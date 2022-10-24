This Week in Concerts – Post Malone, SG Lewis, Lil Jon and More

This week in concerts, Post Malone stops by the Ball Arena for his “Twelve Carat” Tour. SG Lewis offers a performance to look forward to at the Fillmore and Lil Jon keeps it discreet for his show at Temple Denver. If that’s not enough, Chicago’s John Summit performs at Mission Ballroom and The Knocks bring the beats to The Ogden Theatre. Let’s not forget about Halloween Weekend. Stop by any number of your smaller local venues like the Goosetown Tavern, Cervantes’ Masterpiece, Hi-Dive or HQ for their special Halloween shows. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

10/30 – Post Malone

10/25 – Electronic Tuesdays: Danny Grooves, Cut Rugs and more

10/27 – Substance, Wraz and more

10/27 – Coal Mine Sound: Scarecrow, Fatmidz and more

10/28 – Metalheadz Tour: Scott, Darkstar and more

10/28 – Konkrete Jung.e Mile High: Exosphere, Tokem and more

10/29 – Pushloop, Contra Scandal

10/29 – Ceiva, Dimethyldreamz and more

10/27 – Spirit Mother, Stone Riot

10/28 – Bubala, Friendly Faces and more

10/29 – Ancient Colossal, Wea Are William and more

10/25 – Black Lips, the Soft Palms and more

10/26 – Ic3peak, Rusty Steve

10/27 – Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Muscadine Bloodline

10/28 – The Halluci Nation, El Dusty

10/29 – Phish for Kids

10/29 – KBong, Dubbest and more

10/27 – Soulacybin, Dreamwalker and more

10/28 – Oogie Boogie: Tauk, Dopapod and more

10/29 – Oogie Boogie: DJ Logic, Cycles and more

10/30 – Domi, JD Beck and more

10/29 – Majestic

10/29 – Bass Ops: Superave

10/24 – Brothers of Brass

10/25 – Rob Mullins Band

10/26 – Marquis Hill

10/27 – Miguel Zenón

10/28 – Friday Lunch Brunch: Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

10/28 – Ken Walker Sextet

10/29 – Same Cloth

10/29 – SG Lewis

10/26 – Margo Cilker, Patrick Dethlefs

10/27 – The Red Pears, Benches and more

10/28 – James McMurty, Richard Simeonoff

10/30 – Field Medic, Sadum

10/25 – Open Mic

10/27 – Blankslate, Kaitlyn Williams and more

10/28 – A Very ’90s Halloween Party: Hot Like Wasabi, Bayside High

10/29 – Halloween: Red Stinger, The Frickashinas and more

10/25 – The Knocks, Cannons and more

10/28 – Big Richard, Pixie & The Partygrass Boys

10/28 – Spencer Crandall, Avery Anna

10/24 – Vlad Gershevich

10/25 – B3 Jazz Jam: Braxton Kahn, Daryl Gott and more

10/26 – Diana Castro

10/27 – Dave Randon Trio

10/28 – Wonderbread

10/29 – Dane Scott Band

10/30 – Byron Shaw Projex

10/26 – Denver Minifest: Broke Down Nuns, Awesome Up and more

10/28 – Halloween Bash: As We Rise, Fell Harvest and more

10/29 – Halloween Party: DJ OnTheBeat, DJ Hardway and more

10/24 – Bit Brigade, Mr Pacman and more

10/27 – Gun Street Ghost, Nightfishing and more

10/28 – Captured! By Robots, Axeslasher and more

10/29 – Halloween Cover Show: Music from Oasis, Motorhead and more

10/25 – Minuit Machine, Priest and more

10/27 – The Chameleons, Shadows Tranquil and more

10/28 – Neon Indian DJ Set, Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

10/29 – Wake The Dead Halloween Party

10/26 – Fiji Blue, Public Library Commute

10/27 – Walden, Seth Beamer

10/28 – Kid Astronaut

10/28 – Open House, Stavig and more

10/29 – The Dead Tongues, Kat Lane

10/29 – Moksi, GS5 and more

10/29 – TRHS DJ Set

10/30 – XYLO, Jillian Rossi

10/26 – Eliza & The Delusionals

10/27 – Josh Cashman, Milquetoast & Co.

10/28 – Pretty Sick, Bleak Mystique

10/29 – Pinkshift, Jigsaw Youth and more

10/30 – Good Lucks, A Place For Owls

10/24 – The Chills

10/25 – Origami Angel

10/28 – Aesthetic Perfection

10/29 – Real Friends, With Confidence

10/30 – Alesana

10/28 – Kent Washington III, DNA Picasso and more

10/29 – SpooKiKi Ball: House of Flora

10/27 – Turnstile, JPEGMafia and more

10/28 – John Summit, Lee Foss and more

10/29 – Marc Rebillet, Big Freedia

10/26 – The Keith Oxman Trio

10/28 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

10/29 – The Derek Banach Quintet

10/30 – Adam Bodine Trio

10/26 – DJ Erin Stereo

10/27 – Ravens VS. Buccaneers with DJ Marvel

10/29 – The Dollhouse Thieves, The Bro Gos and more

10/30 – Football Sunday: KDJ Above, DJ Highline

10/25 – Dayglow, Ritt Momney

10/28 – Flamingosis, Blockhead and more

10/29 – The Floozies, Phyphr and more

10/25 – Sunsquabi

10/27 – Kory Montgomery Band

10/29 – Brunch: Wes Watkins

10/30 – Brunch: Wes Watkins

10/26 – The Queers, Teenage Bottlerocket and more

10/28 – Take On Me: ’80s Dance Party

10/24 – Polo & Pan, Kids Return and more

10/27 – Rezz, Wreckno and more

10/28 – Rezz, Of The Trees and more

10/29 – Flatbush Zombies, Fredie Gibbs andmore

10/30 – Marc Rebillet, Big Freedia

10/25 – Singer-Songwriter Open Mic

10/26 – Live Jazz & Open Jam

10/27 – Roxy Bluegrass jam

10/28 – Trevor Michaael, Josh Sheer

10/28 – Fruta Brutal, Thom LaFond

10/29 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Sugar Auntie

10/29 – Ms. Nomer

10/29 – Weird Touch: Vinyl Dance Costume Party

10/30 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: Jack Trueax

10/27 – Afton

10/28 – Halloween Hip-Hop

10/29 – Howl-O-Ween Bash: Lakota, Gibrish and more

10/26 – JCRG, Closet Witch and more

10/28 – Sosa Vert

10/29 – Bad Bug, Glacierface and more

10/26 – Peel Dream Magazine, Calamity and more

10/27 – Totem Pocket, Immigrant’s Child and more

10/28 – Juno Rossa

10/29 – Julian St. Nightmare, The Savage Blush

10/30 – Rachel Bobbit, Renata Zeiguer and more

10/27 – Glassjaw

10/28 – Itchy-O

10/29 – Itchy-O

10/27 – BYOUSB: Open Decks

10/28 – G-Eazy

10/29 – Lil Jon

10/26 – Open Stage

10/27 – Murphy Lee

10/28 – Maris The Great, The Fod

10/25 – Monk Gyatso, MINKA and more

10/26 – WoR, Fused By Defiance and more

10/27 – Bad Syntax

10/28 – Goldilox, Mothatung

10/29 – DJ Paul

10/30 – October Monthly Benefit with Live Music