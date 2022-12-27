Denver Fashion Week Hosts Model Workshop

Denver Fashion Week (DFW) Spring 2023 runway show is coming up sooner than you think. Begin preparation by signing up for the DFW Model Workshop HERE

Who: Anyone 8 years or older interested in walking at DFW

Whether you’ve never walked a runway show before or you’re looking to improve your walk, there is room for everyone.

When: January 15, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Where: TBD—Will be announced VIA email

Cost: $40. Register here.

The Lowdown: In preparation for the DFW Spring ’23 model audition on Sunday, January 29, DFW is hosting a model workshop. The workshop will be held by model coordinator Nikki Strickler. The location of the workshop is to be determined and will be announced via email no later than January 10. Nikki will teach the fundamentals of walking the runway, plus what to expect at DFW. Attendees have the opportunity to learn posture, arm placement, hand positions, step and stride, turns and pivots, poses, and backstage etiquette. For new or experienced models, the workshop aims to prepare those interested in walking in this season’s Denver Fashion Week. Models should arrive in tight-fitted clothing (skinny jeans, leggings, tanks) and wear either heels or dress shoes.