch in good company. Make sure to show off your ticket from the night before to receive a complimentary mimosa!