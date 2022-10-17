This Week in Concerts – Maren Morris, Marcus King, Bring Me The Horizon and More

This week in concerts, country artist sensation Maren Morris heads to Red Rocks Amphitheatre with her opener, The Lone Bellow. Marcus King tests the waters at Mission Ballroom alongside Neil Francis and Bring Me The Horizon performs at the Fillmore. While at the Bluebird, soul-sensation Lee Fields takes the stage, and Australian, psychedelic-surf-rock band Ocean Alley makes a name for themselves at the Ogden Theater. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.
Ball Arena
10/17 – The Who
10/23 – Carin Leon
Bar Standard
10/20 – O’Flynn
Bellco Theatre
10/22 – Gloria Trevi
10/23 – Fuerza Regida
The Black Box
10/18 – Electronic Tuesdays: Kahn & Neek, Subliminal and more
10/20 – Andy Immerman, Canary Yellow and more
10/20 – Loops, Subb Spaced and more
10/21 – Luke Vibert, Posthuman and more
10/21 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Kip Schwinger, Trentabyte and more
10/22 – Luisine, Malaki and more
10/22 – Digitallovejoint, Azon Classics
The Black Buzzard at Oskar Blues
10/21 – A Brother’s Fountain, Nolen & Friends and more
10/22 – Grim Earth, Deer Creek and more
The Bluebird Theater
10/17 – Makaya McCraven
10/18 – Chloe Moriondo
10/19 – Napalm Death
10/20 – Lee Fields
10/21 – Flipturn
10/22 – Rare Americans
10/23 – Spelling
Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/17 – Westwide Boogie, Grip and more
10/19 – Dave East, Millyz and more
10/20 – Mishka, Of Good Nature and more
10/20 – The Funk Hunters, The Sponges and more
10/21 – Kerala Dust, Viktop and more
10/21 – Kll Smth, Bricksquash and more
10/22 – Tenth Mountain Division, Kendall St. Company and more
Club Vinyl
10/21 – Justin Hawkes
10/22 – Sage Armstrong, Arnold & Lane and more
Dazzle
10/18 – Connie Han Trio
10/18 – Connie Han Trio
10/19 – Mike Hyland Quintet
10/20 – Dotsero
10/21 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors
10/21 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band
10/21 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band
10/22 – Convergence
10/22 – Convergence
The Fillmore
10/20 – Bring Me The Horizon
Globe Hall
10/20 – Takipnik, Insomniac Drives and mroe
10/21 – Mustard Service, Late Night Drive and more
10/22 – Arlo McKinley, Derek Dames Ohl and more
10/23 – Battle of The Bands, Lady Romero and more
Goosetown Tavern
10/18 – Open Mic
10/19 – Taylor Ashton & Bella White
The Gothic Theatre
10/18 – Ocean Alley
10/20 – Twin Temple, The Bridge City Sinners and more
10/21 – St. Lucia, Blanks
10/22 – Spacey Jane
10/23 – Movements, Downward
The Grizzly Rose
10/21 – Lanco
Herb’s Hideout
10/17 – Vlad Gershevich
10/18 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more
10/19 – Diana Castro
10/20 – Daev Randon Trio
10/21 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro
10/22 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro
10/23 – Wonderbread
Herman’s Hideaway
10/19 – Miki Free
10/20 – Eternal
10/21 – Source, Rattlehead and more
10/22 – Aurelio Voltaire
Hi-Dive
10/19 – Ceramic Animal, Trash Panda and more
10/20 – Limbwrecker, Vulgarian and more
10/21 – Cumbia Vol 3: Ritmo Cascabel, Los Narwhals and more
10/22 – Cumbia Vol 3: Don Chicharron, Ritmo Cascabel and more
HQ
10/18 – Dark Tuesdays
10/21 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow
10/22 – Frontside Five, Hightower and more
Larimer Lounge
10/20 – Forester, Fi Sullivan
10/21 – STRM, Rings and more
10/22 – Neo Tokyo, Philharmonic, Babybaby
10/22 – Fairlane, Fells and more
10/23 – Local 303: Lpeez, Blankslate
Lost Lake
10/20 – Antibroth, Supreme Joy and more
10/21 – Poor Moxi, Satellite Pilot and more
10/22 – The Palmer Squares, Jarv and more
10/23 – The Valve, Tiny Humans and more
Marquis Theater
10/18 – Oso Oso
10/21 – Halloween Costume Party: Neon the Bishop, Elektric Animals
10/22 – The Dangerous Summer
Meow Wolf
10/21 – Abhi The Nomad, Charlie Curtis Beard and more
Mission Ballroom
10/17 – King Princess, Em Beihold and more
10/18 – Marcus King, Neil Francis and more
10/19 – Matt Maeson, All Get Out
10/21 – The California Honeydrops, The Dip and more
10/22 – Mersiv, Coki and more
Nocturne
10/19 – The Keith Oxman Trio
10/20 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet
10/21 – Andrew Vogt Quartet
10/22 – The Derek Banach Quintet
10/23 – Tenia Nelson Trio
Number Thirty Eight
10/19 – DJ Juschill
10/21 – Ragged Union, Jake Legg Band
10/23 – DJ Simone Says
The Ogden Theatre
10/20 – Oteil
10/21 – Jessica Audiffred, Artix! and more
10/22 – Tokischa
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
10/22 – Austin Johnson
10/23 – Austin Johnson
The Oriental Theater
10/17 – Four Year Strong, Knucklepuck and more
10/21 – Jagged, Just a Girl and more
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/19 – Maren Morris, The Lone Below
10/20 – Highly Suspect, Spiritbox and more
10/21 – Gryffin, Joel Corry and more
10/22 – Midland, Hailey Whitters and more
10/23 – Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings and more
Roxy Broadway
10/19 – Speakeasy Songwriter Showcase
10/19 – Jive Jazz & Open Jam
10/20 – DJ Open Decks
10/21 – The Grass Project
10/21 – Halloween Party Show: Orca The Band, The Milk Blossoms
10/22 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ LaRue
10/22 – Friendly Reminders
10/22 – Juliet Mission, Plague Garden
10/23 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz
10/23 – The Divine Hour
Roxy Theatre
10/21 – Ace Hood
10/22 – Bravo The Bagchaser
Seventh Circle Music Collective
10/18 – Pocket Vinyl, Pretty Loud and more
Skylark Lounge
10/17 – Vanity Plate, Velvet Horns and more
Summit
10/18 – Monolink
10/19 – L7
10/20 – C-Kan, MC Davo and more
10/21 – Gimme Gimme Disco
10/22 – Kyle Watson
Temple Night Club
10/20 – Truth x Lies
10/22 – Hook N Sling
The Venue
10/19 – Open Stage
10/20 – Unique
10/22 – Maiden Denver, Ten & Get Lucky and more
Your Mom’s House
10/17 – AudibleNoyz, C$HBRWNS and more
10/18 – College Radio, Years Down and more
10/19 – Blood Klotz, Melty and more
10/20 – Kindrid, Szechuan Sauce and more
10/21 – High Step Society: Banshee Tree, Jayquist and more
10/22 – Unknwn, Subculture and more