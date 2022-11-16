Unique Things To Do In Denver: 11/16 – 11/20

Denver’s weather is slowly cooling but the events for the weekend are staying hot. Start off the weekend with an in-depth conversation with curators and artists at The Denver Art Museum and end it with an intimate and secret show in RiNo. Wherever the week leads you, make sure to take a glimpse at this roundup of events happening in Denver.

Wednesday, November 16

Museum Friends: Reception with Federico Herrero and Sandra Vásquez de la Horra

When: November 16, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Where: Denver Art Museum, 100 W 14th Ave. Pkwy., Denver

The Cost: Free with registration, register here.

The Lowdown: Join DAM curators Raphael Fonseca and Rory Padeken and artists Federico Herrero and Sandra Vásquez de la Horra to have an in-depth discussion about their collection. These works of art will be featured in the Modern and Contemporary Galleries and the Fox Gallery of Latin American Art in 2023. This program will be held in the Garden Room and will serve as an opportunity for art-enthusiasts to connect with artists.

Canstruction Colorado

When: November 16

Where: Stanley Marketplace, 2501 North Dallas St., Aurora

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Canstruction Colorado is a city-wide competition where articles and designers are invited to build unique and creative life-size structures with canned food only. All canned goods with be donated to We Don’t Waste to be re-distributed to local communities.

Thursday, November 17

Cherry Creek Holiday Market

When: November 17 – 19, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Fillmore Plaza, Fillmore Street between First and Second avenues

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Is there such a thing as too many holiday markets? We don’t think so! This outdoor market will have over 80 local makers, designers and creators. The first 2800 attendees to RSVP get a free 5280 subscription.

The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

When: November 17, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Where: The Brighton, 3403 Brighton Blvd., Denver

The Cost: $43, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Bridgerton fans unite! The Queen invites you to the soiree of a lifetime. This interactive experience features acrobatic performances and a dance show in a beautifully decorated regency-era style ballroom. Sip on cocktails and listen to music inspired by the Bridgerton soundtrack. Will you be the diamond of the season?

Friday, November 18

Denver Christkindlmarket Opening Ceremony

When: November 18, 6 p.m.

Where: Denver’s Civic Center Park, 101 W 14th Ave., Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Its finally time for the opening of Denver Christkindlmarket! This magical Germanic market will transport you to winter-time in Europe. Come join the fun of The Grand Opening Celebration & Ceremonial Keg Tapping on Friday at 6 p.m. in the Greek Amphitheater Stage. Pro tip: come a little earlier and see the lighting of the Mile High Tree in Great Lawn in Civic Center Park at 5:15 p.m.

Skate into the Holidays at Belmar

When: November 18, 5 p.m.

Where: 439 S Upham St., Lakewood

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The skating rink returns to Belmar just in time for the holidays. This free event will have the Colorado Avalanche Ice Patrol clearing the ice, live DJ music, a bar with hot specialty drinks, cookie decorating, bounce houses and plenty of fire pits around the rink. Special appearance from Santa and Bernie from the Colorado Avalance for photos at 5 p.m. Stick around a little longer and enjoy a performance by the Denver Figure Skating Club at 5:30 p.m. and festive music from the Denver Dolls from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Murder Mystery – Death of a Gangster

When: November 18, 6 p.m.

Where: The Fort, 19192 Colorado 8, Morrison

The Cost: 18+ only, $99, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Fellow detectives are invited to a wedding at Dunn Speakeasy. The union of two powerful mob families will have a power struggle and someone is bound to be “sleeping with the fishes”. Dress up in your best pin-stripe suits and sparkly flapper dresses and attend this “married to the mob” themed mystery dinner. The dinner will include a three-course meal and plenty of thrills. You can do anything, but never go against the family!

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel Exhibition

When: November 18, 2022 – January 15, 2023

Where: Cherry Creek Mall, 2401 E 2nd Ave. #150, Denver

The Cost: $18 – $22, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Guests are invited to admire Michelangelo’s masterpieces in a unique and immersive way. The internationally iconic ceiling art from Sistine Chapel has been reimagined in a breathtaking life-size perspective.

