The Denver Film Festival is Almost Here

The largest film festival in the Rocky Mountain region returns for its 45th year this November 2-13, and you won’t want to miss it! Screenings, red carpets, special events, and more will be held at venues throughout the city, including the Sie FilmCenter, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver Botanic Gardens, the AMC 9 + CO 10, and Tattered Cover.

Choose your adventure and find your new favorite films as we explore the stories that stay with you all festival long. Don’t miss out and experience the festival like a pro with one of the all-new festival passes which are on sale now!

Get your tickets and festival passes today at denverfilm.org!