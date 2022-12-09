The year is 2022. It’s the holiday season. That one Christmas song you can’t stand (you know the one) has been on repeat for two months, and your in-laws just let you know they planned to stay for an extra week this year. You need an escape, and that’s where Alamo Drafthouse Cinema comes in.

Not only do they have the best films, food, and fun the holidays have to offer, they have the perfect gift for your friends, your family, your mail carrier, and everyone else in between – an Alamo Drafthouse gift card. Buy yours before December 18th and every $50+ card comes with a little bonus gift – a $10 Snack Pass. That’s good for $10 worth of burgers, pizza, milkshakes, non-alcoholic drinks, or whatever else puts the holly in your jolly at any Alamo Drafthouse screening between 1/1/23 and 2/28/23. You get a $10 Snack Pass for every $50+ gift card you buy, so it pays to be generous this year.

Gift cards in hand, you and your lucky recipients can escape your homes with the latest blockbusters, mouthwatering food, and some special events you’ll only find at an Alamo Drafthouse. Their CHRISTMAS VACATION Movie Party is definitely a highlight, with fun props for the hap-hap-happiest interactive screening of the season. And with all you have to take care of this time of year it can be absolutely essential to kick back, watch a movie (ideally with a stiff drink), and let someone else do the cooking and cleaning for a change.

Pick your gift cards up at any of their three Denver-area locations in Westminster, Sloans Lake, or Littleton, or buy online at HERE (Full offer terms can also be found)