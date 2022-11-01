The Rise of Sparta

Have you ever heard of the Sparta Brands? If you have not, then that is all about to change. Let us introduce you to the people behind this rapidly growing empire that is made up of half a dozen companies with a brand valuation that is rapidly approaching eight figures, and a goal to reach 9 figures by 2027.

Sparta is most known for their combat sports promotion, Sparta Sports and Entertainment, which puts on live Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), Boxing, and Kickboxing events. Though Sparta Sports & Ent. was founded in Colorado, it has held numerous shows in seven other states. The President and CEO of Sparta Brands, Jeff Cisneros, founded the fight promotion in late 2009 with his [at the time] girlfriend, Rebecca Beyer, using their last $500.00 to create the business. Jeff and Rebecca then brought on their ‘tech wizard,’ Jesse Rarick, who would help with video production and the technical side of the events. It was a risky venture and the fight promotion stumbled and struggled to get its footing for the first three years, but the team’s relentless drive and belief in their vision eventually helped carry them to success. In a few years, Sparta went from struggling to bring in 100 spectators, to selling out venues with crowds of almost 6,000 spectators.

The company’s video quality and production levels grew as well; going from a single camera and no lighting back in 2009, to a traveling multi-camera broadcast with trussing and stage lighting by 2016. Then in 2017, a huge opportunity presented itself to Jeff when he was in a sponsorship meeting with a large automotive company. The auto company’s owner asked who was making Sparta’s videos [not knowing that everything was internally made] and a new venture instantly popped into Jeff’s head. Sparta Media Group was then born in late 2017, a digital media company that would be helmed by the Sparta Brand’s new COO, Jesse Rarick. Sparta Media Group hit the ground running and almost instantly captured the attention of some of the top automotive groups in the country, while also expanding into numerous other advertising and production markets.

From late 2017 on, Sparta Brands and their companies have done nothing but grow. Over the past few years they have branched off and created companies in real estate, security, commercial cleaning, printing, and more.

