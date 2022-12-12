This Week in Concerts – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Dominic Fike, KSHMR and More

This week in concerts, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats brings the party to Ball Arena, Dominic Fike stops by at the Ogden Theatre with opener Baird and DJ-producer KSHMR tears up the dance floor at Temple Denver. R&B and hip-hop group Phony Ppl brings the grooves to Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom while local favorite the Milk Blossoms take over Hi-Dive for a night. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
12/16 – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
The Black Box
12/13 – Electronic Tuesdays: Migee, Chelsmosis and more
12/15 – Craftal, Base2 and more
12/15 – Subliminull, Mesophonic and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
12/16 – Trevor Toms, Casey James Prestwood & The Burning Angels and more
12/17 – Reefwya?, Brxknarrxw and more
The Bluebird Theater
12/14 – Bartees Strange, Pom Pom Squad and more
12/15 – Kxllswxtch, Sinizter
12/16 – Wicca Phase Springs, Sophie Powers
12/17 – The Railbenders, The Jons
12/18 – The Rock and Roll Playhouse: The Beatles for Kids
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
12/13 – Phony Ppl, Rev.da IV
12/15 – Shift, It Hz and more
12/16 – Vampa, YDG and more
12/16 – Shuj Roswell, Louie Letdown and more
Club Vinyl
12/17 – Mz Worthy, Baby Wight
12/17 – Bass Ops: Automhate
Dazzle
12/12 – Adam Bartczak Republic Holiday Show
12/13 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
12/14 – Joe & Theresa Mazza
12/15 – Lapompe
12/16 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
The Fillmore
12/16 – Detox Unit
12/17 – Jade Cicada
Globe Hall
12/13 – Jerry Joseph, The Dimpker Brothers and more
12/15 – Feral Suits, Motel Frunz and more
12/16 – A Boy and His Kite, Jordan Lucas and more
12/17 – Bluebook, Wave Decay and more
12/18 – Never Kenezzard, Zingaro and more
Goosetown Tavern
12/13 – Open Mic
12/14 – Aberdeen is Dead, Legs. The Band
12/16 – Mør
12/17 – Azafran, Replica
The Grizzly Rose
12/12 – 98.5 KYGO’s St. Jude Jam
12/16 – Parmalee
Herb’s Hideout
12/12 – Vlad Gershevich
12/13 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
12/14 – Hump Day Funk Jam
12/15 – Dave Randon Trio
12/16 – Skool Daze
12/17 – Diana Castro & The Big Time
12/18 – Venus Cruz Christmas Jam
Herman’s Hideaway
12/14 – The Monthly Songwriter Showcase: Laurie Michelle, Sophia Penney and more
12/16 – Rooter and Friends Appreciation Show: Rooster, Grunge Lite and more
12/17 – Tribute Night: Rattlehead, Live Wire and more
12/18 – Musical Life Denver: Youth Showcase
Hi-Dive
12/15 – Abandons, Old Soul Dies Young and more
12/16 – Yacht Rock Night with DJ Sunshine
12/17 – The Milk Blossoms, Meek and more
HQ
12/13 – Dark Tuesdays
12/14 – Madball, The World and more
12/15 – Twin Tribes, Dancing Plague and more
12/16 – The Rhinettes Holiday Extravaganza: Ily Royale w/ Cheese
12/17 – The Rhinettes Holiday Extravaganza: Ily Royale w/ Cheese
12/17 – All Vinyl 80s Alternative Night: DJ Paul Italiano, DJ Eli
Larimer Lounge
12/14 – Aziz Gibson, J Krupt and more
12/15 – Solvera, DJ Parasox and more
12/16 – Andy Immerman, Joey Burton and more
12/16 – Treehouse DJ Set: Mondo V
12/17 – Open House, HoneyLuv and more
Lost Lake
12/15 – Tansy Wine, Vanimal Kingdom and more
12/16 – Birth-Tay Ball
12/17 – Love Stallion, Shanghai Metro Temple and more
12/18 – Holden Reed Band, Polkadot Palace and more
Marquis Theater
12/13 – Siames
12/14 – The Rare Occasions
12/16 – Colorado Hardcore Toy Drive: Mouth For War, Moral Law and more
12/17 – The Satanic Temple Colorado Presents Saturnalia: Luna 13, Gravity Corps and more
Meow Wolf
12/14 – Arin Ray
12/16 – Talia Tucker, Jessica L’Whor and more
12/17 – Talia Tucker, Jessica L’Whor and more
Nocturne
12/14 – Jack Dunlevie Trio
12/16 – Daryl Gott Quintet, Paul McKey
12/17 – Jonathan Powell Quiontet
12/18 – The Camilia Vaitaitis Quartet
Number Thirty Eight
12/16 – Katya Grasso, Kingdom Jasmine
The Ogden Theatre
12/13 – Dominic Fike, Baird
12/16 – John Craigie, Erin Rae
12/17 – Brondo, Perry Wayne and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
12/15 – Joel Cummins, Jason Hann
12/16 – Todd Park Mohr
12/17 – Summer Salt
The Oriental Theater
12/17 – Hometown for The Holidays 2022: The Driver Era and more TBA
12/18 – Jinx Jones Holiday Rockabilly Show with Poudre Valley Playboys
Roxy Broadway
12/14 – Live Jazz & Open Jam with Taylor Clay
12/15 – DJ Open Decks
12/16 – Bryce Menchaca
12/16 – Coy Lim and Her Halo-Halo Band, Ultra
12/17 – Mark May
12/17 – Shane Endsley, Dave Devine and more
12/18 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax
Roxy Theatre
12/17 – Black Xmas
Skylark Lounge
12/17 – Joel Ansett, Cole Scheifele
Summit
12/16 – Gimme Gimme Disco
12/17 – Saves The Day
Temple Night Club
12/16 – Ghengar
12/17 – KSHMR
Your Mom’s House
12/12 – Lethys, Azrec and more
12/13 – Open Jam
12/14 – LoTemp: DJ Rrava, Plus3 and more
12/15 – PsyberOptics: Throw3r, Ascension and more
12/16 – Deca, Felix Fast 4Ward
12/17 – Winter Jams: Dan Laino, Soul Be Free and more