Denver Holiday Food & Gift Festival

When: November 18 – 20, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex, 4655 Humbolt St., Denver

The Cost: $13 – $14, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Shop one of the largest holiday market in Colorado! Browse isles and isles of local artisans, handmade crafts and gourmet foods. This event is a perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Admission is good for all three days!

Drunk Improv: Drunksgiving

When: November 18, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Western Sky Bar & Taproom, 4361 South Broadway, Englewood

The Cost: 21+, $12, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Sometimes Thanksgiving dinners can become stressful and deserve to be paired with a drink. This interactive drinking game will poke fun at the holiday with comedy from improv actors. If you out-drink the actors you could win prizes to Denver’s best bars and restaurants. Will you take on the challenge?

Grand Holiday Parade, Santa’s Arrival & Tree Lighting

When: November 18, 5 p.m.

Where: The Streets at SouthGlenn

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Join Mr. and Mrs. Claus and the elves for a parade through SouthGlenn. This grand celebration will include tree lighting, carriage rides, live reindeer, cookies, coca, ice sculptures, a holiday photo booth, and face painting.

Kicker Monster Truck Show

When: November 18 – 19, 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Where: National Western Complex

The Cost: $10 – $25, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Adrenaline junkies can get their fix at the Kicker Monster Truck Shows. Watch jaw-dropping freestyle, wheelie and racing competitions from tuff trucks, motocross and of course monster trucks. Some featured competitors include Vendetta, Trouble Maker, Zilla, Kamikaze, and Double Trouble. Pro-tip: come early to track for the Pit Party and take a ride on one of the monster trucks!($10 cash)

Saturday, November 19

Holiday Sugar Plum Bazaar 2022

When: November 19 – 20, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: Stockyards Event center, 5004 National Western Dr., Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: The 14th annual Sugar Plum Bazaar will feature over 85 local vendors and small businesses. This event is free but donations are always welcomed and will be gifted to Big Dogs Huge Paws non-profit. It’s never too early to get your holiday shopping in!

Trans-Siberian Orchestra – The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve

When: November 19, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Ball Arena, 1000 Chopper Cir., Denver

The Cost: $59, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: The Trans-Siberian Orchestra will be performing their alternative rock take on classic festive music at Ball Arena. This theatrical display is truly a magnificent holiday tradition.

Pumpkin Pie 5K/10K – 2022

When: November 19, 9 a.m.

Where: City Park, 1700 N York St. Denver

The Cost: $30-40, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: Runners take your mark, get set, go! This holiday trot will be rewarded with a slice of pie at the end. After you take your breath you can enjoy your race logo shirt, finishers medal, well-stocked finish line assortment of goodies, professional chip timing, and free photo downloads.

Nick’s Holiday Pop-up Market

When: November 19, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Nick’s Garden Center, 2001 S Chambers Rd., Aurora

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: This beloved garden center will be transformed into a holiday pop-up market. Everybody will get to enjoy food and crafts from local and independent vendors.

Downhill Mac Down

When: November 19, 2 p.m.

Where: Downhill Brewing Company, 18921 Plaza Dr., Parker

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Bring your best Mac-n-Cheese dish to the annual DownHill Macdown. 12 competitors will present their dishes to judges in the taproom of the brewery. Prizes will be rewarded along with their name on a custom trophy to be displayed in the taproom and of course bragging rights. Mac-n-Cheese and beer? How can you go wrong?

Holiday Sneaker Fest

When: November 19, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St. Denver

The Cost: Free

The Lowdown: Calling all sneakerheads! Pinchy Kicks and Mile High Spirits are teaming up for a unique sneaker showing. Get a new pair of kicks at the holiday pop and also enjoy spirits, food trucks and music.

Sunday, November 20

Sofar Sounds -RiNo

When: November 20, 7 p.m.

Where: Address to be revealed 36 hours before the event

The Cost: $22, find tickets here.

The Lowdown: This unique experience’s edge is secrecy. Shows can be hosted in houses or other unique spaces, you just never know! You also don’t know who will perform! The lineup will include 2 – 3 short sets and can be anything from music, comedy, spoken word or poetry. You can The purpose is to bring back intimacy to the music and create environments of connection