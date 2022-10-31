4 Unique Yoga Retreats Denverites Can Book Now

With burnout collectively at an all-time high, a yoga retreat may be just what the doctor ordered. In fact, a number of studies show a consistent yoga practice helps reduce stress and anxiety. Even though Denver is known as one of the healthiest cities in the country, sometimes a one-hour yoga class to start or end the day isn’t enough to fully reap the healing benefits of a wellness practice. Thankfully, these four yoga retreats are all-inclusive and promote transformation and healing with like-minded people.

For the Devout Yogi

Shoshoni Yoga Retreat

When: Year-round, two-night minimum (weekends only in off season)

Where: Rollinsville, Colorado

Cost: Starts at $105/night

The Lowdown: Shoshoni is a residential ashram and spiritual retreat center about 45 miles from Denver. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains just past Nederland, this yoga oasis is filled with dedicated practitioners who have mastered, or are looking to master, their craft. The retreat is open to all levels and features daily yoga and meditation classes, nourishing vegetarian meals and various art classes and marked hiking trails. Each guest completes one hour of seva, or service, a day. The property is home to an outdoor hot tub, indoor sauna, hammock forest, a pond with kayaks and more. It is also renowned for its yoga teacher training certification program, so once you arrive, you know you’re in good hands.

Tip: If you go, check out the New Year’s Eve Retreat as a mindful way to ring in 2023. In the ShambhavAnanda Yoga tradition, it is common to use special holidays as a catalyst for deeper spiritual practice.

For the Luxury Seeker

Rancho La Puerta

When: Year-round, three-, four- or seven-night stays

Where: Tecate, Mexico

Cost: Starts at $4,800 for the week

The Lowdown: Located on 4,000 acres of hiking trails, beautifully landscaped gardens, an organic farm and a state-of-the-art cooking school, Rancho La Puerta is in a league of its own. An hour bus ride from San Diego, this family-owned and operated property offers a life-changing week of fitness classes galore, mindfulness workshops and plentiful spa treatments. Three gourmet meals are served a day, with ample accommodations for various diets. The spirit of “the ranch,” as guests call it, embodies connection, community and harmony between the mind, body and soul. The traditional itinerary follows a Saturday-to-Saturday format (check out a sample here) and activities are centered around learning the newest in health, psychology, science, culture and cuisine. Each of the 86 casitas has a distinct personality and architectural flair, complete with luxurious toiletries and unmatched privacy. Coloradans have a large presence at the retreat, so you’re bound to make a lasting friendship you can bring home.

Tip: If you’re looking for a winter escape, you’re in luck. Visit in select weeks in February and March and get 10% savings.

For the Traveler

Compass Hiking and Yoga Retreats

When: Various dates (retreats coming up are March, April and June)

Where: Various locations (retreats coming up include Guatemala, Peru and Montana)

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: Founded by Denver-based yoga teacher Kelsey Stoll, these yoga retreats are perfect for the adventure-seeker who’s not afraid to venture off the beaten path. As a 500-hour RYT instructor and certified Wilderness First Responder, Stoll has a wealth of wisdom that she shares in her retreats, which include beautiful accommodations, daily plant-based meals prepared by the in-house nutrition coach, yoga and meditation classes, workshops to deepen guests’ understanding of yoga philosophy and holistic healing practices, daily journal prompts and guided hikes.

Tip: Reserve your room now for the Big Sky, MT trip in June as spots fill fast. Prices vary from $750 to $3,000.

For the Day Retreater

Drala Mountain Center

When: Year-round

Where: Red Feather Lakes, Colorado

Cost: Prices vary

The Lowdown: If you’re looking to dive into Shambhala teachings, indigenous wisdom traditions, body awareness practices and other paths of personal transformation, try a day retreat at Drala Mountain Center, formerly Shambhala Mountain Center. Know as Colorado’s largest Buddhist center, it’s an ideal spot to escape busy city life and reconnect with oneself. Visitors can visit for the day, embark on a self-guided retreat or spend the night with a retreat program led by various experts in the field. The 600-acre mountain haven sits at an elevation of 8,000 feet about two hours north of Denver. Make sure to participate in ROTA, or a rotating work assignment, as it’s an essential part of the community to help out and contribute when possible.

Tip: Lodging can be added for an additional fee if you don’t want the wellness to stop. See rates here.