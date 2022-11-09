Unique Things To Do In Denver This Weekend: 11/9 – 11/13

Denver has some popping events lined up this weekend. Kick it off with your furry four-legged friends at Tails + Ales at Number Thirty Eight and end it by strutting your stuff at the Denver Fashion Week Fall 2022 Runway shows. Whatever the weekend has planned for you, make sure to take a peek at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, November 9

Tails + Ales

When: November 9,

Where: Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Pl., Denver

The Cost: $5 – $25, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Denver’s favorite dog party returns to the city’s largest outdoor patio bar to help raise money for local animal shelters. This dog lovers fundraising event will have a Bone Bar, Pup Portraits, Ask The Trainer, access to a silent auction and more. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Soul Dog Rescue. Puppies and older dogs will be available for adoption at the event! So cute!

Denver Grilled Cheese Fest 2022

When: November 9,

Where: McNichols Civic Center Building, 144 West Colfax Ave., Denver

The Cost: $60 – $125, find tickets here. This is a 21+ event.

The Lowdown: This comfort sammie will be the star attraction at the Denver Grilled Cheese Fest. Tickets will get grilled cheese enthusiasts unlimited samples of over 20 unique combos of grilled cheese, beers, wines, and desserts. For every dollar spent on your ticket, there is a 1:1 match thanks to the statewide Imagination Library program. How can you go wrong with bread and cheese!?

Living In Balance: Anishinaabe Star Knowledge

When: November 9, 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Museum of Nature & Science, 2001 N. Colorado Blvd., Denver

The Cost: Free, reserve here.

The Lowdown: November is National Native American Heritage Month and is the perfect opportunity to expand on cultural knowledge. This full-dome program will teach you about the stars, planets and seasons as it relates to land, water and animals. Traditional Anishinaabe stories will be told and compared to modern environmental topics. This event strives to connect science as well as harbor respect for indigenous knowledge.

Calaveras en Mi Ciudad Exhibit Reception + Performance by Lolita

When: November 9, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Buell Theatre Lobby 1400 Curtis Street Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This exhibit will feature hand-painted calaveras from eight Colorado-based Latino artists. Every calavera display is unique and has deep and expressive connection to Dia De Los Muertos. There will also be a performance by Denver’s own Latin Pop Artists, Lolita Mendoza Castañeda.

Thursday, November 10

Wakanda on Welton

When: November 10 – 16, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Where: Melody Market, 2590 Washington St., Denver

The Cost: $15, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Wakanda Forever! Join Melody Market in Five Points for a week long celebration of the Black Panther movie. There will be activities such as African dance and drumming, Black Panther throne photo ops, kimoyo bead bracelet making, Sisters in SciFi /Afrofuturism/Fashion & Costuming Panel, Wakandan sugar cookies and more. There will also be various vendors spread out throughout the center of Five Points.

Holiday Fashion Show

When: November 10, 6 p.m.

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas St., Aurora

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This holiday fashion show will be held in the historic halls of the reclaimed airplane factory of Stanley Marketplace. The community fashion show will showcase outdoorsy to urban clothing and encourages you buy local and support independent boutiques and retailers.

Friday, November 11

Second Annual Truffle Dinner

When: November 11, 12, 13, various times available.

Where: Restaurant Olivia, 290 S Downing St., Denver

The Cost: $395/person, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Owners of Restaurant Olivia travel to Alba in Piedmont, Italy to experience the rich culture, drink wine and truffle hunt. Upon their arrival back to Colorado, they will present a 7 course tasting menu that feature their new found truffle treasures and generous hand-made pasta. Don’t miss out on this culinary delicacy, book you reservation now!

Colorado Country Christmas

When: November 11 – 13, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver

The Cost: $17+, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: The holidays are just around the corner and now is the perfect time to find one-of-a-kind gifts! This festive marketplace will have anything and everything from home decor, jewelry, crafts, speciality food and more.

80s Ski Party

When: November 11, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St., Denver

The Cost: $10, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Join MHS for an 80s throw back with a winter twist. This will also be the grand opening of the Disco Ski Lodge on the patio! There will be specialty drinks like boozy hot coco and other 80s themed drink on their cocktail menu.

