This Week in Concerts – Post Malone, SG Lewis, Lil Jon and More

This week in concerts, Post Malone stops by the Ball Arena for his “Twelve Carat” Tour. SG Lewis offers a performance to look forward to at the Fillmore and Lil Jon keeps it discreet for his show at Temple Denver. If that’s not enough, Chicago’s John Summit performs at Mission Ballroom and The Knocks bring the beats to The Ogden Theatre. Let’s not forget about Halloween Weekend. Stop by any number of your smaller local venues like the Goosetown Tavern, Cervantes’ Masterpiece, Hi-Dive or HQ for their special Halloween shows. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
10/30 – Post Malone
The Black Box
10/25 – Electronic Tuesdays: Danny Grooves, Cut Rugs and more
10/27 – Substance, Wraz and more
10/27 – Coal Mine Sound: Scarecrow, Fatmidz and more
10/28 – Metalheadz Tour: Scott, Darkstar and more
10/28 – Konkrete Jung.e Mile High: Exosphere, Tokem and more
10/29 – Pushloop, Contra Scandal
10/29 – Ceiva, Dimethyldreamz and more
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/27 – Spirit Mother, Stone Riot
10/28 – Bubala, Friendly Faces and more
10/29 – Ancient Colossal, Wea Are William and more
The Bluebird Theater
10/25 – Black Lips, the Soft Palms and more
10/26 – Ic3peak, Rusty Steve
10/27 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Muscadine Bloodline
10/28 – The Halluci Nation, El Dusty
10/29 – Phish for Kids
10/29 – KBong, Dubbest and more
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/27 – Soulacybin, Dreamwalker and more
10/28 – Oogie Boogie: Tauk, Dopapod and more
10/29 – Oogie Boogie: DJ Logic, Cycles and more
10/30 – Domi, JD Beck and more
Club Vinyl
10/29 – Majestic
10/29 – Bass Ops: Superave
Dazzle
10/24 – Brothers of Brass
10/25 – Rob Mullins Band
10/26 – Marquis Hill
10/27 – Miguel Zenón
10/28 – Friday Lunch Brunch: Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
10/28 – Ken Walker Sextet
10/29 – Same Cloth
The Fillmore Auditorium
10/29 – SG Lewis
Globe Hall
10/26 – Margo Cilker, Patrick Dethlefs
10/27 – The Red Pears, Benches and more
10/28 – James McMurty, Richard Simeonoff
10/29 – James McMurty, Richard Simeonoff
10/30 – Field Medic, Sadum
Goosetown Tavern
10/25 – Open Mic
10/27 – Blankslate, Kaitlyn Williams and more
10/28 – A Very ’90s Halloween Party: Hot Like Wasabi, Bayside High
10/29 – Halloween: Red Stinger, The Frickashinas and more
The Gothic Theatre
10/25 – The Knocks, Cannons and more
10/28 – Big Richard, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys
The Grizzly Rose
10/28 – Spencer Crandall, Avery Anna
Herb’s Hideout
10/24 – Vlad Gershevich
10/25 – B3 Jazz Jam: Braxton Kahn, Daryl Gott and more
10/26 – Diana Castro
10/27 – Dave Randon Trio
10/28 – Wonderbread
10/29 – Dane Scott Band
10/30 – Byron Shaw Projex
Herman’s Hideaway
10/26 – Denver Minifest: Broke Down Nuns, Awesome Up and more
10/28 – Halloween Bash: As We Rise, Fell Harvest and more
10/29 – Halloween Party: DJ OnTheBeat, DJ Hardway and more
Hi-Dive
10/24 – Bit Brigade, Mr Pacman and more
10/27 – Gun Street Ghost, Nightfishing and more
10/28 – Captured! By Robots, Axeslasher and more
10/29 – Halloween Cover Show: Music from Oasis, Motorhead and more
HQ
10/25 – Minuit Machine, Priest and more
10/27 – The Chameleons, Shadows Tranquil and more
10/28 – Neon Indian DJ Set, Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
10/29 – Wake The Dead Halloween Party
Larimer Lounge
10/26 – Fiji Blue, Public Library Commute
10/27 – Walden, Seth Beamer
10/28 – Kid Astronaut
10/28 – Open House, Stavig and more
10/29 – The Dead Tongues, Kat Lane
10/29 – Moksi, GS5 and more
10/29 – TRHS DJ Set
10/30 – XYLO, Jillian Rossi
Lost Lake
10/26 – Eliza & The Delusionals
10/27 – Josh Cashman, Milquetoast & Co.
