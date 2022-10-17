This Week in Concerts – Maren Morris, Marcus King, Bring Me The Horizon and More

This week in concerts, country artist sensation Maren Morris heads to Red Rocks Amphitheatre with her opener, The Lone Bellow. Marcus King tests the waters at Mission Ballroom alongside Neil Francis and Bring Me The Horizon performs at the Fillmore. While at the Bluebird, soul-sensation Lee Fields takes the stage, and Australian, psychedelic-surf-rock band Ocean Alley makes a name for themselves at the Ogden Theater. For future weekly concert updates and more 303 music news, stay up to date with 303 Magazine.

10/17 – The Who

10/23 – Carin Leon

10/20 – O’Flynn

10/22 – Gloria Trevi

10/23 – Fuerza Regida

10/18 – Electronic Tuesdays: Kahn & Neek, Subliminal and more

10/20 – Andy Immerman, Canary Yellow and more

10/20 – Loops, Subb Spaced and more

10/21 – Luke Vibert, Posthuman and more

10/21 – Electronic Dance Music Party: Kip Schwinger, Trentabyte and more

10/22 – Luisine, Malaki and more

10/22 – Digitallovejoint, Azon Classics

10/21 – A Brother’s Fountain, Nolen & Friends and more

10/22 – Grim Earth, Deer Creek and more

10/17 – Makaya McCraven

10/18 – Chloe Moriondo

10/19 – Napalm Death

10/20 – Lee Fields

10/21 – Flipturn

10/22 – Rare Americans

10/23 – Spelling

10/17 – Westwide Boogie, Grip and more

10/19 – Dave East, Millyz and more

10/20 – Mishka, Of Good Nature and more

10/20 – The Funk Hunters, The Sponges and more

10/21 – Kerala Dust, Viktop and more

10/21 – Kll Smth, Bricksquash and more

10/22 – Tenth Mountain Division, Kendall St. Company and more

10/21 – Justin Hawkes

10/22 – Sage Armstrong, Arnold & Lane and more

10/18 – Connie Han Trio

10/19 – Mike Hyland Quintet

10/20 – Dotsero

10/21 – Purnell Steen & The Five Points Ambassadors

10/21 – The Kent Burnside Blues Band

10/22 – Convergence

10/20 – Bring Me The Horizon

10/20 – Takipnik, Insomniac Drives and mroe

10/21 – Mustard Service, Late Night Drive and more

10/22 – Arlo McKinley, Derek Dames Ohl and more

10/23 – Battle of The Bands, Lady Romero and more

10/18 – Open Mic

10/19 – Taylor Ashton & Bella White

10/18 – Ocean Alley

10/20 – Twin Temple, The Bridge City Sinners and more

10/21 – St. Lucia, Blanks

10/22 – Spacey Jane

10/23 – Movements, Downward

10/21 – Lanco

10/17 – Vlad Gershevich

10/18 – B3 Jazz Jam: Gabe Mervine, Daryl Gott and more

10/19 – Diana Castro

10/20 – Daev Randon Trio

10/21 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro

10/22 – Alive on Arrival, Diana Castro

10/23 – Wonderbread

10/19 – Miki Free

10/20 – Eternal

10/21 – Source, Rattlehead and more

10/22 – Aurelio Voltaire

10/19 – Ceramic Animal, Trash Panda and more

10/20 – Limbwrecker, Vulgarian and more

10/21 – Cumbia Vol 3: Ritmo Cascabel, Los Narwhals and more

10/22 – Cumbia Vol 3: Don Chicharron, Ritmo Cascabel and more

10/18 – Dark Tuesdays

10/21 – Lipgloss: Indie Dance Party with Boyhollow

10/22 – Frontside Five, Hightower and more

10/20 – Forester, Fi Sullivan

10/21 – STRM, Rings and more

10/22 – Neo Tokyo, Philharmonic, Babybaby

10/22 – Fairlane, Fells and more

10/23 – Local 303: Lpeez, Blankslate

10/20 – Antibroth, Supreme Joy and more

10/21 – Poor Moxi, Satellite Pilot and more

10/22 – The Palmer Squares, Jarv and more

10/23 – The Valve, Tiny Humans and more

10/18 – Oso Oso

10/21 – Halloween Costume Party: Neon the Bishop, Elektric Animals

10/22 – The Dangerous Summer

10/21 – Abhi The Nomad, Charlie Curtis Beard and more

10/17 – King Princess, Em Beihold and more

10/18 – Marcus King, Neil Francis and more

10/19 – Matt Maeson, All Get Out

10/21 – The California Honeydrops, The Dip and more

10/22 – Mersiv, Coki and more

10/19 – The Keith Oxman Trio

10/20 – The Gabriel Mervine Quartet

10/21 – Andrew Vogt Quartet

10/22 – The Derek Banach Quintet

10/23 – Tenia Nelson Trio

10/19 – DJ Juschill

10/21 – Ragged Union, Jake Legg Band

10/23 – DJ Simone Says

10/20 – Oteil

10/21 – Jessica Audiffred, Artix! and more

10/22 – Tokischa

10/22 – Austin Johnson

10/23 – Austin Johnson

10/17 – Four Year Strong, Knucklepuck and more

10/21 – Jagged, Just a Girl and more

10/19 – Maren Morris, The Lone Below

10/20 – Highly Suspect, Spiritbox and more

10/21 – Gryffin, Joel Corry and more

10/22 – Midland, Hailey Whitters and more

10/23 – Jelly Roll, Struggle Jennings and more

10/19 – Speakeasy Songwriter Showcase

10/19 – Jive Jazz & Open Jam

10/20 – DJ Open Decks

10/21 – The Grass Project

10/21 – Halloween Party Show: Orca The Band, The Milk Blossoms

10/22 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ LaRue

10/22 – Friendly Reminders

10/22 – Juliet Mission, Plague Garden

10/23 – Bubbles & Beats Brunch: DJ Hoontz

10/23 – The Divine Hour

10/21 – Ace Hood

10/22 – Bravo The Bagchaser

10/18 – Pocket Vinyl, Pretty Loud and more

10/17 – Vanity Plate, Velvet Horns and more

10/18 – Monolink

10/19 – L7

10/20 – C-Kan, MC Davo and more

10/21 – Gimme Gimme Disco

10/22 – Kyle Watson

10/20 – Truth x Lies

10/22 – Hook N Sling

10/19 – Open Stage

10/20 – Unique

10/22 – Maiden Denver, Ten & Get Lucky and more

10/17 – AudibleNoyz, C$HBRWNS and more

10/18 – College Radio, Years Down and more

10/19 – Blood Klotz, Melty and more

10/20 – Kindrid, Szechuan Sauce and more

10/21 – High Step Society: Banshee Tree, Jayquist and more

10/22 – Unknwn, Subculture and more