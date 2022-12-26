Another year has come and gone and we’re preparing for one of our biggest editions of Decadence to date! Prepare to enter our Digital City as we return this December 30th and 31st, 2022 for two nights of dancing with some of the biggest names in dance music at the Colorado Convention Center.

Featuring two main stages, a silent disco stage, various amenities around the venue and more, Decadence secures its spot as one of America’s biggest NYE dance festivals once more.

Get your tickets HERE

Performing artists include (in alphabetical order): Big Wild, Boogie T, Chris Lake, Cloudnone, CloZee, Decadon, Destructo, Dillon Francis, Ecotek, Flume, FrostTop, Ganja White Night, GRiZ, Jai Wolf (DJ Set), Kaskade (Redux), Kompany, LSDREAM, Paws, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), San Holo, Tiësto, Trivecta, Zeds Dead (Altered States Set), Zomboy.

General Info

Date: Friday, December 30th – Saturday, December 31st 2022

Hours: 6:30pm-2:00am Daily

Venue

Colorado Convention Center

700 14h St., Denver, CO 80202

Age: 18+ Entry. 21+ for Bars

Everyone will be required to present a government issued ID upon entry. Adults only to indulge.

See full ID rules here.