Saturday, November 12

Denver Fashion Week

When: November 12- 2o

Where: Sports Castle, A Non Plus Ultra Venue. 1000 North Broadway, Denver

The Cost: $30 – $175, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Colorado’s largest fashion event is finally here! Denver Fashion Week (DFW) showcases collections from designers both local and international. Each day will feature themes from sustainability to couture to streetwear. DFW runways embody inspiration, expression and innovation that elevates Denver’s fashion scene.

Denver Fashion Week Day One: Local Couture

When: November 12, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, A Non Plus Ultra Venue. 1000 North Broadway, Denver

The Cost: $30 – $175, find tickets here.

Denver Fashion Week Day Two: Couture Kids

When: November 13, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Sports Castle, A Non Plus Ultra Venue. 1000 North Broadway, Denver

The Cost: $30 – $175, find tickets here.

Denver Fashion Week Day Two: Hair Show & Southwest Hairstyling Awards

When: November 13, 5:00 p.m.

Where: Sports Castle, A Non Plus Ultra Venue. 1000 North Broadway, Denver

The Cost: $30 – $175, find tickets here.

The 2022 Whiskey Throwdown & Doughnut Showdown

When: November 12, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m

Where: Runway 35 Park, 8850 E Northfield Blvd., Denver

The Cost: $70 – $90, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This event is a pairing of mankind’s two greatest creations. Colorado has booming distillery scene and what’s a perfect way to compliment fine crafted spirits other than sugary doughnuts? This event is held annually between National Whiskey Day and National Doughnut Day during Denver Doughnut Week and will host some of Denver’s favorite distillers and bakeries.

Lumonics Immersed

When: November 12, 8 p.m.

Where: Lumonics Gallery, 800 E. 73rd Ave. Unit 11, Denver

The Cost: $20-$25, register here.

The Lowdown: Lumonics Immersed: a multi-sensory journey to refresh your body, mind, and spirit. Before and after the immersion, you are welcome to explore 75+ light artworks in the front gallery rooms, the performance space, and art studio.

Book Fair at Fiction Beer Company

When: November 12, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: Fiction Beer Company, 7101 E Colfax Ave., Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Remember the nostalgic feelings of a Scholastic Book Fair in school? Well, Fiction Beer Company has paired up with Denver Library Friends Foundation for an adult book fair. Grab bite from Peyote Mexican Food as you browse the fiction and non-fiction adult books throughout the taproom. All proceeds from the fair will go the foundation. Beer and Books? Need I say more?

Turkey Trot 5k

When: November 12, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Upswell Dynamic Wellness 660 S Colorado Blvd B, Glendale

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Turkey and fall themed costumes are encouraged at this 5k run/walk down in Cherry Creek. Bring your family and dogs out for a nice outdoor outing. Each participant will receive a $20 gift certificate to use towards a service at Elite Lifestyle Co.

Immersive Experience: Gumball Dreams

When: November 12, 2022, 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Tattered Cover, 2526 E. Colfax Ave., Denver

The Cost: $60, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This virtual reality experience will transport you to another world where aliens are living out their last days. Participants can help these creatures transition from one reality to the next. Check out Denver Film Fest’s other VR experiences here.

Sunday November 13

34th Annual Champagne Cascade Benefiting Make-A-Wish Colorado

When: November 13, 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa, Autograph Collection, 321 17th Street Denver

The Cost: $20 – $175, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: A master swordsmen using Napoleonic sabers will open the bottle of bubble and then champagne will be poured from the top glass nearly two stories high to cascade into the elegant 5000+ glass pyramid below. Former Colorado Avalanche John-Michael Liles will also be in attendance to pour the drinks. This stunning display will help the Make-A-Wish Colorado, a foundation that has granted life-changing wishes to children with illness.

Last Denver Zoo Free Day Day of 2022

When: November 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Denver Zoo, 2300 Steele St., Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Don’t miss your last chance for a free day in 2022. Visit exotic animals and learn more about their habitats as you explore the zoo!

Native American Comedy Showcase with Sam Tallent

When: November 13, 7 p.m.

Where: Hi-Dive, 7 South Broadway, Denver

The Cost: $12 – $15, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Share a night of laughter at the Hi-Dive with Native American comics. Attendees will enjoy live music from pow wow drum groups and Mile High Singers and of course comedy from some of the most hilarious indigenous comedy talent.