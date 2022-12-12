This Week in Concerts – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dominic Fike, KSHMR and More

This week in concerts, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats brings the party to Ball Arena, Dominic Fike stops by at the Ogden Theatre with opener Baird and DJ-producer KSHMR tears up the dance floor at Temple Denver. R&B and hip-hop group Phony Ppl brings the grooves to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom while local favorite the Milk Blossoms take over Hi-Dive for a night. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

12/16 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

12/13 – Electronic Tuesdays: Migee, Chelsmosis and more

12/15 – Craftal, Base2 and more

12/15 – Subliminull, Mesophonic and more

12/16 – Trevor Toms, Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels and more

12/17 – Reefwya?, Brxknarrxw and more

12/14 – Bartees Strange, Pom Pom Squad and more

12/15 – Kxllswxtch, Sinizter

12/16 – Wicca Phase Springs, Sophie Powers

12/17 – The Railbenders, The Jons

12/18 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: The Beatles for Kids

12/13 – Phony Ppl, Rev.da IV

12/15 – Shift, It Hz and more

12/16 – Vampa, YDG and more

12/16 – Shuj Roswell, Louie Letdown and more

12/17 – Mz Worthy, Baby Wight

12/17 – Bass Ops: Automhate

12/12 – Adam Bartczak Republic Holiday Show

12/13 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

12/14 – Joe & Theresa Mazza

12/15 – Lapompe

12/16 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

12/16 – Detox Unit

12/17 – Jade Cicada

12/13 – Jerry Joseph, The Dimpker Brothers and more

12/15 – Feral Suits, Motel Frunz and more

12/16 – A Boy and His Kite, Jordan Lucas and more

12/17 – Bluebook, Wave Decay and more

12/18 – Never Kenezzard, Zingaro and more

12/13 – Open Mic

12/14 – Aberdeen is Dead, Legs. The Band

12/16 – Mør

12/17 – Azafran, Replica

12/12 – 98.5 KYGO’s St. Jude Jam

12/16 – Parmalee

12/12 – Vlad Gershevich

12/13 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

12/14 – Hump Day Funk Jam

12/15 – Dave Randon Trio

12/16 – Skool Daze

12/17 – Diana Castro & The Big Time

12/18 – Venus Cruz Christmas Jam

12/14 – The Monthly Songwriter Showcase: Laurie Michelle, Sophia Penney and more

12/16 – Rooter and Friends Appreciation Show: Rooster, Grunge Lite and more

12/17 – Tribute Night: Rattlehead, Live Wire and more

12/18 – Musical Life Denver: Youth Showcase

12/15 – Abandons, Old Soul Dies Young and more

12/16 – Yacht Rock Night with DJ Sunshine

12/17 – The Milk Blossoms, Meek and more

12/13 – Dark Tuesdays

12/14 – Madball, The World and more

12/15 – Twin Tribes, Dancing Plague and more

12/16 – The Rhinettes Holiday Extravaganza: Ily Royale w/ Cheese

12/17 – The Rhinettes Holiday Extravaganza: Ily Royale w/ Cheese

12/17 – All Vinyl 80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli

12/14 – Aziz Gibson, J Krupt and more

12/15 – Solvera, DJ Parasox and more

12/16 – Andy Immerman, Joey Burton and more

12/16 – Treehouse DJ Set: Mondo V

12/17 – Open House, HoneyLuv and more

12/15 – Tansy Wine, Vanimal Kingdom and more

12/16 – Birth-Tay Ball

12/17 – Love Stallion, Shanghai Metro Temple and more

12/18 – Holden Reed Band, Polkadot Palace and more

12/13 – Siames

12/14 – The Rare Occasions

12/16 – Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive: Mouth For War, Moral Law and more

12/17 – The Satanic Temple Colorado Presents Saturnalia: Luna 13, Gravity Corps and more

12/14 – Arin Ray

12/16 – Talia Tucker, Jessica L’Whor and more

12/17 – Talia Tucker, Jessica L’Whor and more

12/14 – Jack Dunlevie Trio

12/16 – Daryl Gott Quintet, Paul McKey

12/17 – Jonathan Powell Quiontet

12/18 – The Camilia Vaitaitis Quartet

12/16 – Katya Grasso, Kingdom Jasmine

12/13 – Dominic Fike, Baird

12/16 – John Craigie, Erin Rae

12/17 – Brondo, Perry Wayne and more

12/15 – Joel Cummins, Jason Hann

12/16 – Todd Park Mohr

12/17 – Summer Salt

12/17 – Hometown for The Holidays 2022: The Driver Era and more TBA

12/18 – Jinx Jones Holiday Rockabilly Show with Poudre Valley Playboys

12/14 – Live Jazz & Open Jam with Taylor Clay

12/15 – DJ Open Decks

12/16 – Bryce Menchaca

12/16 – Coy Lim and Her Halo-Halo Band, Ultra

12/17 – Mark May

12/17 – Shane Endsley, Dave Devine and more

12/18 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax

12/17 – Black Xmas

12/17 – Joel Ansett, Cole Scheifele

12/16 – Gimme Gimme Disco

12/17 – Saves The Day

12/16 – Ghengar

12/17 – KSHMR

12/12 – Lethys, Azrec and more

12/13 – Open Jam

12/14 – LoTemp: DJ Rrava, Plus3 and more

12/15 – PsyberOptics: Throw3r, Ascension and more

12/16 – Deca, Felix Fast 4Ward

12/17 – Winter Jams: Dan Laino, Soul Be Free and more