10/28 – Pretty Sick, Bleak Mystique
10/29 – Pinkshift, Jigsaw Youth and more
10/30 – Good Lucks, A Place For Owls
Marquis Theater
10/24 – The Chills
10/25 – Origami Angel
10/28 – Aesthetic Perfection
10/29 – Real Friends, With Confidence
10/30 – Alesana
Meow Wolf
10/28 – Kent Washington III, DNA Picasso and more
10/29 – SpooKiKi Ball: House of Flora
Mission Ballroom
10/27 – Turnstile, JPEGMafia and more
10/28 – John Summit, Lee Foss and more
10/29 – Marc Rebillet, Big Freedia
Nocturne
10/26 – The Keith Oxman Trio
10/28 – Andrew Vogt Quartet
10/29 – The Derek Banach Quintet
10/30 – Adam Bodine Trio
Number Thirty Eight
10/26 – DJ Erin Stereo
10/27 – Ravens VS. Buccaneers with DJ Marvel
10/29 – The Dollhouse Thieves, The Bro Gos and more
10/30 – Football Sunday: KDJ Above, DJ Highline
The Ogden Theatre
10/25 – Dayglow, Ritt Momney
10/28 – Flamingosis, Blockhead and more
10/29 – The Floozies, Phyphr and more
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/25 – Sunsquabi
10/27 – Kory Montgomery Band
10/29 – Brunch: Wes Watkins
10/30 – Brunch: Wes Watkins
The Oriental Theater
10/26 – The Queers, Teenage Bottlerocket and more
10/28 – Take On Me: ’80s Dance Party
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/24 – Polo & Pan, Kids Return and more
10/27 – Rezz, Wreckno and more
10/28 – Rezz, Of The Trees and more
10/29 – Flatbush Zombies, Fredie Gibbs andmore
10/30 – Marc Rebillet, Big Freedia
Roxy Broadway
10/25 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
10/26 – Live Jazz & Open Jam
10/27 – Roxy Bluegrass jam
10/28 – Trevor Michaael, Josh Sheer
10/28 – Fruta Brutal, Thom LaFond
10/29 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie
10/29 – Ms. Nomer
10/29 – Weird Touch: Vinyl Dance Costume Party
10/30 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax
Roxy Theatre
10/27 – Afton
10/28 – Halloween Hip-Hop
10/29 – Howl-O-Ween Bash: Lakota, Gibrish and more
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/26 – JCRG, Closet Witch and more
10/28 – Sosa Vert
10/29 – Bad Bug, Glacierface and more
Skylark Lounge
10/26 – Peel Dream Magazine, Calamity and more
10/27 – Totem Pocket, Immigrant’s Child and more
10/28 – Juno Rossa
10/29 – Julian St. Nightmare, The Savage Blush
10/30 – Rachel Bobbit, Renata Zeiguer and more
Summit
10/27 – Glassjaw
10/28 – Itchy-O
10/29 – Itchy-O
Temple Night Club
10/27 – BYOUSB: Open Decks
10/28 – G-Eazy
10/29 – Lil Jon
The Venue
10/26 – Open Stage
10/27 – Murphy Lee
10/28 – Maris The Great, The Fod
Your Mom’s House
10/25 – Monk Gyatso, MINKA and more
10/26 – WoR, Fused By Defiance and more
10/27 – Bad Syntax
10/28 – Goldilox, Mothatung
10/29 – DJ Paul
10/30 – October Monthly Benefit with Live Music